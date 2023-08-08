China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on China Automotive Systems is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.048 = US$17m ÷ (US$727m - US$364m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, China Automotive Systems has an ROCE of 4.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Auto Components industry average of 12%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how China Automotive Systems has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is China Automotive Systems' ROCE Trending?

Things have been pretty stable at China Automotive Systems, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect China Automotive Systems to be a multi-bagger going forward.

On a side note, China Automotive Systems' current liabilities are still rather high at 50% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line

In a nutshell, China Automotive Systems has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Since the stock has gained an impressive 46% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

