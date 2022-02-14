U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,412.79
    -5.85 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,570.44
    -167.62 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,844.27
    +53.12 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,041.47
    +11.33 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.67
    -0.43 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.50
    +23.40 (+1.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.51 (+2.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1322
    -0.0028 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9930
    +0.0380 (+1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3533
    -0.0034 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5250
    +0.1150 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,653.96
    +357.36 (+0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    974.96
    +18.76 (+1.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,530.74
    -130.28 (-1.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

China and Hong Kong-based Residential Real Estate Company Midland Holdings to Digitize its Property Portfolio with Matterport

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matterport Inc
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MTTR
Matterport Inc
Matterport Inc

Midlands Holdings is the first real estate brokerage company in China and Hong Kong to standardize the use of Matterport digital twins, creating a new way for their customers to tour, buy, and rent properties

SINGAPORE, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (“Matterport”) (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that Midland Holdings, one of the largest residential real estate (RRE) brokerages in the Greater China region, will become the first brokerage in the region to use Matterport digital twins to create virtual 3D experiences for its entire portfolio of properties. Using Matterport, the company will provide its customers with easy-to-use, 3D versions of its network of properties through China, Hong Kong, and Macau while also realizing significant operational improvements and cost savings.

“As an industry leader, continuing to invest in the right technology to support our business is crucial to our success,” said Angela Wong, Vice Chairman of Midland Holdings. “Using Matterport digital twins will provide a better experience for our customers while also allowing us to act as a pioneer in transforming the home shopping experience in China and Hong Kong.”

Midland Holdings’ use of Matterport digital twins represents a significant milestone for the RRE industry in China, changing the way that customers have been able to traditionally view, buy, or rent homes. By using Matterport’s digital twin capture technology, Midland Holdings will be able to provide customers with on-demand, virtual access to its expansive list of for sale and rent properties in the Greater China region. Customers can now virtually tour the bedrooms, kitchen, and living spaces of any number of properties, making purchase and rental decisions from the comfort of their own home.

In 2016, Midland Holdings became the first Hong Kong-based real estate brokerage to launch a Virtual Reality (VR) panoramic property viewing service. With digital twins, Midland Holdings can also virtually furnish or stage its properties, allowing customers to more easily visualize how an empty space can be used, and, if interested, customers can also purchase the furniture they see on a property through a virtual marketplace with just a single click. The added e-commerce offering will provide customers a way to furnish their home with what they see in the virtual experience, reducing the stress that is often associated with moving into an unfurnished home.

“Matterport is pleased to partner with Midland Holdings as they adopt our digital twin technology across their portfolio,” said Ben Corser, APAC Managing Director of Matterport. “As renters, buyers and sellers come to understand the impact and value of our technology, the residential real estate industry has continued to increase their adoption of digital twins to meet customers’ needs. We look forward to collaborating with Midland Holdings to deliver digital twins for their properties and provide a more efficient, immersive experience for their customers.”

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our ground-breaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 194 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins. For the company logo and more images, see our media kit.

About Midland Holdings
Deeply rooted in Hong Kong for almost half a century, Midland Realty was established in 1973 as a small shop which has grown in tandem with Hong Kong’s economy. In 1995, Midland Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1200) became the first listed real estate agency group in Hong Kong. The Group now possesses over 600 branches and nearly 8,000 employees, providing not only real estate agency services, but also financial services, property surveying and immigration consultancy. Having a strong foothold in Hong Kong, the Group is connecting with the whole world. Our footprints extend from Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China, to cities in Australia, Canada, the United States and Europe.

©2022 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Tim McDowd
Director, Communications
press@matterport.com
+1 (650) 273-6999

Investor Contact:
Soohwan Kim, CFA
VP, Investor Relations
ir@matterport.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the benefits of the business combination, the services offered by Matterport, Inc. (“Matterport”) and the markets in which Matterport operates, business strategies, debt levels, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of regulations and Matterport’s projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “forecast,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including Matterport’s hiring decisions and ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations in the industry in which Matterport competes, and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Matterport from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Matterport assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Matterport does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.


Recommended Stories

  • BioDelivery's stock rockets toward a 2-year high after buyout deal with Collegium at a 54% premium

    Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. blasted 51.7% higher to pace all premarket gainers Monday, after the specialty pharmaceutical company with a portfolio of pain and neurology products agreed to be acquired by Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. in a deal valued at about $604 million. Collegium's stock was still inactive ahead of the open. Under terms of the deal, Collegium will pay $5.60 in cash for each BioDelivery share outstanding, which represents a 53.8% premium to Friday's closin

  • My Top 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Jim Cramer coined the term "FANG stocks" back in 2013, but the acronym was changed to FAANG in 2017 when Apple was added to the list. Last year Netflix's revenue rose 19% to $29.7 billion, its operating margin jumped 250 basis points to 21%, and its profits soared 85% to $11.24 per diluted share.

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 Of The Top Ways To Make Money In This Market

    It might feel like no one's making money in the S&P 500. But there's a raging bull market — and Warren Buffett found it.

  • Down 30% From Its High, Is Nvidia a Buy?

    Shares of high-performance chip specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are currently down by around 30% from the all-time high of $346.47 they hit in November. Further, at its elevated valuation, Nvidia is also exposed to significant headline risk.

  • Meta Platforms: Time to Buy the Dip?

    Judging by the market's reaction, it isn't too excited about Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: FB) ambitions to become the metaverse leader. Instead, it would have rather just let its Facebook and Instagram platforms print money and reward shareholders. Over the last six months, Meta's stock has lost more than 40% after setting an all-time high in September.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

    Ready or not, stock market volatility is back! January saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 undergo their steepest corrections since the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • PayPal’s Stock Drop Wiped Out 2 Years of Gains. Insiders Are Buying Up Shares.

    Nearly two years of gains have been wiped from PayPal Holdings’ market value since the payments company reported a disappointing fourth quarter with cringe-inducing guidance after the market closed Feb. 1. Three insiders, including PayPal’s top executive, stepped up and bought $2.5 million of shares. Barron’s noted that PayPal “undermined its credibility” with its fourth-quarter report, which was mixed, and guidance, which was a surprise to the downside.

  • These 6 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    A half-dozen stocks are responsible for the vast majority of what Berkshire Hathaway receives in payouts.

  • George Soros Buys a Big Rivian Stake

    George Soros’ family investment office, Soros Fund Management, revealed a new stake in electric truck startup Rivian Automotive When a notable investor buys into a company it can boost a stock. This filing is, essentially, a confirmation that Soros bought in on the deal.

  • Coinbase’s Super Bowl Ad Was Super Successful. That Isn’t Helping the Stock.

    Coinbase Global (ticker: COIN) ran an ad during the Super Bowl that included a QR code that would send viewers to its website. Coinbase stock has fallen 1.7% to $191.26 at 6:23 a.m. in premarket trading, and it’s possible that shares are reacting to the company’s inability to handle that much traffic. On the other hand, Coinbase seemed to have gotten what it paid for with the advertisement.

  • 5 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2032 (or Sooner)

    Both the growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 underwent their largest correction since the March 2020 pandemic-induced crash. The first stock that could deliver a 567% (or greater) return over the next decade and make people millionaires off a $150,000 investment is cloud-based lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). The traditional lending process, at least for personal loans, can be slow, arduous, and costly, for both banks and the customer attempting to take out a loan.

  • Dow Jones Futures Erase Losses On Russia Comments; Market Rally At Key Level

    Futures rose with Russia/Ukraine tensions in focus after the stock market rally sold off Friday. Tesla China sales were strong.

  • Do Institutions Own FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of FuelCell Energy, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FCEL ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally...

  • Splunk Stock Surges on Report of $20 Billion Cisco Buyout Offer

    Splunk shares rose 10% after a WSJ report that Cisco had made a $20 billion plus offer; talks not active

  • 10 3D Printing Companies to Watch in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 3D printing companies to watch in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to 5 3D Printing Companies to Watch in 2022. Thought of as something straight from a science fiction novel up until a few decades ago, 3D printing has […]

  • My 2 Best Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Warren Buffett is without a doubt one of the greatest stock pickers and business minds of our time. The secret to Buffett's success cannot be summarized in a single sentence, but he once explained his investment philosophy like this: "In business, I look for economic castles protected by unbreachable moats." Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Visa (NYSE: V) are perfect examples.

  • 1 Semiconductor Giant to Consider Buying Today

    After struggling in the early days of 2022, shares of semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has recovered much of its losses in the past few days. Investor sentiment for the company has improved dramatically after stellar fourth-quarter earnings results (ended Dec. 31, 2021). The company has also given very strong guidance for fiscal 2022 -- revenues are expected to grow 31% year over year to $21.5 billion, and non-GAAP (adjusted) gross margin to reach 51%.

  • United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

    United Parcel Service, Inc. ( NYSE:UPS ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the...