ClearPoint Neuro to Present Investigational Research and Exhibit at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Annual Meeting in Washington, DC

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc.

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLPT) (the “Company”), a global therapy-enabling platform company providing navigation and delivery to the brain, today announced it will present investigational research and exhibit at the 25th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) in Washington, DC.



The research abstract to be presented in the poster session, entitled AAV Vectors - Preclinical and Proof-of-Concept, will focus on lessons learned using convection-enhanced delivery to infuse gene therapy products in the pre-clinical setting. Lead author Dr. Ernesto Salegio, the Company’s Vice President, Segment Leader for Translational & Pre-Clinical Research, will present the poster on Monday, May 16th at 5:30 PM Eastern Time. Conference attendees are welcome to attend the poster session as well as visit the ClearPoint Neuro team in booth 373 during exhibit hours.

“Our team is proud to be first-time presenters at ASGCT,” commented Jeremy Stigall, Vice President of Biologics & Drug Delivery at ClearPoint Neuro. “Our investigational research aims to demonstrate the feasibility and tolerability of using ClearPoint technology to target and deliver gene therapy products in the pre-clinical arena. Our work emphasizes the importance of real-time MRI visualization to monitor vector transport and infusion patterns that are unique to the cerebellum, and our data provides considerations that may be directly translatable to the clinical trial programs of many of our current and future biologics and drug delivery partners.”

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro’s mission is to improve and restore quality of life to patients and their families by enabling therapies for the most complex neurological disorders with pinpoint accuracy. Applications of the Company’s current product portfolio include deep brain stimulation, laser ablation, biopsy, neuro-aspiration, and delivery of drugs, biologics, and gene therapy to the brain. The ClearPoint® Neuro Navigation System has FDA clearance, is CE-marked, and is installed in over 60 active sites in the United States, Canada, and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro is partnered with approximately 45 biologics/pharmaceutical companies and academic centers, providing solutions for direct CNS delivery of therapeutics in pre-clinical studies and clinical trials worldwide. To date, more than 5,000 cases have been performed and supported by the Company’s field-based clinical specialist team, which offers support and services to our customers and partners worldwide. For more information, please visit www.clearpointneuro.com

Story continues

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements herein concerning the Company’s plans, growth and strategies may include forward-looking statements within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments and future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. Uncertainties and risks may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements. Particular uncertainties and risks include those relating to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures adopted to contain its spread; future revenue from sales of the Company’s ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System products; the Company’s ability to market, commercialize and achieve broader market acceptance for the Company’s ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System products; and risks inherent in the research and development of new products. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect the Company’s actual results are described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2022, both of which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT: Contact: Jacqueline Keller, Vice President, Marketing 1 (888) 287-9109 info@clearpointneuro.com Caroline Corner, Investor Relations ir@clearpointneuro.com



