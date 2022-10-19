U.S. markets close in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,684.69
    -35.29 (-0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,329.86
    -193.94 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,645.17
    -127.23 (-1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,721.25
    -34.70 (-1.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.43
    +2.61 (+3.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,633.60
    -22.20 (-1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    18.36
    -0.24 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9771
    -0.0094 (-0.95%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1130
    +0.1150 (+2.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1213
    -0.0109 (-0.96%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8850
    +0.6980 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,185.86
    -155.04 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.01
    -2.67 (-0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,924.99
    -11.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

Cirba Solutions Receives $75 Million Grant Funded by Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Boost Recycling Capacity of Lithium-ion Batteries

Cirba Solutions
·4 min read

The Biden-Harris Administration awards federal funds to Cirba Solutions, North America’s most experienced battery recycling company, to expand the domestic supply of critical EV materials via its Ohio facility

Charlotte, NC, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cirba Solutions, the largest and most comprehensive cross-chemistry battery management and materials processor in the industry, is a recipient of the first set of projects funded by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and the electrical grid, with a focus on domestic processing of materials and components currently imported from other countries. Responsible and sustainable domestic sourcing and processing of the critical materials used to make lithium-ion batteries will strengthen American supply chains, accelerate battery production to meet increased demand, and secure the nation’s economic competitiveness, energy independence, and national security.

The funding announced today by the Department of Energy is the first phase of over $7 billion in total funding provided by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the battery supply chain. DOE’s Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains (MESC) is responsible for strengthening and securing manufacturing and energy supply chains needed to modernize the nation’s energy infrastructure and support a clean and equitable energy transition. MESC will manage the portfolio of projects with support from DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy’s Vehicle Technologies Office.

Cirba Solutions will receive approximately $75 million in federal funds to expand critical mineral upgrading assets at its lithium-ion processing facility in Lancaster, Ohio. At full operation, the estimated 150,000-square-foot facility will produce enough battery-grade critical minerals used in cathode production to power more than 200,000 new electric vehicles (EVs) annually. It will also create and additional estimated 150 jobs to the greater Lancaster area. The Lancaster facility will become one of the largest commercial-scale battery recycling facilities in North America.

Prior to this federal funding award, Cirba Solutions announced its commitment to invest more than $200 million to expand the Lancaster, OH facility.

The facility will collect, disassemble, shred, and upgrade the critical minerals from lithium-ion batteries to be reused to produce new lithium-ion batteries.

“This is truly a remarkable time for manufacturing in America, as President Biden’s Agenda and historic investments supercharge the private sector to ensure our clean energy future is American-made,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “Producing advanced batteries and components here at home will accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels to meet the strong demand for electric vehicles, creating more good-paying jobs across the country.”

“The funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help strengthen the United States domestic lithium-ion battery supply chain for the EV market and create a sustainable supply of the critical minerals used to make batteries,” said David Klanecky, President and CEO of Cirba Solutions. “The time and cost to mine and process new materials is significant, and the need for these battery materials is becoming increasingly urgent. Battery recycling is a viable solution to help meet the rising demand for EV batteries.”

In September 2022, Cirba Solutions announced plans to construct a 75,000-square-foot facility in Eloy, Arizona to recycle lithium-ion batteries. The Eloy facility is expected to process enough battery material to power 50,000 EVs annually. The company aims to increase its lithium-ion battery processing capacity by approximately 600% over the next few years and open several new processing facilities throughout North America. Currently, the company has six active facilities processing all battery chemistries.

“The electrification of our transportation system is significantly growing year-over-year. Increasing our capacity to recycle lithium-ion batteries will advance the country’s goal of building a robust EV lithium-ion battery supply chain to help realize America’s electric future,” said Klanecky.

# # #

ABOUT CIRBA SOLUTIONS

Cirba Solutions is the most trusted and only complete service provider in the battery management industry, taking batteries at end-of-life, processing them to extract critical materials and supply these materials back in the supply chain.  They have a full suite of capabilities that address lithium-ion and cross-chemistry battery demand, supporting a circular battery supply chain for the industry. It is the leader in end-to-end battery recycling management solutions, offering battery-centric logistics, collection program solutions, second-life applications, and validating cathode production, with technological processes that emphasize environmental compliance. Cirba Solutions combines the resources and expertise of Heritage Battery Recycling, Retriev Technologies, and Battery Solutions.

CONTACT: Danielle Spalding Cirba Solutions 2484465632 dspalding@cirbasolutions.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio, Rivian, and ChargePoint Stocks Are Volatile Today

    Instead, investors appeared to be concerned with comments made by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about the state of the U.S. economy. The EV industry is just beginning to find its footing, but a widespread economic slowdown in the U.S. and abroad could add to an already turbulent time for high-growth EV companies. As a result, Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down by 9%, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by as much as 3.4% before bouncing back up by 0.1%, and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) dropped 3.8% as of 11:49 a.m. ET.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tumbling Today

    Turning a cold shoulder to news that Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is expanding its partnership with FreezPak Logistics, investors are clicking the sell button on the fuel cell specialist Wednesday. As of 12:08 p.m. ET, shares of Plug Power were down by 6.2%. FreezPak Logistics has been working with Plug Power since 2014, and the food logistics company seems to be happy with how things have gone, because it's looking to expand the relationship.

  • Generac stock plunges on Q3 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Generac.

  • Why Shares of M&T Bank Are Falling Today

    Shares of M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) were trading roughly 12.9% lower as of 12:56 p.m. ET Wednesday after the bank delivered disappointing results for the third quarter. M&T Bank reported diluted earnings per share of $3.53 on total revenue of roughly $2.25 billion -- both numbers that missed analysts' consensus estimates. It completed its  large acquisition of People's United Bank earlier this year, and is still in the process of integrating it into its operations.

  • Bear Market Bargains: 2 Stocks Near Multi-Year Lows That Are Red-Hot Buys

    Two such stocks to consider right now are Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) and Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA). Medtronic provides investors with a great way to gain exposure to the healthcare industry. The current bear market has created an attractive opportunity for investors today.

  • Here's Why Rumble Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) -- a video platform seen as a censorship-proof alternative to YouTube -- plunged on Wednesday after the company filed a registration document with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As of 1 p.m. ET, Rumble stock was down 10%. Rumble officially went public on Sept. 16 when it completed its business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

  • Jamie Dimon Predicts More Doom and Gloom Ahead; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    You don’t get to head one of the world’s largest banks if you don’t know a few things about economics – and so when J.P. Morgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon speaks, investors listen. And lately, what Dimon has to say isn’t nice to hear. "We're just getting closer to what you and I might consider bad events," was the warning Dimon issued on J.P. Morgan’s earnings call last week. So, what are these bad events, then? The CEO thinks another 20% decline for the S&P 500 is not out of the question, a drop which w

  • Olaplex stock tanks after the hair care retailer slashed sales forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in shares for Olaplex after the hair care retailer slashed its 2022 sales forecast.

  • Why Generac Stock Is Plunging 20% Today

    Generac still sees sales growth in 2022 of more than 20%, but that's nearly half of what it once thought.

  • Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Move You Ever Make

    Pullbacks are a time to step into beaten-down quality stocks with true long-term staying power. There's a reason Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is one of the world's most popular holdings, though. Global Stats says Alphabet's search engine Google fields more than 90% of the planet's web searches, while its Android operating system is powering over 70% of the world's mobile devices.

  • As fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) hits US$763m market cap, insiders may be dismayed about not purchasing higher quantities

    fuboTV Inc. ( NYSE:FUBO ) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock...

  • Why Guardant Health Stock Fell 5.5% Today

    This morning, analysts at investment bank Craig-Hallum announced a switch in their bets on cancer-screening biopsy companies, downgrading shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) from buy to hold -- and replacing them with a bet on Guardant Health -- initiated at buy. Responding to the news, investors are selling off Exact Sciences stock by 6.5% today, as of 10:45 a.m. But here's the bad news: they're selling Guardant Health too -- it's down 5.5%. In twin notes reported by StreetInsider this morning, Craig-Hallum notes that the Guardant ECLIPSE Shield study is nearing a conclusion.

  • We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Passed With Ease

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...

  • Why Zymeworks Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME) were soaring 17% higher as of 10:54 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The big jump came after Zymeworks and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) announced an exclusive licensing deal for zanidatamab. Jazz will pick up development and marketing rights for Zymeworks' bispecific antibody therapy that targets HER2-expressing cancers in all territories, except in Asia/Pacific, where Zymeworks already has licensed the drug.

  • Better Cybersecurity Stock: Palo Alto Networks vs. CrowdStrike Holdings

    Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) and CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) are having a forgettable time on the stock market in 2022 thanks to the massive correction that has sent the S&P 500 index down 21% so far this year. While Palo Alto stock has slid 12% this year, CrowdStrike has dropped close to 22%. More importantly, Palo Alto and CrowdStrike can sustain their terrific growth in the long run thanks to the cybersecurity market's secular growth.

  • Institutional owners may take dramatic actions as JD.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:JD) recent 3.5% drop adds to one-year losses

    A look at the shareholders of JD.com, Inc. ( NASDAQ:JD ) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that...

  • Why Shares of Northern Trust Are Falling Today

    Shares of the large custodian bank Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) had fallen roughly 9.5% as of 12:53 p.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year this morning. "Northern Trust's third-quarter results reflected consistent execution in the face of challenging macroeconomic and market conditions," CEO Michael O'Grady said in an earnings statement. This hurt Northern Trust's largest revenue source, which is trust, investment, and other servicing fees.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Moving Higher Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) has faced setbacks selling planes to China, but the company apparently is making progress expanding its presence in other parts of the world. Shares of the aerospace giant traded up nearly 3% on Tuesday following reports the company is attempting to make inroads into the emerging India market. Boeing's 737 MAX was once expected to be among the top-selling commercial aircraft of all time, but a pair of fatal accidents led to an 18-month grounding of the plane in the U.S. and elsewhere.

  • United Airlines stock surges on solid earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for United Airlines.

  • SoFi Stock Could Soar 77% According To Wall Street Analysts

    In this video, I will talk about SoFi's (NASDAQ: SOFI) new analyst upgrades and the recent announcement around Galileo. For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.