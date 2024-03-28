Citigroup North America Technology ECM Co-Head Feige Has Left

(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s North America co-head of technology and communications equity capital markets Gregor Feige has left the bank to join UBS Group AG, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

His co-head, Josh Li, will become sole head of TMT ECM, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public.

Feige joined Citigroup in 2022 after working for JPMorgan Chase & Co., where he was co-head of Asia ex-Japan ECM.

Representatives for Citigroup and UBS declined to comment.

Last month, Citigroup hired JPMorgan’s Viswas Raghavan to lead its newly formed banking division, with the appointment coming as dealmaking begins to rebound.

“Sentiment is definitely improving,” Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser said at an investor conference this month. “We’ve had some good announced deals coming out but there’s obviously a lag to when that converts into revenue.”

--With assistance from Crystal Tse.

(Updates with UBS in headline and first paragraph. A previous version of this story was corrected to add Fraser’s first name.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.