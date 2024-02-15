Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 14, 2024

Chimera Investment Corporation reports earnings inline with expectations. Reported EPS is $0.13 EPS, expectations were $0.13. CIM isn't one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Hello and welcome to the Chimera Investment Corporation Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Victor Falvo, Head of Capital Markets and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Victor.

Victor Falvo: Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for participating in Chimera's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Before we begin, I'd like to review the Safe Harbor statements. During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are outlined in the Risk Factors section in our most recent annual and quarterly SEC filings. Actual events and results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. We encourage you to read the forward-looking statement disclaimer in our earnings release in addition to our quarterly and annual filings.

During the call today, we may also discuss non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our SEC filings and earnings supplement for reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures. Additionally, the content of this conference call may contain time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of this earnings call. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to update or revise this information. I will now turn the conference over to our Chief Executive Officer, Phil Kardis.

Story continues

Phillip Kardis: Good morning, and welcome to Chimera Investment Corporation's fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call. Joining me on the call are Choudhary Yarlagadda, our President, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Chief Investment Officer; Dan Thakkar, our Co-Chief Investment Officer; Subra Viswanathan our Chief Financial Officer; and Vic Falvo, our Head of Capital Markets and Investor Relations. After my remarks, Subra will review the financial results and then we'll open the call for questions. Let me begin by recognizing Choudhary Yarlagadda, who announced his retirement. CY, as he's affectionately known, has been here since the beginning. He has been involved in all aspects of our business, from structuring our securitizations and unique financings to managing our operations and information technology groups.

These are some big shoes to fill, and I'm confident with CY's assistance, our transition will be seamless. While we're saddened by his departure, we are happy for him as he begins the next stage of his journey, and we wish CY nothing but the best. As I think back about last year, I'm reminded of Maxine Nightingale's song, Get Right Back to Where We Started From. When we ended 2022, 10-year treasury had a yield of 3.87% and again, as we ended 2023, the 10-year had a yield of 3.88%. But as we got right back to where we started from, we took a very volatile, circuitous route. During the year, we saw the 10-year treasury yield drop to 3.3% in early April, and reach as high as nearly 5% in October before finishing the year at 3.88%. Silicon Valley Bank and several other large regional banks failed and nearly sparked a full-fledged banking crisis.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates four times for a total of 100 basis points, and the rate for 30-year mortgages reached a peak of 8%, a level not seen since the year 2000. Geopolitically, we saw the war in Ukraine continue on its Sisyphean path and a new conflict develop in the Middle East. Despite these adverse market conditions, we achieved some significant accomplishments throughout the year. We believe our portfolio performed well during the volatile environment, as evidenced by interest income for 2023, essentially unchanged from 2022 at $773 million and our credit metrics continued to be in line or better than originally expected at acquisition. We reduced our total recourse financing by approximately $1 billion and we refinanced $250 million of high cost debt with a new facility providing considerable savings.

We continued our business strategy of acquiring and securitizing mortgage loans. In total, for 2023, we purchased $1.4 billion of mortgage loans. 50% of the loans were seasoned reperforming loans, 33% were DSR investor loans and the remainder were business purpose loans. We securitized $841 million of the reperforming loans and $475 million of the DSCR loans. We called six existing deals and issued four new deals totaling $1.2 billion, enabling us to recapture $133 million. And we raised approximately $74 million from ATM issuance and have begun deploying the capital into high coupon non-agency securities, which we purchased at a discount, generating low to mid teen unlevered returns, and committed to purchase approximately $150 million of business purpose loans with mid teen levered returns.

A businessperson examining financial graphs and charts of the company's portfolio, while surrounded by residential mortgage loan documents.

What do we see in 2024? We continue to follow the Fed mantra of higher for longer, especially as evidenced by recent statements by Chairman Powell, the recent blowout of January employment numbers, and yesterday's core CPI of 3.9%, all of which support our view of higher for longer. We are hopeful for rate cuts by the summer, but we're planning for cuts later in the year, likely after the election, with more cuts to come in 2025. We feel now is the opportunity to begin to scale in and acquire high yielding assets in front of the expected Fed cuts. As I mentioned, we have already begun adding assets. In addition, we have entered into a forward contract to acquire loans, and we expect to expand our forward purchases and flow arrangements in 2024.

Additionally, with expected rate cuts by the end of the year, we may acquire loans now and hold them on warehouse facilities until securitization economics are more stable and provide better long term returns for our portfolio. Finally, as of December 2023, we had 14 outstanding securitizations that are callable and four more become callable in 2024. The timing of exercising our option to call these securitizations depends on a variety of factors as we have discussed in the past. I note that our non-REMIC deals present some nuances that are slightly different from most of our securitization. For instance, generally, as the percentage of REMIC eligible loans increases in those securitizations, the economics of exercising the call improves. With rate cuts in the not too distant future, I'm optimistic about our future.

We have a talented team and outstanding assets and a clear business. I would now like to turn to Subra to give a more detailed overview of our financial results.

Subramaniam Viswanathan: Thank you, Phil. I will review Chimera's financial highlights for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $12 million or $0.05 per share, and GAAP net income for the full year was $52 million or $0.23 per share. GAAP book value at the end of the fourth quarter was $6.75 per share. The reduction in value this quarter was mostly driven by a small realized loss on asset sales during the quarter, higher marks on two separate liability facilities, and dilution from ATM issuance. For the fourth quarter, our economic return on GAAP book value was negative 58 basis points based on the quarterly change in book value and the fourth quarter dividend or common share. And for the full year, our economic return was negative 53 basis points, which included $0.70 of dividends declared in 2023.

On an earnings available for distribution basis, net income for the fourth quarter was $31 million or $0.13 per share, and net income for the full year was $119 million or $0.51 per share. Our economic net interest income for the fourth quarter was $68 million and $271 million for the full year. For the fourth quarter, the yield on average interest earning assets was 5.9%. Our average cost of funds was 4.4% and our net interest spread was 1.5%. Total leverage for the fourth quarter was 4 to 1, while recourse leverage ended the quarter at 1 to 1. For financing and liquidity, this quarter we refinanced $250 million high cost debt into a new facility which will reduce the interest expense by more than 600 basis points. The company had $599 million of total cash and unencumbered assets at year-end.

We had $1.7 billion floating rate exposure on our outstanding repo liabilities. We had $1 billion pay fixed interest rate swap at a rate of 3.26% as a hedged position for our floating rate liabilities. These swaps mature in the second quarter of 2024 and we had $1.5 billion swaptions to pay fixed for one year beginning in the second quarter of 2024 at a weighted average strike rate of 3.56% as a hedged position for liabilities. We have $1.5 billion of either non or limited mark-to-market features on our outstanding repo agreements, representing 60% of our total recourse funding. For the full year, our economic net interest income return on equity was 10.5%. Our GAAP return on average equity was 4.9% and our EAD return on average equity was 7.2%.

And lastly, for the full year 2023, expenses, excluding servicing fees and transaction expenses, were $55.7 million, down $16.3 million from full year 2022, a year-over-year reduction of 23%. That concludes our remarks. We will now open the call for questions.

See also 11 Best FAANG Stocks To Invest In and 13 Best Big Company Stocks to Buy.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.