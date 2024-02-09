Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 8, 2024

Dennis Shaffer: Good afternoon. This is Dennis Shaffer, President and CEO of Civista Bancshares, Inc. and I would like to thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. I am joined today by Rich Dutton, SVP of the company and Chief Operating Officer of the bank; and Chuck Parcher, SVP of the company and Chief Lending Officer of the bank; and other members of our executive team. This morning, we reported net income for the fourth quarter of $9.7 million or $0.62 per diluted share, which represents a 20.5% decrease from our fourth quarter in 2022. Our full year net income represented record earnings of $43 million or $2.73 per diluted share, which represents a 9% increase over our 2022 performance. Our fourth quarter and year-to-date performance was set up by continued strong growth in our loan and lease portfolio, excluding the participation adjustment, which grew at an annualized rate of 15.5% for the quarter and 12.4% year-to-date.

We added new and renewed commercial loans at a yield of 7.94% during the quarter and new equipment finance loans and leases at a yield of 9.80% during the quarter. Demand came from all areas of our footprint, as we continue to strengthen market share in most of our markets and add new customers in our urban markets. While we do not anticipate continuing to grow at this pace, we do anticipate continued growth at a single-digit pace in 2024. Net interest income declined compared to our linked quarter, but increased 13.9% for the year in comparison to 2022. Competition for deposits is becoming a little bit more rational, but is still very intense. This led to a 5 basis point increase in our cost of deposits, excluding brokered to 72 basis points for the quarter.

During the quarter, we began a measured approach to decreasing rates taking on some of our higher-tier demand deposit accounts and select CDs. Excluding brokered and tax-related deposit accounts, our deposit balances were consistent compared to the linked quarter. All in, our funding costs increased by 47 basis points from our linked quarter to 2.19% as we funded much of our growth with wholesale funding. In the face of funding pressures, our margin compressed at the same case as it did during the previous quarter, coming in at 3.44% for the quarter and 3.7% year-to-date. Our yield on earning assets increased by 18 basis points during the quarter to 5.52% and was 5.35% year-to-date. However, the cost of funding our balance sheet increased by 47 basis points during the quarter to 2.19% and was 1.72% year-to-date.

Non-interest income was up 8.6% for the linked quarter, primarily on higher swap fee income, and it was up 27.8% year-to-date primarily on lease revenues. While we continue to complete our integration of our leasing division, we view them as a significant contributor to our non-interest income as we move into 2024 and beyond. Our tangible book value grew to $15.10 compared to $12.60 at September 30, and $12.61 at December 31, 2022, and our TCE ratio increased to 6.36% from 5.49% at September 30 and 5.66% at December 31, 2022. This growth came from continued solid core earnings and a marked reduction in unrealized losses related to our securities portfolio. We will continue to focus on growing our TCE ratio during 2024. Last week, we announced a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share.

This is consistent with our prior quarter dividend and represents a 23% dividend payout ratio based on our 2023 earnings. Our efficiency ratio for the quarter was 64.1% compared to 66.5% for the linked quarter and 65.2% year-to-date. However, if we were to back out the depreciation expense related to our operating leases, our efficiency ratio would have been 59.8% for the quarter and 61.3% year-to-date. Our return on average assets was 1.02% for the quarter compared to 1.12% for our linked quarter, and our return on average equity was 11.34% for the quarter compared to 11.83% for the linked quarter. Year-to-date, our return on assets was 1.16% and our return on equity was 12.5%. During the quarter, non-interest income increased $698,000 were 8.6% in comparison to the linked quarter and decreased $1.2 million or 12.3% in comparison to the prior year fourth quarter.

The primary drivers of the increase from our linked quarter were $454,000 in swap fees as borrowers took advantage of the inverted interest rate curve to lock in what they view as favorable rates. We also earned an annual $225,000 bonus from our debit brand partner that contributed to the increase. The primary driver for the decrease from the prior year's quarter was an $874,000 decline in lease revenue in residuals as the higher interest rate environment put pressure on our leasing division's production. In addition, we recorded $345,000 less and gains on the sale of loans and leases originated by our leasing division as our buyers paid lower premiums as their balance sheets became less liquid. Year-to-date, non-interest income increased $8.1 million or 27.8% in comparison to the prior year.

The primary drivers of this increase were $5.3 million in lease revenue and residual fees. This was a result of a full year's income from our leasing division, which we acquired in October 2022. These fees are primarily made up of operating lease payments and gains on sale of equipment at the end of the lease term. Also included in other non-interest income was a $1.5 million bonus we received for entering into a new debit brand agreement during the first quarter and $1.2 million in interim rent payments generated by our leasing division that we did not have in the prior year. Wealth management revenues for the quarter were consistent with the linked quarter and declined slightly year-to-date compared to the prior year. While we anticipate that market uncertainty will continue for some time, we continue to view the expansion of these services across our footprint as an opportunity to diversify and grow non-interest income.

Non-interest expense for the quarter of $25.3 million represents a 5.4% decline from our linked quarter as we experienced improvement in nearly every line item of non-interest expense. Year-to-date, non-interest expense increased $17.1 million or 18.9% over the prior year. Much of this increase is attributable to growth from our acquisitions of Comunibanc and VFG in the third and fourth quarters of 2022. Our compensation expense increased $7.2 million or 14.2% over the prior year. The volt of increase is due to $5.2 million in additional salaries, commissions and benefits attributable to new employees from last year's acquisition. The balance of this increase is attributable to normal benefit and merit increases. While we do have an additional seven branch offices as a result of our Comunibanc acquisition, the $6.7 million increase in occupancy and equipment expense was primarily due to an increase in depreciation expense on equipment related to our new leasing division.

Equipment under an operating lease is owned and depreciated by Civista until the end of the lease term, depreciation related to operating leases was $6.5 million year-to-date. The increase in other non-interest expense was primarily due to a $515,000 provision for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments. That was a new expense category resulting from our adoption of CECL in January, like many in the industry, we experienced an increase of $400,000 in bad check losses year-to-date. Turning to the balance sheet. Year-to-date, our total loans, excluding the participation adjustment, grew by $315.1 million which includes $42.1 million of loans and leases originated by the leasing division. This represents annualized growth rate of 12.4%. During our last call, I noted that a number of banks in our markets had curtailed their lending efforts, which created some opportunities for us to expand existing relationships and enter into some new relationships.

As we move into 2024, we have noticed that the larger regional banks in our markets are becoming more active. So we do not expect the rate of loan growth we experienced during the quarter to continue into 2024. While we experienced increases in nearly every loan category, our most significant increases were in C&I, non-owner occupied CRE loans, residential real estate loans and lease financing receivables. The loans we are originating are virtually all adjustable rate loans and leases and all have maturities of five years or less. Loans secured by office buildings make up about 5.2% of our total portfolio. These loans are not secured by high-rise office buildings rather than they are predominantly secured by single or two story offices located outside of central business disc rates.

Our CRE portfolio remains well diversified with no concentration risk by property type or by geography. Along with year-to-date loan production, our undrawn construction lines were $237.3 million at December 31. We anticipate loan growth to moderate to a low single-digit rate in 2024. On the funding side, total deposits increased $365 million or 13.9% since the beginning of the year. However, if we were back out non-core tax program and broker deposits, our deposit balances declined 5.8% year-to-date. Our core deposit balances remained consistent from the linked quarter. Our deposit base is what we would term as fairly granular with our average deposit account, excluding CDs, approximately $25,000. Non-interest bearing demand accounts continue to be a focus, excluding cash related and broker deposits, non-interest bearing deposits made up 33.2% of the remaining total deposits at December 31.

With respect to FDIC insured deposits, excluding Civista's own deposit accounts from those related to the tax program, 14.1% or $441.4 million of our deposits were in excess of the FDIC limits at December 31. Our cash and unpledged securities at December 31 were $462.5 million, which more than covered these uninsured deposits. Under the $336.5 million of public funds with various municipalities across our footprint, we had no concentration in deposits at December 31. At December 31, our loan-to-deposit ratio, excluding deposits related to our tax refund processing program was 97.6%. Our commercial lenders, our treasury management officers and private bankers are having success requesting additional deposits and concentrating balances from our dorsal customers.

We will continue to be disciplined in how we price our deposits, and we will take advantage of brokered and wholesale funding sources when we think it makes sense. We believe our low cost to profit franchise is one of Civista's most valuable characteristics, contributing significantly to our strong net interest margin and overall profitability. At December 31, all of our $620.4 million in securities were classified as available for sale. At year-end, the unrealized losses associated with our security portfolio improved from $93.1 million at September 30 to $54.5 million. At year-end, our tangible common equity ratio had improved to 6.36%, which was an 87 basis point improvement over September 30, and our Tier 1 leverage ratio at year-end was 8.75%, which is well above what is deemed well capitalized for regulatory purposes.

So this is strong earnings continue to create capital and our overall goal remains to maintain adequate capital to support organic growth and potential acquisitions. Although we did not repurchase any shares during the quarter, we continue to believe our stock is a value. During the year, we repurchased 84,230 shares of common stock for $1.5 million for an average price of $17.77 per share. All of our 2023 repurchase activity occurred during the third quarter. We have an authorization of approximately $12 million remaining on our current repurchase program. While our capital levels remain strong, we recognize our tangible common equity ratio stream low, we have stated publicly that we would like to rebuild our TCE ratio to active between 7% and 7.5%.

To that end, we will continue to focus on earnings and will balance any repurchases and the payment of dividends with building capital to support growth. Despite the uncertainties associated with the economy and the expense pressures on our borrower space, our credit quality remains strong and our credit metrics remain stable. We did make a $2.3 million provision during the quarter, which was primarily attributable to our strong loan and lease growth. Our ratio of allowance for loan losses to loans improved from 1.08% at December 31, 2022 to 1.30% at December 31, reflecting growth in our adoption of CECL during the first quarter. In addition, our allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans declined slightly from 261.45% at December 31, 2022, to 245.66% at December 31, 2023.

As I conclude my remarks, I would like to thank our entire Civista team 2023 was another challenging year, and once again, they showed me what it means to be a part of a team that cares about our customers, our communities, our shareholders and most importantly, each other, I could not be more proud. Although our margin continues to be under pressure, we continue to generate strong earnings and our margin remains relatively strong. 2023 was a year of exceptional organic loan growth. And while we do not anticipate growth at a similar piece in 2024, our markets do remain vibrant, and we expect to grow at a mid-single-digit pace. We will continue to examine and stress our portfolios, but so far, we have seen no material deterioration in our credit quality.

In 2024, our focus continues to be on creating shareholder value, for 2023, in a tough interest rate environment, our earnings per share increased 5%, which we believe is indicative of our disciplined approach to managing the company. Thank you for your attention this afternoon. And now, we'll be happy to address any questions you may have.

