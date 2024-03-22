Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's Chief Brand Officer Sells Company Shares

Christopher Brandt, the Chief Brand Officer of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG), has sold 3,149 shares of the company on March 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $2927.84 per share, resulting in a total value of $9,217,700.16.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc is a company that operates in the restaurant industry, offering a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads. The company is known for its use of high-quality raw ingredients, classic cooking methods, and distinctive interior design, and features a relatively simple menu.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,176 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions that have taken place over the past year, which includes 1 insider buy and 30 insider sells.

On the day of the sale, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's shares were trading at $2927.84, giving the company a market capitalization of $79.028 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 64.98, which is above the industry median of 24.08 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to its GuruFocus Value indicates that Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc is significantly overvalued. With a price of $2927.84 and a GuruFocus Value of $2199.14, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.33.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

