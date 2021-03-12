U.S. markets open in 7 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,938.00
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,557.00
    +78.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,011.00
    -37.25 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,343.50
    +8.80 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.55
    -0.47 (-0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.50
    -13.10 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    -0.45 (-1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1952
    -0.0033 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.91
    -0.65 (-2.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3952
    -0.0038 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8450
    +0.3350 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,049.05
    +1,655.95 (+2.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,135.51
    +24.81 (+2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,736.96
    +11.36 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,717.83
    +506.19 (+1.73%)
     

Circular economy: algoWatt partner in the Efficacity project for efficient waste collection and reuse

Italeaf S.p.A.
·3 min read

Circular economy: algoWatt partner in the Efficacity project for efficient waste collection and reuse

  • Total funding of approximately EUR 1 million for a multi-service, cloud-based ICT platform for the recycling and reuse of bulky solid waste in the urban area of the Genoa metropolitan area

  • The research project will be coordinated by AMIU and will involve 8 industrial partners. The company will provide its know-how in the cleantech industry

algoWatt S.p.A., GreenTech Solutions Company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA), announces that the project "Efficacity - Intelligent and efficient optimisation of the process of reuse and collection of waste in urban areas", coordinated by AMIU Genoa and in which the company is an industrial partner, has been financed.
The Efficacity project, with a total value of around Euro 2 million, received funding of over Euro 1 million from the 2020 call of the POR FESR 2014-2020 - Axis 1 - Action 1.2.4 - Poles of Research and Innovation. Support for the realisation of complex projects of research and development activities for the enterprises aggregated to the Poles of Research and Innovation, following the approval by Finanziaria Ligure per lo Sviluppo Economico - FI.L.S.E. S.p.A., a technical entity that supports and assists the Liguria Region and the other Ligurian territorial entities in the planning, definition and implementation of policies and interventions in support of the Ligurian economic system.
The algoWatt Research & Innovation team (share of the funding of approximately Euro 0.2 million), in partnership with the coordinator Amiu (Azienda Multiservizi e d'Igiene Urbana of Genoa) and 7 other industrial companies, will participate in the design and development of the management and planning system for the collection of bulky solid waste, data management for the optimisation of the loading of collection vehicles and the storage of bulky items, algorithms for the dynamic planning of collection missions. algoWatt will also be able to provide to the cluster of companies involved in the project with its know-how in the cleantech and environmental industry, based on its many years of experience in the management of resource recovery and material recycling plants.
The Efficacity project proposes the study, development and validation of a multi-service and cloud-based ICT platform for multi-parameter optimisation of bulky solid waste collection and management in the Genoa metropolitan area. Complementary innovative technologies are applied for the recycling and reuse of bulky solid waste with a view to circular economy and environmental sustainability, favouring virtuous and self-sustainable dynamics in the already optimised standard process.

This press release is available on the Company's website www.algowatt.com

algoWatt (ALW), greentech solutions company, designs, develops and integrates solutions for energy and natural resource management in a sustainable and socially responsible manner. The Company provides management and control systems that integrate devices, networks, software and services with a clear sector focus: digital energy and utilities, smart cities & enterprises and green mobility. algoWatt is the result of the merger of TerniEnergia, a leading company in the renewable energy and environmental industry, and Softeco, an ICT solutions provider with over 40 years of experience for customers operating in the energy, industry and transport sectors. The company, with more than 200 employees located in 7 locations in Italy and investments in research and innovation for more than 12% of turnover, operates with an efficient corporate organization, focused on the following markets: Green Energy Utility: renewable energy, digital energy, smart grids; Green Enterprise&City: IoT, data analysis, energy efficiency, building and process automation; Green Mobility: electric, shared and on demand. Different markets, a single focus: sustainability. algoWatt is listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) of Borsa Italiana S.p.A..

For further info:

Investor Relations

Press Office

Investor & Media Relations

algoWatt SpA

algoWatt SpA

Domenico Gentile, Pietro Autelitano

Filippo Calisti (CFO)

Federico Zacaglioni

Via Bigli, 19 - 20121 Milano

Tel. +39 0744 7581

Tel. +39 0744 7581

Tel. +39 02 4547 3883/4

filippo.calisti@algowatt.com

Mobile +39 340 5822368

ir@irtop.com

federico.zacaglioni@algowatt.com

ufficiostampa@irtop.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Gain Ground As Treasury Yields Continue To Move Lower

    Meanwhile, better-than-expected Initial Jobless Claims report may provide additional support to the market.

  • Stocks Rise, Equity Futures Steady; Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were mostly higher Friday and U.S. equity futures fluctuated after the S&P 500 Index swept to a record on optimism over the $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus package. The dollar and Treasury yields climbed.MSCI Inc.’s regional gauge rose a fourth day as Japan rallied amid a jump in Rakuten Inc. on news of an investment by Japan Post Holdings Co. U.S. equity futures were steady following broad S&P 500 gains and a Nasdaq 100 rebound. South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. popped 41% in its debut.Chinese shares posted modest gains amid a renewed focus on U.S.-China relations. The Biden administration informed some suppliers to Huawei Technologies Co. of tighter conditions on previously approved export licenses, prohibiting items for use in or with 5G devices.Relatively smooth bond sales this week eased concerns about the market outlook. Yields on the 10-year Treasury benchmark rose to about 1.57% on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. saw surging demand for its $25 billion debt sale.“Fiscal stimulus on the upper end of expectations, an improved vaccine rollout, better than expected economic data -- everything is coalescing around a much stronger growth out look for 2021,” said Lisa Hornby, head of U.S. multisector fixed-income at Schroders.Markets are now signaling a little less concern that the economic recovery from the pandemic will stoke excessive inflation. Bond yields are below one-year peaks and high-valuation stocks have rallied.The focus turns to Friday’s U.S. producer price data and the Federal Reserve decision next week. On Thursday, the European Central Bank pledged to step up the pace of bond purchases to keep rising yields from derailing the recovery.Elsewhere, oil slipped below $66 a barrel, and Bitcoin traded at around $57,000 after climbing within reach of an another all-time high.These are the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures were little changed as of 3:17 p.m. in Tokyo. Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.4%. The S&P 500 Index gained 1% on Thursday.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 0.8%Japan’s Topix Index advanced 1.4%.South Korea’s Kospi Index added 1.3%.Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.2%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.8%.Euro Stoxx 50 futures were flat.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%.The euro dipped 0.3% to $1.1954.The British pound slipped 0.2% to $1.3959.The Japanese yen was at 108.86 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose about four basis point to 1.57%.Australia’s 10-year yield was five basis points higher at 1.70%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude slipped 0.5% to $65.69 a barrel.Gold was 0.5% lower at about $1,714 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • VIX-Like Gauge for Bitcoin Sees Its First-Ever Options Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- A Bitcoin “fear gauge” has seen its first trade.The transaction off the T3i BitVol Index, which measures the 30-day implied volatility of Bitcoin, consisted of a March expiry 1-by-2 call spread that was bought for zero cost, according to a statement from T3. Quantitative crypto asset management firm LedgerPrime was the market-maker, according to the statement, which added that the counterparty is a leading global macro crypto asset manager.Crypto investors “will now be able to trade volatility as a distinct asset class,” said Simon Ho, the chief executive officer of T3Index.Bitcoin’s price has soared in recent months, with the cryptocurrency hitting a record above $58,000 last month as big investors pile in and the asset class matures. The past few years have seen the asset class mature, including via greater establishment of crypto derivatives like those from regulated exchanges such as CME Group Inc.Bitcoin was trading around $56,160 as of 7:50 a.m. in Hong Kong on Thursday.The BitVol index is derived from tradable options on the cryptocurrency, and is constructed using the simple variance swap methodology. It was launched in July and is designed to use the full range of option strikes to best capture the market outlook on expected volatility.(Updates with Bitcoin price in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here’s What Wall Street Is Saying About the GE Selloff

    Analysts are trying to help investors untangle all the issues, but it isn't clear how much good they're doing. Bulls and bears are just going back-and-forth.

  • The amount of your third stimulus check can be a surprise — good or bad

    Changes to the payment formula can affect how much your household receives this time.

  • U.S. white wheat growers cash in as China snaps up supplies

    China is scooping up supplies of U.S. white wheat to feed livestock, pushing export forecasts for the grain usually used to make sponge cakes and noodles to a 27-year-high. China has booked more U.S. white wheat this year than any country besides the Philippines, the top buyer of the grain. While U.S. producers have long tried to woo the growing Chinese market for confectionary foods made from white wheat flour, the recent purchases reflect a need for animal feed, Chinese traders and analysts said.

  • Mortgage rates keep increasing — and the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill could push them even higher

    Some analysts expect the $1.9 trillion COVID package to boost inflation, which in turn would lead to higher mortgage rates.

  • Don’t be fooled by the ‘value’ tag on these tech stocks. Many can provide plenty of growth too

    Facebook, Oracle and Micron Technology are reasonably valued when considering the outlook for their sales growth.

  • During GameStop Halts, AMC Becomes a Bellwether for Day Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Vexed by Wednesday’s repeated halts in GameStop Corp. shares, day traders were left grasping for clues on where the stock’s chaotic journey would pick up after the restrictions were lifted.They didn’t have to look far.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., another wildly popular meme stock among members of Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum, was a near-perfect predictor for how the market would react after each of the seven pauses.The movie-theater chain’s shares plummeted as the first GameStop halt triggered at 12:22 p.m. in New York and continued to fall through the two stoppages that would follow. But at 12:40, just as the video-game retailer’s shares were to cease trading yet again, AMC’s stock began to rally. It was after that fourth pause that GameStop too would change course.Lily Francus, an independent quantitative researcher, wrote about the relationship on Twitter.“In general the stronger the meme effect on the stock the more highly correlated its associated basket is,” Francus wrote on Wednesday. “AMC acts as a price discovery mechanism for GME during halts.”It makes sense that GameStop and AMC have moved in tandem. They’re the two most-mentioned names on StockTwits and garner incessant attention from day traders on Reddit. At the same time, there’s been growing concern about a disconnect between the pair’s future prospects as Covid-19 lockdowns are lifted.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus Checks To Arrive This Weekend — But None For Richer Americans

    Congress is nearing passage of the third economic stimulus check it will send out to you and other taxpayers as part of its Covid-19 relief bill.

  • The Tax Hikes Tucked Into Biden’s Covid Relief Plan

    Democrats inserted three tax hikes on the wealthy and large corporations into their $1.9 trillion Covid rescue plan. Together, the three increases are projected to raise $60 billion, Politico’s Brian Faler writes: “One takes away deductions for publicly traded companies that pay top employees more than $1 million. Another provision cracks down on how multinational corporations do their taxes. A third targets how owners of unincorporated businesses account for their losses. … “The tax increases Democrats picked to help keep their plan’s cost in check had the political benefit of being arcane. Unlike things like raising the corporate tax rate or upping the top marginal tax rate on the rich, the ones they chose won’t produce many headlines.” Tax breaks for individuals: Of course, as we noted earlier this week, the Biden plan includes a host of tax benefits as well — including direct payments of up to $1,400 per person and an expansion of the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit. Congress’s Joint Committee on Taxation estimates that the plan will cut taxes by about $467 billion in 2021 and about $590 billion over 10 years. In all, the Biden relief plan will reduce federal taxes in 2021 by more than $3,300 and raise after-tax incomes by 4.1%, according to an updated analysis released Thursday by the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. That’s about double the average first-year tax cut under the 2017 Trump tax law. The income-boosting effects of the Biden cuts are heavily tilted toward lower-earning households. Households making $91,000 or less will get nearly 70% of the tax benefits, the Tax Policy Center said, and after-tax income for the bottom 20% of earners — households making $25,000 a year or less — will rise by more than 21% on average. By contrast, low- and middle-income households received about 17% of the 2017 law’s tax benefits, and low-income households got a 0.4% tax cut on average. Rejecting Reaganomics: Combined, Biden’ tax cuts for individuals and tax hikes for businesses highlight Biden and Democrats’ focus on fighting inequality — and signal a sharp break from both Trump’s economic approach and that of Ronald Reagan. “Biden is basically pulling a George Costanza on Reagan with this bill: Do the opposite of Reaganomics,” NBC News’s Sahil Kapur tweeted Wednessday night. “Instead of easing burdens for upper earners and counting on that to deliver broad benefits, he’s sending cash to low-income people and counting on them to boost the economy.” The challenge ahead: The tax cuts in Biden’s plan are either one-off provisions, like the latest round of direct payments, or set to expire at the end of the year, unlike the individual income tax cuts in the 2017 GOP law, which were set to expire after 2025. Democrats have made clear that they want to make permanent key elements, like the expanded child credit. And Biden is already planning a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure bill. “[T]he real test for Democrats — who promised stiff tax increases on the rich during last year’s campaign — will come later, when they face demands to pay for something big like Biden’s plans for a major infrastructure package,” Faler writes. Those demands have already started. Some centrists are expressing growing unease about adding trillions more to the federal debt, and say they want to make sure that additional spending is paid for one way or another. “At some point we’ve got to start paying for things,” Sen. Angus King (I-ME), who caucuses with the Democrats, said this week. “It’s got to be paid for. It’s just a question of who pays. Are we going to pay or our kids going to pay?” Sen. John Tester (D-MT) also said that he wants at least some of any new spending to be paid for, with the costs covered by a potential mix of spending cuts and tax increases. “You’re going to remind me of this [later] when none of it’s paid for,” he joked with Politico’s Sarah Ferris and Burgess Everett, “but I do think some of it needs to be paid for.” House Budget Chair John Yarmuth (D-KY) told Ferris and Everett that while he assumed an infrastructure package would include some means of paying for new spending, the sheer size of the eventual bill — estimates start at $2 trillion and move up to twice that — would make it impossible to pay for it all. “I think that’s unrealistic, given what everyone assumes the size of this is going to be,” Yarmuth said. At the same time, any tax increases that could be proposed to help pay for those future plans could meet with intense resistance. Still, it’s clear where Biden and Democrats are likely to turn for more revenue, based on the changes in the relief plan. “Clearly it’s a signal that Democrats will look to high-income people and large corporations for revenue for the investment package to come,” Seth Hanlon, a senior fellow at the liberal Center for American Progress, told Politico. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • The stock market is behaving in mysterious ways — is it bullish, bearish or something else?

    The Dow has hit record highs for three days, up about 1,400 points in the past four trading days to over 32,000. No other major index has followed along, although the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Russell 2000 (RUT) are not far away from new all-time highs of their own. It probably depends on the situation, but there is an old saying that when the generals are leading the advance, it’s not a good sign for the stock market.

  • Warren Buffett's net worth hit $100 Billion: These are the 10 rules that got him there

    These guidelines helped Buffett achieve success — and can help you get there, too.

  • Korea’s Coupang Opens for Trading at $63.50. It’s Now Worth $114 Billion.

    At the opening trade, the company on a fully diluted basis is worth about $114 billion. It’s the largest U.S. listing of an Asian company since Alibaba in 2014, and instantly makes Coupang the largest Korean company listed on a U.S. stock exchange. The deal generated proceeds to Coupang of about $3.5 billion before fees.

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers have tips to help you qualify.

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

  • Alibaba May Be Forced To Cough Up Record $975M Fine By Chinese Regulators: Report

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: BABA) has rubbed the all-powerful Chinese Communist Party the wrong way, and as a result, the e-commerce giant has been facing increased regulatory scrutiny. What Happened: Antitrust regulators in China are mulling the imposition of a fine of over $975 million on Alibaba, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. If the fine materializes, it would be the highest fine paid in Chinese corporate history. In 2015, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) paid $975 million to settle antitrust investigations over anti-competitive practices. Late last year, Chinese regulators began clamping down on Alibaba and its Ant Financial subsidiary. Ant Financial was reprimanded for being a risk to the financial system, and was asked to enact changes that could severely impede its business prospects. Alibaba had to shelve IPO plans for Ant Financial. Related Link: Why This Analyst Says Investors Should Buy Alibaba's Recent Weakness After adopting a soft stance toward Alibaba early on, given its dominant market positioning in China and popularity among global investors, regulators have now said the e-commerce giant must disassociate from its founder Jack Ma or face the music, the WSJ report said. The fine will come into play if Alibaba doesn't fall in line with the local Communist Party's diktats and does not terminate the policy of asking local merchants to maintain exclusive relationships with Alibaba, the report said. Alibaba may also be forced to divest some businesses that are non-core to its core retail operations. What's Next: Alibaba has deep pockets and can afford to pay off any potential fine. Some company executives opine that paying off the fine will remove an overhang around the company and its shares. Alibaba's stock, which pulled back late last year following the regulatory scrutiny, began to stage a recovery in the new year. The tech sell-off that was set in motion in February has led to renewed selling in the stock. BABA Price Action: At last check, Alibaba shares were rising 2.8% to $240.85. Related Link: How to Buy Alibaba (BABA) Stock Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma. Benzinga file photo by Dustin Blitchok. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJD.com's Q4 Results: What You Need To KnowHomebound? Chinese EV Makers Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto Mull Listings In Hong Kong: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • GE proposes reverse stock split to boost price 8-fold

    General Electric Co. said Wednesday that its board of directors will recommend shareholders approve a 1-for-8 reverse stock split, given the industrial conglomerate's "significant transformation" over the past several years. The split would effectively multiply GE's stock price by eight, while reducing the number of shares outstanding to a number "more typical of companies with comparable market capitalization," GE said. The company said the timing of the reverse split will take place, at the board's discretion, before the one-year anniversary of its 2021 annual shareholder meeting scheduled for May 4. Separately, GE said it expects 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 15 cents to 25 cents, compared with the FactSet consensus of 25 cents. Revenue is expected to grow in the low-single-digit percentage range, while the current FactSet revenue consensus of $80.4 billion implies 1.0% growth, while free cash flow is expected to be $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion to surround the FactSet consensus of $3.6 billion. GE also confirmed a deal to combine its aircraft leasing business, GECAS, with AerCap Holdings N.V. . GE's stock has rallied 58.2% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 34.5%.

  • AMC Says No Longer In 'Survival' Mode With Vaccine Rollout, Big Movie Releases On The Horizon

    Movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) expects the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. and the blockbuster movie titles scheduled to be released in the coming months to boost sales this year, according to a report by Reuters. See also: How to Buy AMC Stock What Happened: “Our focus is no longer on survival, but now has turned instead to directing a surge in movie-going and on the recovery of AMC,” Reuters quoted AMC Chief Executive Adam Aron as saying during an earnings call on Wednesday. AMC said it expects its sales to be boosted in the coming months, as films such as the Walt Disney Company's (NYSE: DIS) “Black Widow”, “Top Gun: Maverick”, “F9” and “Godzilla vs. Kong” hit its screens. About 90% of the company’s U.S. theatres are now open. The company on Wednesday reported a net loss for the fourth quarter that widened from last year as revenues fell almost 89%. See Also: AMC Sees Price Target Doubled At Wedbush Amid Meme Stock Renaissance Why It Matters: AMC and other movie chains were impacted by the closure of theatres amid the pandemic due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns. However, the accelerated rollout of vaccines is expected to enable the cinema chain to reopen all its theatres and help boost revenues. However, AMC’s stock has been popular on social media amongst retail investors. Along with other heavily-shorted stocks such as GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), the company’s shares skyrocketed in January as retail traders primarily belonging to the Reddit community r/WallStreetBets bid up the stocks to create a short squeeze. The shares continue to see retail investor interest in March, including from the group. Price Action: AMC Entertainment shares closed almost 6.2% lower on Wednesday at $9.85. Read Next: Why This Analyst Says AMC Entertainment Stock Is ‘Dramatically Overvalued' Photo courtesy: Camknows via Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGameStop Frenzy Continues To Inspire More Retail Investors' Jump Into Stock MarketWhich Stocks Are WallStreetBets Users Talking About Today?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • "Chinese business, Out!" Myanmar anger threatens investment plans

    Hailed by China as a symbol of "mutually beneficial cooperation", the pipeline has become a target for public anger over perceptions Beijing is backing the junta that seized power in a Feb. 1 coup. The rise in anti-China sentiment has raised questions in Myanmar business circles and in China, not only over the surge of Chinese investment in recent years but for billions of dollars earmarked for a strategic neighbour on Beijing's "Belt and Road" infrastructure plan.

  • Elon Musk Says Tesla Cybertruck Can Power A Tiny House

    The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck is one of the most anticipated vehicles releasing soon. With up to 500 miles of range, 14,000 pounds towing capacity, and no paint, the truck has a comparably affordable price. Now, CEO Elon Musk has responded on Twitter saying the Cybertruck will be capable of powering a mini house. The tweet he was responding to showed a render of the Cybertruck pulling what looked to be a full camper style fifth wheel home. Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2021 Before the reveal, Musk asked fans on Twitter what they would like to see in the final Cybertruck release. Tons of comments poured in, including a 240v outlet, which could be used to charge another EV, run heavy-duty power tools, or even power a small house or partially power a larger home. Tesla's Cybertruck is expected to have initial deliveries at the end of 2021, with a larger rollout in 2022. The vehicle will be produced at Tesla's as yet unfinished Gigafactory Texas. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Pushes Back Delivery Dates For All Vehicles, Hinting At Strong DemandElon Musk Says Tesla's FSD Beta Will Soon Be Available To All: How To Enable Your Tesla To Drive Itself© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.