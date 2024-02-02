Chubb Ltd Chief Accounting Officer Annmarie Hagan Sells 7,180 Shares

On February 1, 2024, Chief Accounting Officer Annmarie Hagan executed a sale of 7,180 shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB). The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

Chubb Ltd is a global insurance company, which is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurer. The company provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance, and life insurance to a diverse group of clients.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,367 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 11 insider sells for Chubb Ltd.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Chubb Ltd were trading at $245.04, resulting in a market capitalization of $100.944 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 11.33, which is lower than the industry median of 11.535 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price of $245.04 closely aligns with the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $245.11, indicating that Chubb Ltd is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

