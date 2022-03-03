CinCor Pharma to Present at the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

CinCor Pharma Inc

BOSTON, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases, today announced that its management team will present at the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference taking place March 15-17, 2022.



Event: 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference Presentation: Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 10 am EST

Management will also meet with investors during the event. Investors interested in meeting with the CinCor management team during the conference should contact their Oppenheimer & Co. representative.



About CinCor

CinCor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, a highly selective, oral small molecule inhibitor of aldosterone synthase, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases.

Contacts:

Terry Coelho

CinCor Pharma, Inc.

EVP, CFO and CBDO



Investors:

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors

ir@CinCor.com



