Civmec Limited (SGX:P9D) most popular amongst private companies who own 43%, insiders hold 33%

Significant control over Civmec by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 2 investors have a majority stake in the company with 58% ownership

Insider ownership in Civmec is 33%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Civmec Limited (SGX:P9D), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 43% to be precise, is private companies. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 33% ownership in the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Civmec.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Civmec?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Civmec already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Civmec's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Civmec. Our data shows that Kariong Investment Trust is the largest shareholder with 39% of shares outstanding. James Fitzgerald is the second largest shareholder owning 19% of common stock, and CIMB Group Holdings Berhad, Asset Management Arm holds about 7.0% of the company stock. James Fitzgerald, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Top Key Executive.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Civmec

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Civmec Limited. It has a market capitalization of just S$376m, and insiders have S$126m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 11% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 43%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.

I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

