Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Civista Bancshares' shares before the 7th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.16 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.60 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Civista Bancshares has a trailing yield of 3.3% on the current share price of $18.26. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Civista Bancshares's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Civista Bancshares has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 19% of its income after tax.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Civista Bancshares's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Civista Bancshares has lifted its dividend by approximately 17% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

Is Civista Bancshares an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Overall, Civista Bancshares looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

So while Civista Bancshares looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Civista Bancshares you should know about.

