On January 2, 2024, Gary Smith, President and CEO of Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN), executed a sale of 4,166 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Ciena Corp is a networking systems, services, and software company, providing solutions that enable a wide range of network operators to deploy and manage complex networks. These solutions are designed to support the increasing demand for network bandwidth and performance, driven by the growth of data and video traffic.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 71,246 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Ciena Corp indicates a pattern of 47 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Ciena Corp CEO Gary Smith Sells 4,166 Shares

On the day of the sale, shares of Ciena Corp were trading at $45.04, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.660 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 26.66, above both the industry median of 23.17 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $45.04 and a GuruFocus Value of $63.57, Ciena Corp's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.71, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

