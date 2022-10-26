U.S. markets closed

ClearPoint Neuro to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results November 8, 2022

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc.
·3 min read
ClearPoint Neuro, Inc.
ClearPoint Neuro, Inc.

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLPT) (the “Company”), a global therapy-enabling platform company providing navigation and delivery to the brain, today announced that it will release financial results for its 2022 third quarter on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, after the market close.

Investors and analysts are invited to listen to a live broadcast review of the Company's 2022 third quarter on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) which may be accessed online here. Investors and analysts who would like to participate in the conference call via telephone may do so at (888) 272-8703, or at (713) 936-6995, if calling from outside the U.S. or Canada.

For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the completion of the call until December 8, 2022, by calling (877) 660-6853, or (201) 612-7415, if calling from outside the U.S. or Canada, and then entering conference I.D. number 413671. An online archive of the broadcast will be available on the Company's Investor website at https://ir.clearpointneuro.com/

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro’s mission is to improve and restore quality of life to patients and their families by enabling therapies for the most complex neurological disorders with pinpoint accuracy. Applications of the Company’s current product portfolio include deep brain stimulation, laser ablation, biopsy, neuro-aspiration, and delivery of drugs, biologics, and gene therapy to the brain. The ClearPoint® Neuro Navigation System has FDA clearance, is CE-marked, and is installed in over 60 active sites in the United States, Canada, and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro is partnered with more than 45 pharmaceutical and biotech companies, academic institutions, and contract research organizations providing solutions for direct CNS delivery of therapeutics in pre-clinical studies and clinical trials worldwide. To date, more than 5,000 cases have been performed and supported by the Company’s field-based clinical specialist team, which offers support and services to our customers and partners worldwide. For more information, please visit www.clearpointneuro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release and in the teleconference referenced above concerning the Company’s plans, growth and strategies may include forward-looking statements within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments and future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. Uncertainties and risks may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements. Particular uncertainties and risks include those relating to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and global instability, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and inflationary conditions; future revenue from sales of the Company’s ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System and other new products offered by the Company; the Company’s ability to market, commercialize and achieve broader market acceptance for the Company’s ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System and other new products offered by the Company; the ability of our biologics and drug delivery partners to achieve commercial success, including their use of our products and services in their delivery of therapies; and risks inherent in the research and development of new products. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect the Company’s actual results are described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2022, both of which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2022, which the Company intends to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or before November 14, 2022.

CONTACT: Contact: Danilo D’Alessandro, Chief Financial Officer 1-888-979-8369 info@clearpointneuro.com Caroline Corner, Investor Relations ir@clearpointneuro.com


