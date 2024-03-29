Childcare plan ‘already a car crash’, warns nanny agency once backed by Sunak’s wife

Rachel Carrell, the chief executive and founder of Koru Kids, says government support does not solve the issues facing the sector - Paul Grover

Rishi Sunak’s extension of free childcare is “already a car crash”, the founder of the nanny agency once backed by the Prime Minister’s wife has warned.

The government is extending free childcare for children over the age of two from next week, but childcare experts are warning that the infrastructure and staffing is still not in place to make it work.

Rachel Carrell, the chief executive and founder of Koru Kids, said frustrated parents were “getting annoyed at nurseries” as they can’t find places or are being charged more as nurseries struggle to cope with mounting costs.

“There is absolutely no supply plan, I literally can’t see how it’s not going to be a car crash,” she said, adding that the UK is “probably one of the hardest countries to be a mum in”.

Ms Carrell added: “We’re not solving [childcare issues] through government support and we also don’t have a strong culture of family pitching in.

“We also have very high housing costs and a whole bunch of other pressures on families. The pinch point in the system is the parent, particularly the mum.”

Rishi Sunak was last year investigated in relation to shares held by his wife, Akshata Murty, in Koru Kids, which was boosted by a pilot scheme unveiled in the Budget that spring. He apologised over the error which was ruled to be inadvertent by the House of Commons’ standards commissioner.

Ms Murty donated her shareholding in Koru Kids to charity earlier this year.

Ari Last, the founder and chief executive of childcare app Bubble, said there was a “huge worry about whether the supply exists to support the extension” adding that the legislation governing how free hours can be utilised by parents is “written in 2006, before the iPhone was invented”.

The Conservatives are rolling out extra financial support for parents earning between £8,670 and £100,000 a year from April so that working families with two-year-old children can claim free childcare hours. In September, it will expand further for children aged from nine months.

However the industry’s staff shortage crisis is so severe that experts think that as many as 100,000 more people could be needed by September 2025 to make the plan work.

The Government has responded to concerns about staffing with a recruitment program that includes a £1,000 “golden hello” for nursery workers.

A Department for Education spokesman said: “We are confident in the strength of our childcare market as we deliver the largest ever expansion in childcare in England’s history.

“We have significantly increased our childcare rates and provided £100m in capital support to grow the sector – which has already seen over 40,000 more places in the past five years alone.”

“As with schools, parents may not get their first choice of provider, but we are confident that every local authority is currently meeting its statutory duty to secure sufficient numbers of childcare places.”

