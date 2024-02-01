Introduction to the Transaction

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio), a notable figure in the investment community, has recently expanded the portfolio with an acquisition of shares in John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc (NASDAQ:JBSS). This move signifies a strategic addition to the firm's diverse investment portfolio, showcasing a continued focus on value investing within the small-cap market space.

Profile of the Guru: Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)

Charles M. Royce, a seasoned investor and a pioneer in small-cap investing, has been at the helm of Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund since 1972. With a bachelor's degree from Brown University and an MBA from Columbia University, Royce's firm is known for its keen interest in companies with strong balance sheets, a successful business track record, and promising future profitability. The firm's investment philosophy centers on identifying undervalued stocks that have the potential to offer significant returns.

Chuck Royce Adds John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc to Portfolio

Details of the Trade

On December 31, 2023, the firm added 5,321 shares of John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc to its portfolio, bringing the total holdings to 386,049 shares. This transaction has a modest impact of 0.01% on the portfolio, with the position in JBSS now representing 0.41% of the firm's holdings and 4.30% of the traded stock's available shares. The shares were acquired at a price of $103.04 each.

Analysis of John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc (NASDAQ:JBSS)

John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc, a leading processor and distributor of nuts and related snack products in the United States, operates under various brand names including Fisher and Orchard Valley Harvest. With a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, the company has a diverse product range that caters to a wide consumer base. JBSS has demonstrated financial resilience with a Financial Strength rank of 8/10 and a Profitability Rank of 8/10, indicating a solid foundation for future growth.

Market Performance and Valuation

Currently, JBSS's stock price stands at $107.255, which is modestly above the trade price of $103.04. The stock is considered "Modestly Overvalued" according to the GF Value, with a GF Value of $94.97 and a price to GF Value ratio of 1.13. Since the transaction, the stock has seen a gain of 4.09%, and year-to-date, it has increased by 1.82%.

Guru's Portfolio and Top Holdings

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm manages an equity portfolio valued at $9.82 billion, with top holdings in sectors such as Industrials and Technology. The firm's top investments include FormFactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM), Ziff Davis Inc (NASDAQ:ZD), Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL), Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW), and Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA).

Comparative Insight

Other notable investors such as Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) also hold positions in JBSS. The largest guru shareholder in John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc is GAMCO Investors, although the specific share percentage is not disclosed.

Conclusion

The recent acquisition by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm of additional shares in John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc underscores the firm's commitment to value investing and belief in the company's potential. With a solid financial foundation and a promising market position, JBSS represents a strategic addition to the portfolio. Value investors will be watching closely to see how this investment plays out in the dynamic market landscape.

