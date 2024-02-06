Church & Dwight Co Inc (NYSE:CHD), a major player in the consumer goods industry, is known for its production of household, personal care, and specialty products. The company's portfolio includes a variety of well-known brands such as Arm & Hammer, Trojan, OxiClean, and more, catering to customers' everyday needs.According to a recent SEC filing, Director Bradley Irwin sold 10,960 shares of Church & Dwight Co Inc on February 5, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $99.35 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,089,336.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 26,620 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider selling at Church & Dwight Co Inc, with a total of 17 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same period.

Church & Dwight Co Inc Director Bradley Irwin Sells 10,960 Shares

The market capitalization of Church & Dwight Co Inc stands at $24.813 billion, reflecting the company's significant presence in the consumer goods sector. The stock's price-earnings ratio is currently 33.13, which is above both the industry median of 18.05 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.In terms of valuation, Church & Dwight Co Inc's shares were trading at $99.35 on the day of the insider's sale, closely aligned with the GuruFocus Value of $100.03. This results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate.

Church & Dwight Co Inc Director Bradley Irwin Sells 10,960 Shares

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. The recent selling activity by Director Bradley Irwin may be of interest to those following Church & Dwight Co Inc's stock and its market performance.

Story continues

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

