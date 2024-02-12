On February 9, 2024, Director Penry Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight Co Inc (NYSE:CHD), as indicated by a recent SEC Filing. The insider has a history of selling shares in the company, with a total of 7,752 shares sold over the past year and no recorded purchases.

Church & Dwight Co Inc, known for its household, personal care, and specialty products, has a diverse portfolio that includes well-known brands such as Arm & Hammer, Trojan, OxiClean, and Waterpik. The company operates in a competitive market, focusing on innovation and brand development to maintain its market position.

The insider transaction history for Church & Dwight Co Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been 21 insider sells and no insider buys during this period.

Church & Dwight Co Inc Director Penry Price Sells 7,752 Shares

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Church & Dwight Co Inc were trading at $98.29, resulting in a market cap of $24,199.612 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 32.31, which is above both the industry median of 18.26 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, suggesting a higher valuation compared to its peers and its own past trading history.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.98, with a GF Value of $100.31, indicating that Church & Dwight Co Inc is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Church & Dwight Co Inc Director Penry Price Sells 7,752 Shares

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives and directors view the stock's value. The recent sale by Director Penry Price may attract attention from the market as stakeholders assess the implications of this insider activity.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

