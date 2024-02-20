Chief Supply Chain Officer Andrew Rendich Sells 36,804 Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc

Andrew Rendich, Chief Supply Chain Officer of Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON), executed a sale of 36,804 shares in the company on February 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was conducted at an average price of $4.47 per share, resulting in a total value of $164,485.88.

Peloton Interactive Inc is a company that provides interactive fitness products such as the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and the Peloton Digital app, which offer live and on-demand fitness classes. The company has experienced rapid growth by integrating hardware, software, and content, creating a loyal customer base and a strong brand in the connected fitness industry.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 172,935 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and 32 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Peloton Interactive Inc were trading at $4.47, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.596 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.52, with a GuruFocus Value of $8.57, indicating that Peloton Interactive Inc is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

