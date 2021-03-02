U.S. markets closed

How China's synthetic media startup Surreal nabs funding in 3 months

Rita Liao
·4 min read

What if we no longer needed cameras to make videos and can instead generate them through a few lines of coding?

Advances in machine learning are turning the idea into a reality. We've seen how deepfakes swap faces in family photos and turn one's selfies into famous video clips. Now entrepreneurs with AI research background are devising tools to let people generate highly realistic photos, voices, and videos using algorithms.

One of the startups building this technology is China-based Surreal. The company is merely three months old but has already secured a seed round of $2-3 million from two prominent investors, Sequoia China and ZhenFund. Surreal received nearly ten investment offers in this round, founder and CEO Xu Zhuo told TechCrunch, as investors jostled to bet on a future shaped by AI-generated content.

Prior to founding Surreal, Xu spent six years at Snap, building its ad recommendation system, machine learning platform, and AI camera technology. The experience convinced Xu that synthetic media would become mainstream because the tool could significantly "lower the cost of content production," Xu said in an interview from Surreal's a-dozen-person office in Shenzhen.

Surreal has no intention, however, to replace human creators or artists. In fact, Xu doesn't think machines can surpass human creativity in the next few decades. This belief is embodied in the company's Chinese name, Shi Yun, or The Poetry Cloud. It is taken from the title of a novel by science fiction writer Liu Cixin, who tells the story of how technology fails to outdo the ancient Chinese poet Li Bai.

"We have an internal formula: visual storytelling equals creativity plus making," Xu said, his eyes lit up. "We focus on the making part."

In a way, machine video generation is like a souped-up video tool, a step up from the video filters we see today and make Douyin (TikTok's Chinese version) and Kuaishou popular. Short video apps significantly lower the barrier to making a professional-looking video, but they still require a camera.

"The heart of short videos is definitely not the short video form itself. It lies in having better camera technology, which lowers the cost of video creation," said Xu, who founded Surreal with Wang Liang, a veteran of TikTok parent ByteDance.

Commercializing deepfakery

Some of the world's biggest tech firms, such as Google, Facebook, Tencent and ByteDance, also have research teams working on GAN. Xu's strategy is not to directly confront the heavyweights, which are drawn to big-sized contracts. Rather, Surreal is going after small and medium-sized customers.

Surreal's face swapping software for e-commerce sellers

Surreal's software is currently only for enterprise customers, who can use it to either change faces in uploaded content or generate an entirely new image or video. Xu calls Surreal a "Google Translate for videos," for the software can not only swap people's faces but also translate the languages they speak accordingly and match their lips with voices.

Users are charged per video or picture. In the future, Surreal aims to not just animate faces but also people's clothes and motions. While Surreal declined to disclose its financial performance, Xu said the company has accumulated around 10 million photo and video orders.

Much of the demand now is from Chinese e-commerce exporters who use Surreal to create Western models for their marketing material. Hiring real foreign models can be costly, and employing Asian models doesn't prove as effective. By using Surreal "models", some customers have been able to achieve 100% return on investment (ROI), Xu said. With the multi-million seed financing in its pocket, Surreal plans to find more use cases like online education so it can collect large volumes of data to improve its algorithm.

Uncharted territory

The technology powering Surreal, called generative adversarial networks, is relatively new. Introduced by machine learning researcher Ian Goodfellow in 2014, GANs consist of a "generator" that produces images and a "discriminator" that detects whether the image is fake or real. The pair enters a period of training with adversarial roles, hence the nomenclature, until the generator delivers a satisfactory result.

In the wrong hands, GANs can be exploited for fraud, pornography and other illegal purposes. That's in part why Surreal starts with enterprise use rather than making it available to individual users.

Companies like Surreal are also posing new legal challenges. Who owns the machine-generated images and videos? To avoid violating copyright, Surreal requires that the client has the right to the content they upload for moderation. To track and prevent misuse, Surreal adds an encrypted and invisible watermark to each piece of the content it generates, to which it claims ownership. There's an odd chance that the "person" Surreal produces would match someone in real life, so the company runs an algorithm that crosschecks all the faces it creates with photos it finds online.

"I don't think ethics is something that Surreal itself can address, but we are willing to explore the issue," said Xu. "Fundamentally, I think [synthetic media] provides a disruptive infrastructure. It increases productivity, and on a macro level, it's inexorable, because productivity is the key determinant of issues like this."

  • Protesters, police at Hong Kong subversion hearing

    Hundreds of protesters gathered outside a Hong Kong court on Monday (March 1) for the hearing of 47 democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion.Security was tight, with more than 100 police officers deployed.Protesters chanted slogans. Many wore black, the color associated with the 2019 anti-government protests. And some raised the three-finger salute that has become the symbol of protest against authoritarian rule in Myanmar. The activists inside are accused of organizing and participating in an unofficial "primary election" last July aimed at selecting the strongest candidates for a legislative council election.Authorities said the informal poll was part of a plan to "overthrow" the government.Critics say that’s a clear sign that Hong Kong has taken a swift authoritarian turn since Beijing imposed a national security law last June.Since the legislation was imposed, some elected legislators have been disqualified, scores of activists arrested and others have fled overseas.Ivy Chan supports the pro-democracy movement: "This group of people are our allies who fight for democracy and freedom. There is nothing else we can do so we queue here to let everyone know that we are still here. Hongkongers cannot be defeated, we will continue to fight on."The activists were charged on Sunday (February 28) under the law which punishes what China broadly defines as secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for the 47 to be released immediately. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab described the charges as "deeply disturbing."

  • Google restarts updates for some iOS apps after long pause triggered by lack of privacy labels

    Google over the weekend began to update many of its flagship iOS apps after a lengthy delay caused by the company's failure to add Apple's newly required privacy labels in a timely fashion. Per Apple's policy, developers cannot issue further updates until privacy labels are applied. According their iOS App Store listings, Slides, Docs, Sheets and Calendar all received updates this weekend, as well.

  • The Cash app's parent company is now running its own bank

    Square Financial Services is bringing financing for Square sellers in-house.

  • Wall Street Bullishness Close to Flashing Contrarian Sell Signal

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock market optimism among Wall Street strategists has risen close to levels that signaled trouble for equities in the past.A Bank of America measure of their bullishness is near a level that historically has been bearish for stocks. The gauge assesses the average recommended allocation to equities by sell-side strategists and is very close to triggering a sell signal, a team including Savita Subramanian wrote Monday.“The last time the indicator was this close to ‘Sell’ was June 2007 after which we generally saw 12-month returns of minus 13%,” the strategists said, adding even current levels signal below-average equity returns over the next year. “We‘ve found Wall Street bullishness to be a reliable contrarian indicator.”Last week’s worries about the impact of higher bond yields on stocks evaporated Monday, with U.S. equities notching their biggest advance since June. Optimism is evident from the record amount of cash poured into stock ETFs in February as investors bet additional fiscal stimulus and the Covid-19 vaccine rollout will supercharge growth.The S&P 500 has risen about 4% so far this year, and is up about 32% over the last 12 months. The Bank of America gauge climbed nearly 1 point to 59.2% in February.“The current level is forecasting 12-month returns of just 7%, a much weaker outlook compared to an average 12-month forecast of 16% since the end of the Global Financial Crisis,” the BofA team wrote.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hyzon Motors' hydrogen fuel ambitions include two US factories

    Hyzon Motors plans to produce fuel cells, including a critical component required to power hydrogen vehicles, at two U.S. factories in a move aimed at kickstarting domestic production at a commercial scale. Production at the Chicago facility is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2021. The announcement comes just three weeks after Hyzon announced it would become a publicly traded company through a merger with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation in a deal valued at $2.1 billion, and a little over one week after revealing plans to renovate a 78,000-square-foot factory in Monroe County, New York.

  • Huawei daughter back in Canada court in US extradition case

    Lawyers for a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies were in court Monday arguing evidence should be introduced which would undermine the case to have their client extradited to the U.S. Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder and the company’s chief financial officer, at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018. The U.S. accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.

  • 3 Ways To Play The Next Commodity Supercycle

    After a lackluster decade for commodities, a large number of Wall Street analysts is now predicting a broad commodity rally

  • Ex-BOE Chief Mervyn King Warns of Excessive Complacency on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Central banks need to be prepared to act on inflation moving in either direction, according to former Bank of England Governor Mervyn King, who warned against excessive confidence that price growth will remain low.The recent rise in bond yields indicates that markets are aware of the risks, King said in a Bloomberg Television interview Monday. Asked if the BOE should step up bond purchases in response, he said he sees no need for significant further stimulus at present.While most economists see sluggish growth as the main challenge to policy makers after the pandemic, last week’s bond-market turmoil pushed the debate over inflation and interest rates to the fore. King’s comments chime with BOE’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane, who said he sees a “tangible risk” of inflation accelerating more than expected and requiring more assertive action.“This is a time to keep all your options open, not to pre-commit to any path,” said King. “This was a warning sign that markets at least feel that the picture for future inflation is not entirely in one direction.”He said that central banks need to avoiding building expectations that low interest rates will last for a long time. The BOE has repeatedly said it needs to see significant evidence of the economic recovery taking hold before starting to withdraw monetary support.U.K. consumer prices unexpectedly accelerated to 0.7% in January, in what economists say is the first step toward a temporary increase that could bring the rate close to the BOE 2% target later this year.Input cost inflation for U.K. factories accelerated to its highest rate in over four years in February amid supply chain disruption and raw material shortages, separate data from IHS Markit published Monday showed.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SoftBank reaches settlement with former WeWork CEO Neumann

    SoftBank, the new owner of the office-sharing firm, did not disclose terms of the settlement. Media reports earlier this week indicated the deal includes a nearly $500 million cut in Neumann's payout from SoftBank. The legal tussle between SoftBank and Neumann started in 2019, when SoftBank agreed to buy around $3 billion in WeWork stock belonging to Neumann as well as current and former WeWork employees.

  • Central Banks Fight Bond Rout With Action and Promise of More

    (Bloomberg) -- Central banks from Asia to Europe escalated their efforts to calm panicking markets, pledging to buy more bonds and signaling more policy accommodation, after U.S. Treasury yields surged to the highest level in a year.The Reserve Bank of Australia waded in with more than $2 billion of unscheduled purchases, while Korea announced buying plans for the next few months. European Central Bank Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said more stimulus could be added if the surge in yields hurts growth.While the response appeared to calm bond investors, it’s unlikely to bridge a deepening divide between traders and central banks over the pace of the economic recovery. Officials fear the so-called reflation trade, already rippling through all markets, could seep into economies that have yet to rebound from the coronavirus shock.”Do central bankers come out and effectively put their foot down? We obviously saw some big buying in Australia out of sync with their normal program. That hasn’t helped dramatically,” Iain Stealey, international chief investment officer of global fixed income at JPMorgan Asset Management told Bloomberg Television.The ECB, for example, has “more ammo, but as we know, the talk is fairly empty,” he said.In the Asia-Pacific region, the RBA is taking the lead in acting as a breakwater for rising yields, a role typically played by the Bank of Japan. Its offer to buy A$3 billion ($2.4 billion) of debt acted to brake the selloff, with Australia’s three-year bond yield erasing gains. Treasury yields also came down from the 1.61% highs reached Thursday night as Asian investors piled in.While the BOJ hasn’t acted, Finance Minister Taro Aso fired a warning shot as the benchmark yield surged to within a couple of basis points of the perceived top of the central bank’s target zone. “It’s important that yields don’t suddenly jump up and down,” said Aso in Tokyo. “We need to make sure not to lose the market’s trust with fiscal management.”Governor Haruhiko Kuroda later said the BOJ won’t change its yield target, and wants to keep the nation’s yield curve low.Read: BOJ’s Tolerance for Rising Yields Tested Before Policy ReviewIn Europe, German bonds rallied on Friday, with the yield on 30-year debt falling three basis points to 0.21%. Italian benchmark debt also reversed a slide at the open to trade higher, with the 10-year yield down one basis point at 0.79%.The move coincided with ECB officials escalating their rhetoric against excessive market optimism about the state of the euro area economy.“A rise in real long-term rates at the early stages of the recovery, even if reflecting improved growth prospects, may withdraw vital policy support too early and too abruptly given the still fragile state of the economy,” said Schnabel, who is responsible for the ECB’s market operations. “Policy will then have to step up its level of support.”There are expectations that global central banks will try to contain a further rise in yields, said Kei Yamazaki, a senior fund manager in Tokyo at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management. “Fed officials have been tolerating the recent rise in yields, but the current risk-averse market will also prompt them to calm the market verbally.”Read More: In a Flash, U.S. Yields Hit 1.6%, Wreaking Havoc Across MarketsWhile markets are increasingly pricing in higher inflation and the potential for rate hikes, every major central bank from the Federal Reserve to the ECB see a prolonged period of easing as economies gradually recover. That would suggest this week’s tussle is set to continue.“Selling begets more selling,” said John Pearce, chief investment officer of UniSuper Management Pty. in Sydney. “In the short-term it doesn’t look like it’s stopping.”(Updates with analyst’s comment in fourth, fifth paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • World stocks' dance to continue, but inflation could mute the music: Reuters poll

    The bull-run in global stocks fuelled by cheap cash and reflation hopes will continue for at least another six months but a rise in bond yields as inflation expectations grow could throw a spanner in the works, Reuters polls found. Despite severe economic damage from the pandemic, MSCI's global stock index -- which tracks shares across 49 countries -- notched up all-time highs this month, having risen over 70% since hitting rock-bottom in late March amid ample liquidity from central banks and massive fiscal stimulus. In recent trading sessions, world stocks have pulled back as a rapid surge in global bond yields raises expectations that major central banks could eventually turn less accommodative in a bid to tame inflation.

  • In a Flash, U.S. Yields Hit 1.6%, Wreaking Havoc in Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- After weeks of grumbling, the world’s biggest bond market spoke loud and clear Thursday -- growth and inflation are moving higher. The message wreaked havoc across risk assets.Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields catapulted to the highest in more than a year at over 1.6% and traders yanked forward their opinion of how soon the Federal Reserve will be forced to tighten policy. Equities tumbled, as higher borrowing costs put pressure on soaring valuations. Even Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen felt the sting, with record low demand for a fresh round of government debt.Speculation is building that a year of emergency stimulus is not only working, but has left some areas of the economy at risk of one day overheating. Locked in the same patterns for months by the Covid-19 crisis, markets now appear to have begun a long-awaited process of repricing themselves, as trillions of dollars of federal spending and positive vaccine results boost odds developed countries will heal faster than central bankers expected.“The economy is already recovering and a lot of people think that this stimulus proposed is much more than what’s needed,” said John Carey, portfolio manager at Amundi Asset Management U.S. “You put too many coals on the fire and we build the fire to a very intense level. People start to think the Fed won’t be able to keep rates where they are.”After holding at historically low levels since April, the jump in Treasury yields -- even if it bespeaks economic health -- is inevitably a jarring spectacle for traders, forcing them to reconsider positions in multiple markets. Megacap tech names -- previously the bull market’s darlings -- led the plunge on Thursday, with the Nasdaq 100 sinking almost 4% as the rise in rates made it harder to justify valuations that are higher than any time since the dot-com bubble.The bond selloff stalled in Asia hours on Friday, as markets paused for breath, following the whirlwind session which saw rising yields overwhelm areas of equities that tend to benefit from higher rates. The KBW Bank Index -- which climbed to its highest level since 2007 on Wednesday -- dropped by 2.7% amid the carnage. Energy and utility shares in the S&P 500 also fell at least 1%.Currency markets were jolted as well. The Bloomberg Dollar Index rallied 0.7% Thursday, the most since September, while historically volatile emerging market currencies slid. The South African rand, Turkish lira and Mexican peso led the drop in emerging markets, falling at least 2%.The impact of lockstep moves in bonds and stocks can be seen in sophisticated portfolio strategies such as risk parity, which try to balance exposure across assets, according to Wells Fargo Investment Institute. The $1.2 billion The RPAR Risk Parity exchange-traded fund (ticker RPAR) dropped as much as 2.7% -- its biggest decline since March 18, 2020, in the height of the pandemic rout.“Right now those rates are increasing at a pace that may be unsettling to strategies such as risk parity, and the fixed income volatility is spilling over into other assets,” said Sameer Samana, Wells Fargo Investment Institute’s senior global market strategist. “Until the speed at which rates are rising slows, we may need to mentally prepare ourselves for more days like this.”Breakeven inflation rates -- bond trader projections for where they see annual consumer price inflation averaging over the decade -- are at multiyear peaks. At about 2.2%, it is up sharply from last year, when it fell as low as 0.47% in March.“We are in uncharted territory where we are likely to experience a global economic rebound with a global surge in inflation never experienced before,” said Bryce Doty, portfolio manager at Sit Fixed Income Advisors. “No one knows how it will play out.”While the U.S. unemployment rate clocks in at a still-elevated 6.3%, that’s below the 6.5% level that policymakers had forecast last June. A string of economic data as kept Citigroup Inc.’s Economic Surprise Index in solidly positive territory since last June, including retail and housing reports that have handily topped forecasts.For now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues insist their best course of action is to hold interest rates low to ensure the recovery takes hold. Powell told the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday that the recent run-up in bond yields that has unsettled the stock market “a statement of confidence” in a robust economic outlook.On Thursday, as bond yields were exploding, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said “the economy can run pretty hot without seeing significant spikes in inflation.”While that may be true, financial markets are relentlessly forward looking -- and see the risks that come with a potential overheating. For now, the most obvious manifestation of that is the bond-market selloff, with investment firms including BlackRock Inc.’s research arm and Aberdeen Standard Investments retreating from government debt.“When the bond market wants to run, it’s going to run much faster than any central banker, and that again is on full display,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer for Bleakley Advisory Group. “Also, be careful what you wish for. Don’t spend all your waking hours trying to artificially suppress interest rates and then root for higher inflation because when the market thinks that inflation will come, it will run you over.”(Updates sixth paragraph to show bonds stalled in Asia.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dangers of Big Oil Spending Cuts Are Visible in Angola’s Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- The decline of Angola, from being Africa’s top crude producer five years ago to barely pumping more than war-torn Libya today, shows the heavy toll of a slump in oil-industry investment.The nation’s production has fallen by more than a third since 2015, when international oil companies started slashing investment in response to a plunge in crude prices. Despite government efforts to stimulate activity, just a handful of drilling rigs now work in the deep Atlantic waters that hold the country’s greatest resources.The situation could worsen as Big Oil makes another round of deep spending cuts, raising the possibility that Nigeria -- another key OPEC member -- could also suffer Angola’s fate. That would have consequences both for the oil market, which needs more supply from the cartel in the coming years, and the economic stability of a region that’s dependent on petroleum revenue.“It’s a struggle for West Africa to compete” when investment is scarce, said Gail Anderson, principal analyst for West Africa upstream oil and gas at Wood Mackenzie Ltd. in Edinburgh. When returns are compared to other oil provinces, “Nigeria doesn’t stack up, nor does Angola.”Angola’s oil production figures tell a bleak picture, especially for a economy that’s heavily dependent on petroleum exports. Crude output has held at a 15-year low of just below 1.2 million barrels a day since November, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Even Libya, where the oil industry has been crippled by a decade-long civil war, pumped more crude than Angola in December.The seeds of this decline were sown in 2014, when surging U.S. shale production caused a price slump. As Brent crude fell from above $100 a barrel to less than $30 within a couple of years, international oil companies slashed spending around the world.Deep production cuts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies eventually spurred a rebound in prices, but offshore drilling in West Africa recovered far more slowly. Then the coronavirus pandemic triggered another deep plunge in oil prices, leaving just a single drillship operating in the waters off Nigeria and Angola by the middle of 2020, according to data from Baker Hughes Inc.“Exploration investments in Angola had been on decline since the 2014 downfall,” said Siva Prasad, senior upstream analyst at Rystad Energy AS. Some subsequent offshore projects by Eni SpA and Total SE kept the stream from drying up completely, but the global pandemic and market downturn “forced almost every oil and gas corporation to return its operations and spending plans back to the drawing board.”Our FaultAngola has tried to slow the decline through a broad effort including auctions of new drilling areas and the restructuring of state-owned oil company Sonangol.The government negotiated with companies to see if they could squeeze “a little bit more” from existing fields, according to Angolan Minister of Resources and Petroleum Diamantino Pedro Azevedo. Even with that effort, the country is targeting average production of 1.22 million barrels a day for 2021, which would mean it is unable to enjoy the benefits of a higher OPEC+ output quota as the cartel opens the taps later this year.“It’s our fault that we haven’t invested more in operations, haven’t invested more in Sonangol capabilities, haven’t invested more in refining,” Azevedo said at a press briefing in January.Angola is largely dependent on deep-water fields, where the natural decline in output is typically faster than onshore. Without constant investment to improve oil-recovery rates or tap additional reservoirs, production can drop rapidly.In Nigeria, about two-thirds of production comes from shallow-water and onshore fields, where output had recovered prior to the Covid-19 pandemic as unrest in oil-producing areas eased.The country cut production sharply last year as part of the OPEC+ deal. Crude shipments last month fell to the lowest level in four years and output was below 1.5 million barrels a day. That’s less than half of the longstanding target it planned to reach in 2023, and deep-water drilling could potentially be “the engine of growth” for Nigeria in the years ahead, according to Wood Mackenzie’s Anderson.Oil prices have mostly recovered from the historic slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with Brent crude rising above $65 a barrel in London. When major companies do start to spend again, fiscal terms will be crucial in determining whether Nigeria can boost investment, or share the fate of Angola.But Nigeria increased the royalty for deep water in 2019. Companies including Total, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. have voiced concerns that the long-delayed Petroleum Industry Bill could deter investment.“The problem for Angola is that there deep water production was already maturing and steeply declining and improved fiscal terms are not going to change the overall picture,” Anderson said. “Nigeria on the other hand has more choice and clearly could produce more if it got the fiscal and regulatory framework right.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huawei USA security chief calls for Biden to ease sanctions: We’ve been significantly hurt

    Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei called for direct dialogue with the Biden administration Thursday, as it looks to turn around dwindling sales depressed by U.S. sanctions on the company.

  • Analysis: How idled car factories super-charged a push for U.S. chip subsidies

    When President Joe Biden on Wednesday stood at a lectern holding a microchip and pledged to support $37 billion in federal subsidies for American semiconductor manufacturing, it marked a political breakthrough that happened much more quickly than industry insiders had expected. For years, chip industry executives and U.S. government officials have been concerned about the slow drift of costly chip factories to Taiwan and Korea. While major American companies such as Qualcomm Inc and Nvidia Corp dominate their fields, they depend on factories abroad to build the chips they design.

  • Exclusive: China's Huawei, reeling from U.S. sanctions, plans foray into EVs - sources

    China's Huawei plans to make electric vehicles under its own brand and could launch some models this year, four sources said, as the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker, battered by U.S. sanctions, explores a strategic shift. Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is in talks with state-owned Changan Automobile and other automakers to use their car plants to make its electric vehicles (EVs), according to two of the people familiar with the matter. Huawei is also in discussions with Beijing-backed BAIC Group's BluePark New Energy Technology to manufacture its EVs, said one of the two and a separate person with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • Analysis: Global bond rout turns up the heat on central banks

    Central banks in Asia struggled to smother a selloff in global bonds on Friday, piling pressure on their bigger peers to do more, as spooked investors sold assets to cover deepening losses and rushed out of crowded positions in stocks. The erratic trade evoked memories of last March and comes as the pandemic recovery enters a delicate phase, with financial markets moving swiftly to price in an end to the cheap money that had lit a fire under world stocks for a year. Australia's central bank launched a surprise bond buying operation to try and staunch the bleeding, calming cash markets but barely taming the fear, evident in more liquid futures trade.

  • Nasdaq 100 Index Notches Gain After Worst Week Since October

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq 100 Index rebounded Friday but still capped its worst week in nearly four months as a spike in U.S. Treasury yields triggered a selloff in big technology stocks that have skyrocketed during the pandemic.The selling eased on Friday in New York with contracts on the benchmark gaining 0.6%. At one point this week the tech-heavy index accumulated a 6% drop -- its worst in almost a year -- as investors sold companies with high valuations, such as Facebook Inc., Apple Inc. and DocuSign Inc.The so-called megacaps and other tech stocks mostly rose on Friday, with analysts and investors saying the longer-term outlook for stocks remained largely intact after the bruising selloff. Semiconductor stocks Micron Technology Inc., Applied Materials Inc. and Xilinx Inc. were among those that led the index’s advance on Friday.“On balance, the investment case for equities is still OK, but not spectacular,” said Joseph Little, global chief strategist at HSBC Asset Management.Investors grappled with implications of higher borrowing costs and inflation expectations. The speed of the jump in Treasury yields has caught investors by surprise, with many drawing comparisons to the 2013 taper tantrum -- a market rout fueled by concern the Federal Reserve would curtail stimulus.Still, there was no shortage of investment strategists reminding clients that faster economic growth is a bullish driver for stocks while bond yields remain low compared with historical standards.The S&P 500 Index dropped 2.5% this week in its first week of back-to-back losses since October. One indication that the mood is still jittery: the Chicago Board Options Exchange Volatility Index hovered near 28, a relatively high level.“It’s not the absolute level, but the rapid pace of increase that worries risk investors,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote. “We know that soaring yields are no good for the economy.”Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were around 1.4% on Friday, falling after Thursday’s jump. Outside of the U.S., markets were firmly risk-off. Equity benchmarks in Asia lost more than 3%, while investors sought a haven in the dollar.“We do not expect the rise in yields to derail the equity rally,” Mark Haefele, chief investment officer of UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note.(Updates share moves throughout, and chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Two Telecom Lines Fail to Save World’s Top Derivative Bourse

    (Bloomberg) -- Less than an hour into trading in India’s $2.7 trillion stock market on Wednesday, dealers saw index levels on the National Stock Exchange’s cash segment had stopped updating. By 11:40 a.m., the world’s biggest derivatives bourse halted all trading.The incident prompted the nation’s market regulator to ask the NSE to investigate why trading didn’t migrate to its disaster-recovery site to prevent the longest-ever trading outage the country has seen. The exchange handles the globe’s highest number of futures and options contracts, and with expiry looming Thursday, business was humming.The NSE’s engineers had also been a busy lot that morning. When they found that their lease-line data pipes weren’t transferring, they decided that systems need to restart, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Surprisingly, both service providers -- Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Tata Communications Ltd. -- went down at the same time, hamstringing migration from the financial capital Mumbai to the southern city of Chennai, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing internal deliberations.About an hour later, the NSE called a halt to trading in its cash and derivatives segments, citing “issues with the links with telecom service providers.” It didn’t offer an estimated time of resumption.As restive dealers neared the typical close of 3:30 p.m., they were keen to complete their trades. Just like in other places around the world, India has seen an influx of new retail money amid the pandemic, and day traders were staring at losses. The NSE is one among several Asian exchanges to face technical glitches in recent months and while rival BSE Ltd. was functioning normally, it is much smaller.“If NSE had informed brokers of a potential reopening or extension of trading hours, at least by 3 p.m., we, along with many other brokers, would not have had to take risk mitigation measures and square off positions on BSE,” Zerodha Broking Ltd., the country’s largest broker with over 4 million clients, said in a blog post. “Unfortunately, because there were no updates given to brokers, we had no other choice. The last minute notification of the trading extension at 3:17 p.m. came a little too late.”Representatives for Bharti declined to comment, while Tata Communications didn’t immediately comment. Telecom instability affected the NSE’s online risk management system, and its unavailability meant the market couldn’t function and had to be shut down, the NSE said in a statement Thursday, adding that it is awaiting detailed analysis from service providers and vendors. Trading ultimately resumed at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday and ran through 5 p.m. The Sensex and Nifty 50 indexes rose about 1% in early trade Thursday.‘So Many Calls’“I’m getting so many calls since morning,” Mukesh Jain, managing director at Maverick Share Brokers Pvt. 1,000-kilometers away in the walled city of Jaipur, said on Wednesday. “Not many of our new investors would have witnessed a situation like this, where you are unable to trade ahead of F&O expiry tomorrow. So it is natural for them to panic.”The NSE handles about twice the stock volume of the BSE, and controls about 80% of India’s derivatives market.Its total futures and options turnover was 30.6 trillion rupees ($423 billion) Wednesday, about a quarter lower than 40.3 trillion rupees in the previous session. Volumes on the BSE at 407 billion rupees were the highest since March 2017, due to diversion of trades to that exchange, according to Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities Ltd.Volatility will continue when markets reopen Thursday because a lot of people are still stuck, predicts Gaurav Garg, head of research at CapitalVia Global Research Ltd. in Indore. “For people who are on the fence, looking forward to enter the market, when these kind of things become headlines it dampens their overall motivation to participate,” he said.Shooting in the DarkTechnical glitches have disrupted trading at several stock exchanges in the Asia Pacific region in recent months. In October, a hardware issue forced an unprecedented all-day halt on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Australia’s stock exchange opened for less than half an hour on Nov. 16 before a software issue forced it to close for the rest of the session.Wednesday’s disruption revived memories of an episode in July 2017, when the NSE shut both the cash and derivatives segments due to technical issues, with traders unable to execute trades at its venue and prices not updating. Trading was later restarted after keeping traders on tenterhooks for about three hours with conflicting messages about what time operations would resume.NSE has been planning an initial public offering since 2016, which was delayed after it was embroiled in a probe into whether it allowed preferential access to some high-frequency traders. The NSE has since closed the loophole, regulator Sebi said in an order in 2019 while imposing a fine.“It went kind of downhill because of lack of communication,” said Jimeet Modi, chief executive officer at Mumbai-based Samco Securities Ltd., referring to Wednesday’s outage. “Everyone was shooting in the dark.”(Updates with NSE statement in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asia-Pacific Currencies Weekly Recap: High-Flying Aussie, Kiwi Drilled Lower Amid Bond Market Rout

    Investors are selling bonds in anticipation of higher inflation, driving up interest rates while making the U.S. Dollar a more attractive asset.