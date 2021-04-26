U.S. markets open in 4 hours 50 minutes

China's e-commerce giant JD.com starts paying some staff in digital yuan

Rita Liao
·2 min read

China's plan to introduce its digital currency is getting a lot of help from its tech conglomerates. JD.com, a major Chinese online retailer that competes with Alibaba, said Monday that it has started paying some staff in digital yuan, the virtual version of the country's physical currency.

China has been busy experimenting with digital currency over the past few months. In October, Shenzhen, a southern city known for its progressive economic policies, doled out 10 million yuan worth of digital currency to 500,000 residents, who could then use the money to shop at certain online and offline retailers.

Several other large Chinese cities have followed Shenzhen's suit. The residents in these regions has to apply through selected banks to start receiving and paying by digital yuan.

The electronic yuan initiative is a collective effort involving China's regulators, commercial banks and technology solution providers. At first glance, the scheme still mimics how physical yuan is circulating at the moment; under the direction of the central bank, the six major commercial banks in China, including ICBC, distribute the digital yuan to smaller banks and a web of tech solution providers, who could help bring more use cases to the new electronic money.

For example, JD.com partnered up with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) to deposit the digital income. The online retailer has become one of the first organizations in China to pay wages in electronic yuan; in August, some government workers in the eastern city of Suzhou also began getting paid in the digital money.

Across the board, China's major tech companies have actively participated in the buildout of the digital yuan ecosystem, which will help the central government better track money flows.

Aside from JD.com, video streaming platform Bilibili, on-demand services provider Meituan and ride-hailing app Didi have also begun accepting digital yuan for user purchases. Gaming and social networking giant Tencent became one of the "digital yuan operators" and will take part in the design, R&D and operational work of the electronic money. Jack Ma's Ant Group, which is undergoing a major overhaul following a stalled IPO, has also joined hands with the central bank to work on building out the infrastructure to move money digitally. Huawei, the telecom equipment titan, debutted a wallet on one of its smartphone models that allows users to spend digital yuan instantaneously even if the device is offline.

China’s digital yuan tests leap forward in Shenzhen

  • Analysis: China digital currency trials show threat to Alipay, WeChat duopoly

    In China's commercial hub Shanghai, six big state banks are quietly promoting digital yuan ahead of a May 5 shopping festival, carrying out a political mandate to provide consumers with a payment alternative to Alipay and WeChat Pay. The banks are persuading merchant and retail clients to download digital wallets so that transactions during the pilot programme can be made directly in digital yuan, bypassing the ubiquitous payment plumbing laid by tech giants Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba 9988.HK, and Tencent 0700.HK. "People will realise that digital yuan payment is so convenient that I don't have to rely on Alipay or WeChat Pay anymore," said a bank official involved in the rollout of e-CNY for the Shanghai trial, under the guidance of China's central bank.

  • ByteDance, Caught In Middle Of US-China Tensions, Puts IPO Plans On Ice: Report

    A possible IPO for TikTok's Chinese parent company ByteDance appears to still be a long way off. What Happened: According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), ByteDance Ltd.’s plans for an initial public offering have been put on hold. Citing unidentified sources, the Hong Kong-based newspaper reported that ByteDance is struggling to comply with China and U.S. regulatory demands. ByteDance faces difficulties finding a business structure that can please both China and the U.S., the SCMP report said. One complication is how to separate Douyin and TikTok. Douyin is the Chinese counterpart to TikTok, and the two apps share the same algorithm. The newspaper quoted an unnamed government official involved in regulating ByteDance, saying that the IPO had to be postponed because of tensions between the U.S. and China. ByteDance reached a $400 billion valuation in the private market, almost tripling its $140 billion valuation from a March 2020 fundraising. Why It Matters: ByteDance on Friday said it currently has no plans to seek an IPO. In March, ByteDance named a new chief financial officer, former Xiaomi Corp (OTC: XIACF) (OTC: XIACY) executive Shou Zi Chew, who oversaw Xiaomi’s IPO more than two years ago. This raised speculation that a public offering was getting closer for the Bytedance. Earlier, Reuters had reported that ByteDance was exploring possibilities to list Douyin in New York or Hong Kong. The company is also trying to obtain a public listing for some of its Chinese businesses including Douyin and Toutiao. It has also been looking at a potential IPO for its non-China business, which includes TikTok. TikTok, with 689 million daily users worldwide, contributed $1 billion to ByteDance’s total revenue of $37 billion in 2020. TikTok has been a source of tension between China and the U.S. as federal authorities have raised concerns that Chinese intelligence agencies could obtain the personal data of U.S. citizens through TikTok. The company continues to face uncertainty under President Joe Biden, who has largely continued the hardline stance on China begun former President Donald Trump. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'Mortal Kombat' And 'Demon Slayer' Fight For Weekend Box Office LeadMiami Man Indicted For Million Investment Fraud That Allegedly Involved Fake Smartphone App© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • No Respite for Huarong Investors as Earnings Delay Adds to Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- What investors in China Huarong Asset Management Co. want is transparency over its future. What they’re getting is a lesson in how opaque Chinese state-owned companies can be.On Sunday, the embattled firm announced it wouldn’t publish its 2020 earnings by the end of this month -- the deadline required by Hong Kong’s stock exchange. Instead of providing clarity, the company released a thinly-worded statement in Chinese only, mostly reiterating information that investors already knew. There was no indication of when results would be published or if anything has changed since its April 1 filing to the city’s exchange, where China Huarong shares trade.Reaction in the offshore bond market was negative on Monday, underscoring concerns among international investors that they’re low on China Huarong’s priority list. The bad-debt manager chose to publish the widely anticipated update on an online platform run by China’s interbank and foreign exchange trading system, rather than on Hong Kong’s exchange as would be typical for a listed company. Last week, the company’s offshore unit said it returned to profit in a statement posted on its WeChat account.“Bondholders have no leverage over management,” said Owen Gallimore, head of trading strategy at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group. “Initially we were told that it was a simple auditor delay, in-line with many others companies’ late filings at the time. Then we were comforted that ‘operations normal and liquidity ample’ with the annual report out soon. But we are still waiting.”China Huarong’s 3.75% dollar bond due 2022 fell 3.5 cents on the dollar to 81.9, while the firm’s 4.5% perpetual bond dropped 5.4 cents to 70.3 cents, Bloomberg-compiled prices show.The offhand approach to international investors comes with a cost. Increased uncertainty boosts volatility in the company’s investment-grade debt, making the instruments trade more like stressed bonds. This effectively prevents China Huarong from selling more dollar debt, making it harder for the firm to refinance. The company has some $7 billion in local and offshore bonds maturing this year, including S$600 million ($453 million) and 915 million yuan ($141 million) notes both due April 27, Bloomberg-compiled data show.There’s a broader impact too as investors become more selective toward Chinese firms. While ultra-safe firms like Bank of China Ltd. units and Tencent Holdings Ltd. have raised funds in the offshore bond market this month, only one first-time Chinese dollar-bond issuer has tapped the market. That’s down from a monthly average of about eight deals from debut issuers last year. Spreads on a Bloomberg Barclays index of investment-grade Chinese dollar bonds rose to nine-month highs in mid-April.The central government may be encouraged by such concerns, provided they don’t turn into panic. President Xi Jinping wants to introduce moral hazard to the nation’s financial markets so that investors punish companies for poor governance, rather than expecting Beijing to bail them out.As for China Huarong -- its most important shareholder is the state, and public disclosures will likely be dictated by officials more focused on ensuring an outcome that doesn’t undermine financial stability. As China’s largest bad loan manager, the company is a key player in the country’s $54 trillion financial industry.Still, given bond and stockholders are likely to bear some of the cost of a successful resolution to China Huarong’s financial issues, greater openness would be welcomed. Because official communication from China Huarong is lacking in frequency and detail, investors have to turn to media reports, where interpreting the news can also be difficult.China’s regulator has asked banks to extend some loans by at least six months, said a Friday REDD report. The central bank is considering taking on some China Huarong assets, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg News last week. Another report from Reorg Research said a debt restructuring for China Huarong International Holdings Ltd. was one option under consideration.While frustrated bondholders can always sell, holders of the Hong Kong shares are stuck in limbo with no resolution in sight.“Stock investors can’t really do anything at the moment,” said Jackson Wong, Amber Hill Capital Ltd. asset management director in Hong Kong. “It’s very hard to price the stock. Doing off-market transactions involves complex valuations and high trading costs -- only very large institutions could choose to do so if the stock remains suspended for a longer time.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Huarong Delays 2020 Results Past April Deadline

    (Bloomberg) -- China Huarong Asset Management Co. said its 2020 earnings results would be delayed past an April 30 deadline, potentially further fraying investors’ nerves after mounting worries over potential defaults by the state-owned bad-debt manager caused a meltdown in its bonds.The company’s auditors need more time to finalize an unspecified transaction before it can publish the results, according to a statement posted on Chinamoney.com, which is run by China Foreign Exchange Trade System. Huarong reiterated that its operations are stable and all lines of business are running normally.The firm, China’s largest distressed-asset manager, missed an earlier March 31 deadline to announce preliminary results, also saying that its auditors needed more time. The company’s shares have been suspended since April 1.China Huarong’s initial delay of the announcement stoked concerns over its financial health and kicked off an almost two-week plunge in its dollar bonds. Three major credit firms, Moody’s Investors Service, Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings, have put the company’s debt rating on review for a potential downgrade.The issuer’s 5.5% dollar bond due 2025 is indicated at 80 cents on the dollar, while the 4.5% perpetual note is indicated at 73 cents, Bloomberg-compiled prices show.The Hong Kong stock exchange, where the shares are listed, has a deadline of April 30 for companies to file final 2020 results. Trading in China Huarong’s shares won’t resume until it it provides a financial update. In some extreme cases, Hong Kong’s stock exchange can cancel listings if shares are suspended for a prolonged period.Market worries eased after reports that Huarong made moves to pay off bonds maturing in April. Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the company proposed a sweeping overhaul which includes offloading its unprofitable, non-core businesses to revive profitability and avoid the need for a debt restructuring.China’s Ministry of Finance, Huarong’s biggest shareholder, is considering transferring its ownership stake to Central Huijin Investment Ltd., a unit of the nation’s sovereign wealth fund, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg earlier this month.Balance SheetChina is also considering a plan that would see the central bank assume more than 100 billion yuan ($15.4 billion) of assets from China Huarong to help the company clean up its balance sheet, Bloomberg reported last week.Huarong is one of four state-owned entities set up by China in 1999 to help manage bad debt in the country’s banking system. The firm listed in Hong Kong after a $2.5 billion initial public offering in 2015, giving it a market value of more than $15 billion. Its shares last traded at a third of that.Under former Chairman Lai Xiaomin, Huarong expanded into areas including securities trading, trusts and other investments, deviating from the original mandate of disposing of bad debt. But it has faced challenges since Lai came under investigation in 2018. He was executed earlier this year for bribery after a brief trial, an unusually harsh sentence for such a crime.The company owes bondholders the equivalent of $41.8 billion, with $16.9 billion of that falling due by the end of next year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Huarong reported a 92% drop in net income for the first half of 2020 as the value of some assets fell in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.(Updates with fifth paragraph on bond prices and sixth paragraph with further details of suspension.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Big Three Crypto Exchanges Handle 77% Of Global Trading Volume, Says New BDC Consulting Study

    As the big keep getting bigger, the consulting firm offers insights into how smaller crypto exchanges can thrive despite the competition. The number of people trading cryptocurrencies on Robinhood Crypto jumped from just 1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to a staggering 9.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. Massive rally in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in recent months has grabbed the public interest. People who stayed away from cryptocurrencies until a few months ago are now learning about them and trading crypto assets. It gives crypto exchanges - both big and small - an opportunity to attract hundreds of millions of new customers. In the technology sector, big players keep getting bigger and the small ones often get acquired or get crushed. But if the smaller crypto exchanges learn from the market leaders and play their cards well, they could very well join the big league in a few years. Big lessons for small players Growth marketing and consulting firm BDC Consulting studied the strategies of the world’s top 30 largest crypto exchanges since 2018 to chart out their evolution. It’s a treasure trove for smaller crypto exchanges and other platforms in the same space. According to the study, three of the world’s largest exchanges handled 76.99% of the global crypto trading volume in 2020, up from 55.51% in 2019. The trend looks intimidating. However, a closer look at data suggests it could be a positive sign for the smaller players. The crypto ecosystem is still in its infancy with a long runway for growth. The chart above shows that the players at the top keep changing depending on how aggressively they expand their customer base. Houbi was nowhere on the list in 2018 but became even bigger than Binance in 2020. In contrast, Bitfinex skidded from 14.38% market share in 2018 to just 0.69% in 2020. International expansion According to the study, leading players such as Huobi and Binance offer their services in more than a hundred countries. They haven’t kept themselves restricted to just a few markets. Huobi has aggressively expanded to more than 130 countries while Binance operates in over 180 countries. Focusing on a single market could shut a company out of the other markets. BDC Consulting found that direct traffic accounts for 71% of all visits to the websites of crypto exchanges. Most people bookmark the websites they use or the web browser auto-fills it when people type the first few letters. Since only 11.5% of traffic comes from search engines, it’s imperative for crypto exchanges to quickly acquire as many users as possible and provide them the best experience. That’s how you get the people who join the crypto revolution in the coming months and years to directly visit your site. Speed and search engines The study found that only three out of the top 30 crypto exchange websites had a high loading speed on both mobile and desktop. Since loading speed is a key element of user experience, Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL)boosts rankings for websites that load faster. Google’s PageSpeed Insights tool allows developers to analyze the website load speed. Though search engines account for only 11.5% of traffic to the top 30 crypto exchanges’ websites, it’s still a significant amount considering the total number of crypto-related search queries could be in hundreds of millions. BDC Consulting said that only 34% of crypto exchanges have properly optimized their websites for search engines. The rest are depriving themselves of the opportunity to acquire new customers. Insights on Social Media Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) is the primary channel of communication for all the leading exchanges. On average, a crypto exchange had 196,000 followers on Twitter at the end of 2020. The engagement rate on Twitter increased slightly from 0.07% in 2018 to 0.08% in 2020. The top 30 crypto exchanges were posting 3 times a day on Twitter. Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) was another preferred medium of communication for the exchanges. Binance and KuCoin were posting 7 times a day on Facebook in 2020. Others were posting only once or twice a day. BDC Consulting added that the posting frequency depends on whether you have something newsworthy to say. Bombarding the audience with irrelevant content is a terrible social media strategy. Crypto exchanges have doubled down on YouTube. They were posting only 2.3 videos per month on average in 2018. But the posting frequency has almost doubled to 4.3 videos a month in 2020. Also, only three of the top 30 exchanges had listed their YouTube channels on their website in 2018. Now the number is 16. Here’s the year-on-year growth in their subscribers: However, the engagement rate on YouTube has declined from 0.51% in 2018 to just 0.19% in 2020. You can access the full version of the study report here. About BDC Consulting BDC Consulting is a growth marketing and consulting agency. It has been working with fintech and crypto companies since 2011 to help them with branding, growth, scaling, and public relations. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaOverview Of Seven Forex Brokers In The U.S.Teslafan Decentralized Crowdfunding Platform Combines Blockchain With AI© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • ByteDance’s IPO Plans Snarled by Regulatory Demands, SCMP Says

    (Bloomberg) -- TikTok parent ByteDance Ltd.’s plans for an initial public offering have been put on hold as it seeks to comply with regulatory demands from both China and the U.S., the South China Morning Post reported, citing unidentified sources.The owner of China’s most popular video app Douyin faces difficulties in finding a business structure that can please both Beijing and Washington, the SCMP report said. One major challenge lies in separating Douyin’s China-based operations from TikTok’s global ones given both apps share the same algorithm, according to one of the sources in the report.An unnamed Beijing-based government official involved in regulating ByteDance said the IPO had to be postponed because of tensions between the U.S. and China, the newspaper said. ByteDance and TikTok declined to comment to the SCMP.Following weeks of speculation that a public offering was getting closer, the world’s most valuable startup said on Friday it currently has no plans to seek an IPO, adding that it had made a careful study and concluded it doesn’t meet listing conditions for the time being. Beijing-based ByteDance had been working with advisers on a float of some of its flagship domestic assets such as Douyin, news aggregator Toutiao and video platform Xigua that could raise billions, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month.The company last month hired its first chief financial officer -- Chew Shou Zi, who oversaw Xiaomi Corp.’s IPO as finance chief more than two years ago. The appointment fueled speculation over the social media giant’s plans to go public. Its value has soared in recent weeks, with shares changing hands in the secondary market at a valuation of more than $250 billion.Video-sharing app TikTok, which is hugely popular in the U.S., has been a source of tension between the world’s two biggest economies, with Washington claiming it’s a potential security threat if the app is used for propaganda or if the Chinese government uses collected data to create profiles of Americans.Former U.S. President Donald Trump attempted to ban U.S. residents from doing business with TikTok but that effort foundered in the courts. ByteDance was also under pressure to sell its U.S. operations and it struck a deal with American companies including Oracle Corp. and Walmart Inc. last year. That is now on hold, as the Biden administration reviews its policies toward China.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jack Ma’s Ant Plans Zero-Interest Loans to Boost Staff Morale

    (Bloomberg) -- Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. plans to offer zero-interest loans to employees who own illiquid stock options, seeking to boost morale after the company’s landmark initial public offering was suspended in November, people familiar with the matter said.The loans will be backed by eligible employees’ restricted stock options, which will be valued at levels calculated after a 2018 funding round, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. That will allow Ant to give staff access to liquidity without requiring the company to establish a more up-to-date valuation for its shares.The options, known as Share Economic Rights with each representing 5.53 shares, will be priced at 195 yuan ($30.05) or 35.26 yuan a share, in line with an internal buyback price from 2018, the people said. Ant was valued at $150 billion at the time.Ant’s executives are trying to halt a potential exodus of staff, who had expected a windfall with the company just days away from listing in Shanghai at a $280 billion valuation. Chairman Eric Jing assured employees in March that the firm would eventually go public and promised a “short-term liquidity solution” that would take effect this month.Details of the loan program will probably be announced in the next few days, the people said. Ant declined to comment via email.The company suspended its share buyback program for current and departing staff last year to prepare for its IPO. It needs to compete for talent with China’s other technology behemoths including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and e-commerce giant Meituan, which have seen their shares climb as Ant battles a regulatory overhang.The future of Jack Ma’s company -- and its valuation -- has been shrouded in uncertainty as regulators sort through details of a fintech industry overhaul that abruptly halted Ant’s $35 billion IPO in November. The company has since committed to drastically revamping its business and seen its chief executive officer Simon Hu exit.Early investor Warburg Pincus LLC marked down the valuation of the fintech giant to a range of $200 billion to $250 billion at year end, people familiar have said.That’s a drop from its peak valuation but better than the 60% decline projected by Bloomberg Intelligence analysts.Many of Ant’s employees have been granted restricted stock options, which account for a significant portion of total compensation for some employees. These are usually subject to a four-year vesting schedule, with 25% free from the lockup upon the first anniversary and 25% every year thereafter.Before Ant’s buyback program was halted, departing employees would sell shares back to the company at a valuation in line with the company’s most-recent funding round, while existing employees could participate in periodic buyback rounds, people familiar with the matter said.Outstanding SERs totaled 114 million at the end of June, according to the latest data disclosed by Ant. If valued at the company’s planned IPO price in November, they would have been worth a combined 43 billion yuan.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What Is the Difference Between Blockchain ETFs and Bitcoin ETFs?

    Investors often confuse blockchain with bitcoin. This confusion carries over into ETFs. How do blockchain ETFs and bitcoin ETFs differ?

  • The Big Tech Stocks Could Fall, if History Is Any Guide

    The Nifty Fifty of the 1960s-’70s were the FAANG stocks of their day—a group of well-known stocks that everybody loved despite wildly high valuations. Will Facebook, Apple, Amazon.com, Netflix, and Google parent Alphabet prove equally vulnerable?

  • China’s Biggest IPO This Year Looks to Be in Renewable Power

    (Bloomberg) -- China Three Gorges Renewables Group Co. is set for an initial public offering that could be the biggest in the country this year after securing regulatory approval.The unit of China Three Gorges Corp. plans to sell up to 8.57 billion shares in Shanghai, it said in a prospectus filed to the Shanghai stock exchange, without giving the value of the funds to be raised. The state-owned company has received written approval from China’s securities regulator, according to a China Securities and Regulatory Commission statement Friday.China Three Gorges Renewables announced last year it was seeking to raise 25 billion yuan ($3.85 billion) in an IPO. The listing could easily be the largest debut in China in 2021 if it starts trading this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, topping Tianneng Battery Group Co.’s $697 million listing in January.The parent is the world’s largest hydropower company and China’s largest clean-energy firm, according to the company website. Its renewables unit’s total assets -- mainly solar and wind farms, as well as small hydro power plants -- are valued at more than 140 billion yuan.The issuance of shares is scheduled to start May 10, and the company will use proceeds to fund offshore wind power projects and replenish liquidity, the statement said.The funds are mainly for projects targeted for this year, before China’s national offshore wind subsidy scheme is due to lapse, said BloombergNEF analyst Leo Wang. Provincial subsidies that have been announced so far aren’t nearly enough to make offshore wind projects profitable at current cost levels, he said.Still, the listing comes as China’s ambition for renewables has soared amid its aim to reach peak carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon-neutrality by 2060. Wind installations have doubled to a record in 2020, and solar installations are forecast to hit a record this year.Capitalizing on rising demand for clean energy, China Three Gorges Renewables in April alone announced two new solar projects. Its parent recently started filling the reservoir at its latest mega-hydropower project and signed a collaboration agreement with Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., the world’s second-largest wind-turbine maker.“The proposed IPO is aligned with government policy directives to deleverage state-owned enterprises and increase mixed ownership in such entities,” Ada Li, a Moody’s Investors Service vice president, said in a report. The listing will also help to reduce the parent company’s debt, she said.Bloomberg reported in March that the parent company was in the midst of selling a stake in its international asset portfolio. Investors include Singapore’s sovereign wealth investor GIC Pte and Chinese state-backed fund CNIC Corp.(Adds analyst comment in sixth and ninth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ether are selling off

    Cryptocurrencies took a beating Friday as President Biden is expected to unveil a plan to raise capital-gains taxes for the wealthiest Americans.

  • These 169 industries are being hit by the global chip shortage

    The ongoing global chip shortage has roiled the automotive and consumer technology industries for months. But the ripple effects could stretch far beyond automakers idling plants and consumers waiting longer for the latest gaming consoles.

  • Biden signed $10 billion in mortgage help for homeowners. Do you qualify?

    Getting some of that money may require a little patience.

  • The 10 basic rules that made Warren Buffett $100 billion

    These simple guidelines helped Buffett get rich, and anyone can use them.

  • For China's property developers, Hong Kong is becoming Shenzhen's backyard

    Chinese property developers have turned their sights to Hong Kong's border districts as mainlanders from neighbouring boomtown Shenzhen consider parts of the former British colony as a more affordable long-term housing prospect. The development plans are seen by some as a turning point, with buyers from what was once considered Hong Kong's cheaper industrial hinterland increasingly viewing of the global finance hub as Shenzhen's "backyard". While Hong Kong's property market remains red-hot, the city's international economic prestige has come under pressure after prolonged pro-democracy protests in 2019 and sweeping new national security laws last year.

  • Gold gains as rising virus cases, easing dollar boost safe-haven appeal

    Gold gained on Monday, as surging COVID-19 cases boosted the metal's safe-haven appeal, aided by a weaker dollar ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting this week, while auto-catalyst palladium held below a record peak scaled last week. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,778.22 per ounce by 0707 GMT. Cases in India registered a record surge, while Japan declared states of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures on Friday to combat a spike.

  • Global Markets: Asian shares at six-week highs, eyes on Fed, U.S. GDP

    Asian stocks climbed to six-week highs on Monday amid signs the world economic recovery was still well on track, though rising COVID-19 cases in the region weighed on sentiment, pushing oil prices lower. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were barely changed. The mood was relatively upbeat in Asia where MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan reached its highest since March 18, despite a late sell-off in Chinese shares.

  • Chinese Firms Are Listing in the U.S. at a Record-Breaking Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies are listing in the U.S. at the fastest pace ever, brushing off tensions between the world’s two biggest economies and the continued risk of being kicked off American exchanges.Firms from the mainland and Hong Kong have raised $6.6 billion through initial public offerings in the U.S. this year, a record start to a year and an eightfold increase from the same period in 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The largest IPO is the $1.6 billion listing of e-cigarette maker RLX Technology Inc., followed by the $947 million offering of software company Tuya Inc.That’s even as Sino-U.S. tensions show few signs of easing and the threat of Chinese firms being delisted from U.S. exchanges remains. In fact, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said last month it would begin implementing a law forcing accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies. Non-compliance could result in a delisting from the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq.The risk for mainland firms is high given China has long refused to let U.S. regulators examine audits of its overseas-listed companies on national security concerns.“They would acknowledge this is a potential risk, and if something happens they might need to get prepared for a rainy day,” said Stephanie Tang, head of private equity for Greater China at law firm Hogan Lovells. “But the risk itself would not prohibit those companies from going to the U.S., at least in the second half of this year or probably toward next year.”Despite all the risks, the pipeline continues to grow, setting up 2021 to potentially exceed last year. Chinese firms raised almost $15 billion through U.S. IPOs in 2020, the second highest on record after 2014, when e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fetched $25 billion in its float.Didi Chuxing has filed confidentially for a multi-billion-dollar U.S. IPO that could value the Chinese ride-hailing giant at as much as $100 billion, Bloomberg News has reported. Uber-like trucking startup Full Truck Alliance is also working on a U.S. listing this year that could raise about $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said, requesting not to be named because the matter is private.“Chinese companies in the new economy do not seem to have been deterred from seeking U.S. listings despite the ongoing tensions,” said Calvin Lai, a partner at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. “They take that as one of the risks but that doesn’t tilt the pendulum.”Additional share sales by Chinese companies have also been well-received in the U.S. this year, delivering an average return of 11% from their offering prices in the following session, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.And while rival financial centers like Hong Kong have in recent years changed their listing rules to make it easier for new economy firms to go public there, that has not stopped the flow of firms going stateside. In fact, the traffic now goes both ways, with U.S.-traded Chinese firms getting a second listing in Hong Kong to expand their investor base and as a hedge against the delisting risk.Such secondary listings raised almost $17 billion last year and have fetched over $8 billion this year already, Bloomberg data show. Bankers said many companies go to the U.S. knowing they can subsequently list in Hong Kong.For example, Didi is also exploring a potential dual offering in Hong Kong later, a person familiar with the matter has said, while Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng Inc. is also looking into a share sale in the financial hub less than a year after going public in New York.To be sure, it’s not all plain sailing for everyone. TikTok parent ByteDance Ltd.’s IPO plans have been put on hold as it seeks to comply with regulatory demands from both China and the U.S., the South China Morning Post reported on Saturday. The world’s most valuable startup is struggling to find a business structure that satisfies both Beijing and Washington, the report said, with the separation of Douyin, the domestic version of TikTok, from its global peer posing a particular challenge.U.S. capital markets have long attracted Chinese companies for a number of reasons: their greater liquidity, broader investor base, and the cachet associated with a U.S. listing. Technology and fintech firms have flocked to the U.S. because of its more streamlined process as well as greater openness to loss-making businesses.“The U.S. still remains a magnet for the IPOs of Chinese technology companies,” Tang said. “Just in terms of the pipeline, I don’t see any pause to that. I think the pipeline is very strong.”(Updates with ByteDance IPO plans in third last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: China digital currency trials show threat to Alipay, WeChat duopoly

    In China's commercial hub Shanghai, six big state banks are quietly promoting digital yuan ahead of a May 5 shopping festival, carrying out a political mandate to provide consumers with a payment alternative to Alipay and WeChat Pay. The banks are persuading merchant and retail clients to download digital wallets so that transactions during the pilot programme can be made directly in digital yuan, bypassing the ubiquitous payment plumbing laid by tech giants Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba 9988.HK, and Tencent 0700.HK. "People will realise that digital yuan payment is so convenient that I don't have to rely on Alipay or WeChat Pay anymore," said a bank official involved in the rollout of e-CNY for the Shanghai trial, under the guidance of China's central bank.

  • Big Oil Sees Cash Rolling In, But Investors Won’t Get It Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- After one of the most difficult years in the oil industry’s history, crude prices have recovered and major producers are finally generating spare cash. Investors really want to get their hands on it, but most are likely to be disappointed.That’s because the pandemic has created a legacy of debt for the world’s biggest international oil companies, many of which borrowed to fund their dividends as prices crashed.For Exxon Mobil Corp. and Total SE, which bore the financial strain of maintaining shareholder payouts last year, any extra cash will go to easing debt. Chevron Corp. and Royal Dutch Shell Plc have said they want to resume buybacks, but not yet. Only BP Plc is dangling the possibility that shareholder returns could improve soon, after a year and a half of flip-flopping over its payout policy.The coming week’s first-quarter results should show a significant improvement in both profit and cash flow after a dire 2020, but probably nothing that will change investors’ disenchantment with the oil majors.“They have limited appeal as long-term investments because they can’t demonstrate that they can deliver cash flow on a sustainable basis and return it on a sustainable basis,” said Christyan Malek, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s head of EMEA oil and gas. “The key is consistency. We haven’t had any.”The first quarter will be an inflection point for the industry, according to JPMorgan. Company data and estimates compiled by Bloomberg show free cash flow -- what’s left after operational spending and investment -- is set to rebound to $80 billion for the five supermajors this year, compared with about $4 billion in 2020.Shell will be the top of heap with about $22 billion, Exxon will total $19 billion and even lowest-ranked BP will have about $11 billion. That will be enough for each of the five majors to cover their planned 2021 dividends and together have more than $35 billion left over.It’s unclear how much of that could make it into the pockets of shareholders.“Priorities for deployment of Europe’s oil majors’ strong first-quarter free cash flow will vary,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Will Hares. “BP has achieved its debt target and is set to announce resumption of buybacks. Shell has announced a small dividend bump, though is unlikely to resume buybacks given its $65 billion net debt target.”BP’s BuybacksAfter raising its dividend by 2.4% in February 2020, then cutting the payout by half just six months later, BP has come under pressure to prove it can deliver reliable returns to shareholders.The London-based firm’s shares are the worst performing in its peer group over the last 12 months. Even its Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney has acknowledged that investors are questioning whether BP can pull off its reinvention for the low-carbon age.Earlier this month, BP managed to set itself apart from its peers in a positive way, giving the clearest signal of impending buybacks. The company said it had achieved its target of reducing net debt to $35 billion about a year sooner than expected and will give an update on the timetable for stock repurchases on Tuesday, when it opens Big Oil earnings season.That’s a significant increase in the urgency of improving shareholder returns. Back in August, BP put its goal of returning 60% of surplus cash to investors fifth on the priority list after funding the dividend, reducing net debt, shifting expenditure into low-carbon projects and spending on core oil and gas assets.Debt ReductionBP’s European peers, whose shares have performed better in the past year, aren’t moving so fast.France’s Total, which was the only oil major in the region to maintain its dividend last year, has said that any extra cash that comes from higher oil prices will be used to cut debt. Its next priority will be to increase investment in renewables to about 25% of its overall budget. Buybacks will only come after that.Shell announced a 4% increase in its dividend in October, after cutting the payout by two thirds earlier in the year. It has a target of reducing net debt by $10 billion before it returns any extra money to shareholders. Banks including Citigroup Inc. and HSBC Holdings Plc predict that won’t happen until 2022, since net debt rose in the last quarter of 2020 to $75 billion.Unlike BP and Shell, the North American majors managed to make it through 2020 with their payouts intact, but at a high cost. Exxon’s debt pile surged 40% during the pandemic to $73 billion, prompting Moody’s Investors Service to downgrade the company’s bonds twice in the past 12 months.The Texas-based giant expects to return to profit in the first three months of 2021 after four straight quarterly losses. The company has said it will maintain its $15 billion annual dividend while paying down debt if oil and gas prices remain at current levels. JPMorgan sees Exxon’s free cash flow rebounding to $19.6 billion this year, giving it a sizable surplus with which to reduce borrowings.Of the five supermajors, Chevron has the best balance sheet and “strong prospects” for a share buyback, according to HSBC analyst Gordon Gray. The California-based company said in March that it should generate $25 billion of free cash over and above its dividend through 2025 if Brent crude remains at $60.The oil majors’ focus on pleasing investors and healing their financial wounds comes largely at the expense of investment in their core business.As the pandemic unfolded last year, the companies slashed their spending to the lowest combined level in 15 years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence. The stranglehold will continue this year, with capital expenditure set to rise only slightly despite oil’s recovery.Chevron and Exxon have both locked in spending plans at radically reduced levels all the way through 2025. Total has marginally raised its capital investment budget for this year, while BP and Shell have put a firm ceiling on expenditure.So while the combination of higher oil prices, rock-bottom spending and asset sales is delivering the surge in cash flow that will help solve the supermajors’ short-term problems, it may be creating a long-term headache. Shell acknowledged earlier this month that it’s not investing enough in new projects to offset the natural decline in production from its existing oil and gas fields.The majors are “slaking the shareholders’ thirst for cash returns,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. In the long term “capex cuts, debt and disposals could do as much if not more harm than good, and none are really sustainable.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.