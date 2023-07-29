Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript July 28, 2023

Civeo Corporation beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.54, expectations were $0.31.

Operator: Greetings. Welcome to the Civeo Corporation Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded. At this time, I'll now turn the conference over to Regan Nielsen, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Regan, you may begin.

Regan Nielsen: Thank you and welcome to Civeo's second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Today, our call will be led by Bradley Dodson, Civeo's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Carolyn Stone, Civeo's Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Before we begin, we would like to caution listeners regarding forward-looking statements. To the extent that our remarks today contain anything other than historical information, please note that we're relying on the safe harbor protections afforded by federal law. Any such remarks should be read in the context of the many factors that affect our business, including risks and uncertainties disclosed in our Form 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings. I'll now turn the call over to Bradley.

Bradley Dodson: Thank you, Regan, and thank you all for joining us today on our second quarter earnings call. I'll start with the key takeaways for the second quarter and then give a brief summary of our second quarter 2023 performance. Then Carolyn will provide a financial and segment level review, and I'll conclude with our updated full year 2023 guidance with the regional assumptions that underlie that. At that point, we'll open up the call for questions. The key takeaways from our call today are, second quarter 2023 financial results were in line with our expectations, and highlighted the diversity of our revenue drivers across the business. Our Australian segment performed well during the quarter as we experienced substantial sequential and year-over-year growth in both our own villages business as well as the integrated services business.

Story continues

Village guests were up 16% year-over-year, and integrated services revenues were up 33%. In both the owned villages and integrated services businesses, we are seeing the benefits of the contract awards that we have announced over the past 12 months. It's important to note that during the quarter, we achieved the highest quarterly Australian-owned village occupancy that we've seen since 2014, led by increased Bowen Basin customer activity, with the Gunnedah Basin Villages contributing as well. LNG activity in British Columbia, Canada continued to widen down in the quarter as expected, resulting in reduced Canadian mobile camp activity for us and contributing to lower Canadian lodge billed rooms versus the second quarter of 2022. As discussed on the last earnings conference call, our inflation mitigation plan for Australian Integrated Services is underway, and we are encouraged by the progress to date.

The majority of these benefits from our team's efforts are expected to be seen in the second half of 2023 and going forward. Our second priority was regarding McClelland Lake Lodge in Canada. We've made significant progress towards an attractive commercial alternative for the future of that asset, as we are in active negotiations to sell the assets to a third party. We are encouraged by our progress to date, but cannot discuss the details of the proposed deal at this time. In addition, the demobilization process for McClelland Lake is underway. The related customer room demand from that former lodge has moved to other similar lodges and is under a take-or-pay contract through January 2024. Through our team's efforts, we expect our net demobilization costs for the assets to be minimal, in part due to reimbursements from our clients.

The outlook for our Canadian mobile camps has not changed materially since our last call. As discussed last quarter, we expect the demobilization to commence in the second half of this year. We continue to execute on our share repurchase program in the second quarter and will opportunistically buy back shares going forward. And lastly, on key points. As we discussed in previous calls, we are in the process of $4 million capital allocation framework that incorporates our strong balance sheet position and our solid free cash flow outlook, as we look forward to sharing with you hopefully later this year. Let me take a brief moment to provide a business update across the segments. In Canada, our revenues and adjusted EBITDA declined year-over-year, the decrease was driven by the wind down of Canadian mobile camp activity as well as lower year-over-year Canadian lodge billed rooms.

The decline was also exacerbated by the weakened Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar. Sequentially, however, revenue and adjusted EBITDA increased substantially due to the seasonal increase in turnaround activity. For Australia, we saw a significant year-over-year increase in revenues and adjusted EBITDA, driven by increased billed rooms at our owned villages and increased integrated service revenue from both of which were largely from new contracts. As I noted earlier, we are encouraged by the substantial increase in customer activity, which resulted in the highest quarterly owned village occupancy that we reported since 2014. We also reached key milestones in our inflation mitigation initiatives towards the end of the quarter. And like I said, we'll begin to realize those benefits in the second half of this year.

However, our second quarter results were adversely impacted by the weakened Australian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar. Sequentially, we experienced increased revenues and adjusted EBITDA to the aforementioned dynamics as well as the typical seasonal uptick in the second quarter across the Australian business, and some inflationary relief in our integrated services business. It is important to note that while we've made strides in mitigating inflationary pressures in both our Canadian and Australian businesses, we expect that inflation will remain a focus of ours for the foreseeable future. With that, I'll turn the call over to Carolyn.

Carolyn Stone: Thank you, Bradley, and thank you all for joining us this morning. Today, we reported total revenues in the second quarter of $178.8 million, with GAAP net income of $4.5 million or $0.30 per diluted share. During the second quarter, we generated adjusted EBITDA of $31.6 million, operating cash flow of $19.4 million and free cash flow of $12.9 million. As Bradley just mentioned, the decline in adjusted EBITDA that we experienced in the second quarter of 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022 was largely due to the wind down of Canadian pipeline construction activity, and therefore, our mobile camp revenues and EBITDA and lower LNG-related Canadian lodge occupancy. These decreases were partially offset by increased billed rooms in our Australian Bowen Basin Villages and increased Australian integrated services activity from our recent contract wins.

Let's now turn to the second quarter results for our two segments. I'll begin with a review of the Canadian segment performance compared to its performance a year ago in the second quarter of 2022. Revenues from our Canadian segment were $95.5 million as compared to revenues of $109 million in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA in Canada was $19.8 million, a decrease from $28.7 million in the second quarter of last year. Results from the second quarter of 2023 reflect the impact of a weakened Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar, which decreased revenues and adjusted EBITDA by $5.1 million and $1.1 million, respectively. On a constant currency basis, revenues decreased 8%, primarily due to a decline in mobile camp activity as pipeline construction continues to wind down, coupled with lower billed rooms in our Canadian lodges.

charlie-hang-Hf1Wk-T4Lxo-unsplash

Adjusted EBITDA also declined year-over-year due to the aforementioned dynamics. During the second quarter, billed rooms in our Canadian lodges totaled $724,000, which was down from $771,000 in the second quarter of 2022. Our daily run rate for the Canadian segment in U.S. dollars was $100, which declined year-over-year, but that was entirely due to a weakened Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar. The average daily run rate in Canadian dollars was up year-over-year. Turning to Australia. During the second quarter, we recorded revenues of $82.5 million, up from $67.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $19.6 million, up from $15.5 million last year. Results from the second quarter of 2023 reflect the impact of a weakened Australian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar, which decreased revenues and adjusted EBITDA by $5.7 million and $1.3 million, respectively.

On a constant currency basis, the increase in revenue and adjusted EBITDA was largely driven by increased occupancy at our owned villages and higher activity for our integrated services business, both related to the new contracts. Australian billed rooms in the quarter were $588,000, up 16% from $505,000 in the second quarter of 2022, due to increased customer demand at our own villages driven by our recent contract awards. The average daily rate for our Australian villages in U.S. dollars was $75 in the second quarter, down modestly from $77 in the second quarter of 2022, and entirely driven by the weakened Australian dollar. The average daily room rate in Australian dollars was up year-over-year. On a consolidated basis, capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2023 were $6.9 million compared to $5.1 million during the same period in 2022.

Capital expenditures in both periods were predominantly related to maintenance spending on our lodges and villages, coupled with spending to activate mothball Australian village rooms with increased customer demand. Our total debt outstanding on June 30 was $136.1 million, a $6.5 million decrease since March 31. Our net leverage ratio for the quarter remained flat at 1.2x as of June 30, 2023, since March 31, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, we had total liquidity of approximately $89 million, consisting of $77.6 million available under our revolving credit facility and $11.4 million of cash on hand. In the second quarter of 2023, we repurchased approximately 212,000 shares through our share repurchase program for a total cost of approximately $4.2 million.

Bradley will now discuss our updated guidance for the full year 2023. Bradley?

Bradley Dodson: Thank you, Carolyn. I'll now turn to a discussion of our updated full year 2023 guidance on a consolidated basis, including the outlook for each of the regions, as well as the underlying assumptions related to our guidance. We are increasing the lower end of our full year 2023 revenue and EBITDA guidance range, resulting in tightened ranges of $640 million to $650 million for revenues and $90 million to $95 million for adjusted EBITDA. We are decreasing our full year 2023 CapEx -- capital expenditure guidance to $35 million to $40 million. The decrease from our prior guidance is entirely driven by scope changes by a customer-funded infrastructure project in Australia. The requested scope was adjusted downward and a portion of that spend will be deferred into 2024, which will reduce the overall capital expenditure outlook for this year.

As a reminder, these upgrades will be fully funded by the customer upfront. Therefore, any increase or decrease to our capital expenditure guidance is related to the project, will be cash flow neutral. To reiterate this point, the decrease in 2023 expected capital expenditures relative to previous guidance will not impact 2023 free cash flow guidance. Based on this EBITDA and CapEx guidance, expected interest expense of $12 million for 2023. The expected working capital inflow of $10 million related to that customer reimbursement and minimal cash taxes, we are adjusting our expected 2023 free cash flow to a range of $48 million to $58 million. I will now provide the regional outlooks and corresponding underlying assumptions. In Canada, as we look at the remainder of 2023, we are expecting to experience sequential decline in Canadian mobile camp activity and lodge turnaround activity in the third quarter of this year.

As it relates to the expiry of the McClelland Lake Lodge contract and the underlying customer demand for that lodge, we are raising the lower end of our guidance range, in part to securing a take-or-pay contract for the customer's room demand at other Civeo lodges for the remainder of the year. As I mentioned earlier on the call, we are in active negotiations to sell the assets to a third party later this year. We expect our net demobilization costs to be minimal in part due to reimbursements from a client. We are encouraged by the progress to date and expect this to be a positive outcome for Civeo. In the interest of protecting ongoing negotiations, we cannot yet provide any further details. Regarding the Canadian mobile camps, there are no material changes in our outlook for these assets since our first quarter earnings call.

We continue to expect the camps to wind down in the second half of this year as pipeline construction is completed. With approximately USD 10 million of demobilization expense this year and USD 6 million of demobilization expenses next year. Turning to Australia; we continue to see encouraging signs of growth in customer demand for our owned villages and integrated services businesses. In our owned villages, we experienced an uplift in customer activity, as evidenced by the 16% year-over-year increase in billed rooms in the second quarter. Our integrated services business is benefiting from increased revenue from our recent contract awards over the last few quarters, and the inflation mitigation plan that we are focused on. As a reminder, we've been attacking inflationary pressures through a 3-pronged approach of HR recruitment optimization, supply chain efforts and work scope adjustments, and seeking contractual adjustments to provide relief and flexibility in this environment.

The team made substantial progress with this approach, and we expect to realize the majority of these benefits from the mitigation plan in the second half of this year and beyond. We expect to generate margin improvement throughout the second half of 2023 in Australia, and our progress to date is another key factor for increasing the lower end of our full year 2023 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance. As we look at -- as our free cash flow outlook for 2023 and beyond [indiscernible], we continue to evaluate our capital allocation framework. We're in the final stages of this process and look forward to discussing that with you later this year. I will conclude by underscoring the key elements of our strategy as we navigate 2023. We continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of our guests, employees and communities.

We continue to enhance our best-in-class hospitality offerings, manage our cost structure in accordance with the occupancy outlook, prudently allocate capital to maximize free cash flow generation, while we continue to return capital to shareholders and maintain a strong balance sheet. We will also seek opportunities to further our revenue diversification. With that, we're happy to take your questions.

See also 20 Best States to Live in After Retirement and 15 Worst Countries in the World for Vegetarians.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.