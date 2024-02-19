China’s JD.com Explores Takeover of Currys, Telegraph Reports

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc. is the latest company to consider buying UK electronics retailer Currys Plc, the Telegraph newspaper reported Sunday, at a time that the Beijing-based retailer is seeking new avenues to drive growth faced with rising competition at home.

JD.com has held informal, exploratory talks in recent weeks with Currys, the newspaper said, citing sources it didn’t identify.

A request to Currys seeking comment outside of normal business hours wasn’t immediately returned. A JD.com spokesperson on Monday declined to comment on the reported talks. JD.com fell as much as 5.2% in Hong Kong on Monday.

Currys said over the weekend it rejected a preliminary offer of 62 pence a share from Elliott Advisors that it believed “significantly undervalued” the London-based company.

The bid was 32% higher than Friday’s closing price of 47.1 pence and would have valued Currys at about £700 million ($882 million). The shares have fallen more than 36% over the past year. Currys operates about 300 stores in the UK and employs more than 15,000 people.

The Chinese e-commerce platform has sought to claw back growth in the face of stiff competition from up-and-comers like PDD Holdings Inc. In recent months, JD.com has nearly doubled salaries for some of its front-line staff to boost morale and shifted its focus on lower-tier cities. Like many other Chinese tech giants, JD.com has also doubled down on efforts to expand internationally as domestic consumption struggled to recover from three years of strict Covid curbs.

In a letter to employees earlier this month, the company said it needed to “prepare for the complex competitive environment,” in part by building up supply chain logistic capabilities in “major countries” in the next three years.

“We will persistently set up international shopping platform channels to provide more low-priced, quality products for consumers and boost our supply chain capabilities overseas,” said the letter, reported earlier by local media outlets and confirmed by the company spokesperson.

