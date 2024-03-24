Is Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.'s (NYSE:CMG) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Chipotle Mexican Grill's (NYSE:CMG) stock is up by a considerable 25% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Chipotle Mexican Grill's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Chipotle Mexican Grill is:

40% = US$1.2b ÷ US$3.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.40 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Chipotle Mexican Grill's Earnings Growth And 40% ROE

To begin with, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 18% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Under the circumstances, Chipotle Mexican Grill's considerable five year net income growth of 36% was to be expected.

As a next step, we compared Chipotle Mexican Grill's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 22%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Chipotle Mexican Grill fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Chipotle Mexican Grill Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that Chipotle Mexican Grill doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Chipotle Mexican Grill's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

