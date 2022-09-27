U.S. markets open in 1 hour 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,721.00
    +51.00 (+1.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,674.00
    +331.00 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,498.25
    +182.00 (+1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,689.40
    +26.90 (+1.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.84
    +1.13 (+1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,646.60
    +13.20 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    18.72
    +0.24 (+1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9643
    +0.0032 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8780
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.81
    +0.89 (+2.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0793
    +0.0110 (+1.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4710
    -0.2090 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,256.83
    +1,378.46 (+7.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.83
    +29.73 (+6.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,036.59
    +15.64 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

Clearside Biomedical to Present Corporate Overview and Upcoming Catalysts at Eyecelerator at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2022 Annual Meeting

Clearside Biomedical, Inc.
·4 min read
Clearside Biomedical, Inc.
Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

CLS-AX Wet AMD Clinical Trial Data from OASIS Cohorts 3 & 4 Expected in November 2022

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®), announced today that Thomas A. Ciulla, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Development Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Eyecelerator conference on September 29, 2022, as part of the Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), the world's largest association of eye physicians and surgeons.

“We are pleased to highlight the breadth of our suprachoroidal space (SCS®) platform across ophthalmic indications,” said Thomas A. Ciulla, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Development Officer. “There are multiple upcoming catalysts related to our internal CLS-AX program and from our development and commercialization partners. In November of this year, we plan to report data from all four cohorts of our OASIS Phase 1/2a clinical trial of CLS-AX in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). We believe this data will provide more insight into the potential benefits of combining pan-VEGF inhibition from the highly potent tyrosine kinase inhibitor, axitinib, with targeted delivery to affected chorioretinal tissues utilizing our proprietary SCS Microinjector®.”

Eyecelerator @ AAO 2022 Retina Showcase Presentation
Presenting Company Showcase: Retina, Therapeutics, and Technology + Devices
Date/Time: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 2:05 PM CDT
Location: McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago, IL
Presenter: Dr. Thomas A. Ciulla, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Development Officer

About Eyecelerator

Eyecelerator is a partnership between the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) to advance innovation in eye care by connecting mission-driven entrepreneurs, investors, physicians, and global strategic executives through next-generation business conferences. For more information, visit www.eyecelerator.com.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®). Clearside’s SCS injection platform, utilizing the Company’s proprietary SCS Microinjector®, enables an in-office, repeatable, non-surgical procedure for the targeted and compartmentalized delivery of a wide variety of therapies to the macula, retina or choroid to potentially preserve and improve vision in patients with sight-threatening eye diseases. Clearside is developing its own pipeline of small molecule product candidates for administration via its SCS Microinjector and strategically partners its SCS injection platform with companies utilizing other ophthalmic therapeutic innovations. Clearside’s first product, XIPERE® (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension) for suprachoroidal use, is commercially available in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.clearsidebio.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe”, “expect”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “will”, and similar expressions, and are based on Clearside’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the clinical development of CLS-AX, including the expected timing of data from the OASIS clinical trial and the potential benefits of CLS-AX and product candidates using Clearside’s SCS Microinjector®. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials, Clearside’s reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, uncertainties regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Clearside’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 11, 2022, and Clearside’s other Periodic Reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Clearside as of the date of this release, and Clearside assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Jenny Kobin
Remy Bernarda
(678) 430-8206

 

CONTACT: ir@clearsidebio.com


Recommended Stories

  • 2 No-Brainer Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Axsome Therapeutics' solid gains of 42% this year came with the hope that its two new products would bring in plenty of revenue in the next few years. Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its drug Auvelity for treating major depressive disorder (MDD).

  • Pfizer's Covid Sales Are Expected To Decline, Again — Is PFE Stock Now A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a sell on an expected decline for Covid vaccine sales in the third quarter? Is PFE stock now a sell?

  • This Big Pharma Stock Just Got an Upgrade. Is It Time to Buy?

    Shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) recently ticked higher in response to encouraging words from a Wall Street analyst who follows the pharmaceutical industry. Colin Bristow at UBS, an investment bank, thinks this is the most attractive pharma stock you can buy right now. Is Bristow right about Eli Lilly?

  • Intercept (ICPT) Stock Gains 13% in 3 Months: Here's Why

    Intercept (ICPT) gains 13% in the past three months on positive regulatory and pipeline updates.

  • Health Care — Pfizer asks to give omicron boosters to young kids

    Tonight, Jupiter will be the closest it’s been to Earth decades, and if the sky’s clear, you should be able to see the gas giant and some of its moons. In health news, Pfizer wants the FDA to authorize the omicron booster shot for kids ages 5 to 11. Welcome to Overnight Health Care, where…

  • Pfizer seeks to expand omicron booster to 5- to 11-year-olds

    Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Monday to expand use of its updated COVID-19 booster shot to children ages 5 to 11. If the Food and Drug Administration agrees, they would start getting a kid-sized dose of the new omicron-targeted formula when it is time for their booster. FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said last week he expected a decision on boosters for that age group soon.

  • Valneva (VALN) Stock Down 66% in the Past 6 Months: Here's Why

    Valneva's (VALN) COVID-19 vaccine looks promising, but the European Commission's revised advance purchase agreement jeopardizes its COVID-19 vaccine program.

  • UPDATE 1-Pfizer/BioNTech seek FDA nod for new COVID boosters for children

    Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech on Monday sought the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's authorization for an Omicron-tailored COVID-19 vaccine booster for children aged 5 through 11 years. The application comes just days after Moderna also applied for FDA authorization of its own Omicron-targeting shot in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years and children aged six to 11. The applications represent a step towards getting children vaccinated by a so-called bivalent vaccine, which targets both the original strain of the virus and the circulating BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron.

  • Combining Your Medication With This May Have "Life-Threatening Effects," FDA Says

    If you have medications that you need to take regularly, you're hardly alone. More than 131 million Americans—or about 66 percent of all U.S. adults—use prescription drugs, according to Georgetown University's Health Policy Institute (HPI). But despite being a vital component of healthcare, prescription drugs can also be quite dangerous. It's not only an issue of potential overuse either, as many people accidentally mix their medications in ways they don't realize are harmful. To combat this, th

  • Pfizer asks FDA to authorize new COVID booster for children

    Pfizer on Monday announced it has submitted an application to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking authorization of its bivalent COVID-19 booster shot for children between the ages of 5 and 11. In a press release, Pfizer said it has requested authorization of a 10 microgram dose of its omicron-specific booster for that age…

  • How Much Retirement Will $600K Get You?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • ECB Rates Bets Show Traders Are Convinced of Second Jumbo Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are certain that the European Central Bank will deliver a second three-quarter point rate hike in October as policy makers step up the battle against searing inflation. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanUS Stocks Fall, Yields Surge Amid UK Turmoil: Markets WrapInterpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do K

  • Casino stocks rally after Macau looks set to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions

    Share of casino operators rallied in premarket trading Monday, to buck the selloff in the broader stock market, as investors cheered news that Macau looks set to ease COVID-19 restrictions sooner than expected. Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. jumped 7.2%, Wynn Resorts Ltd. climbed 5.8%, MGM Resorts International rose 2.8% and Caesars Entertainment Inc. were indicated up less than 1%, while futures for the S&P 500 slumped 0.6%. The rallies comes after news that Macau, a gambling center in China,

  • Russian Crude Is Slowly Being Squeezed Out of Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports to Europe are being compressed, with the bloc’s sanctions only about two months away. Shipments in recent weeks have been little more than half pre-invasion levels and will come under increasing pressure as the import ban nears.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanUS Stocks Fall, Yi

  • Unilever CEO to Retire Next Year After Rocky Tenure

    The CEO change comes as Unilever seeks to reinvigorate growth across its sprawling portfolio while grappling with rising input costs, changing consumer trends and broad economic uncertainty.

  • Volkswagen Warns of Production Shift From Germany Over Gas Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG is exploring ways to help its broad supplier network in Europe counter a shortage in natural gas, including making more parts locally and shifting manufacturing capacity. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapInterpol Issues Red Notice fo

  • Key Reasons to Hold on to 3M (MMM) Stock in Your Portfolio

    Strength across most end markets and pricing actions bode well for 3M (MMM). The company's shareholder-friendly policies are encouraging.

  • The Stock Market Is Reeling. Here’s What Could Stop the Pain.

    Federal Reserve officials have a busy week of speeches ahead. Investors are desperate for more information on the future of rates.

  • Weaker Demand for Chinese Goods Spells End of Shipping Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of shipping goods from China has slumped to the lowest level in more than two years as the world economy stumbles, dimming prospects for container carriers that turned in record profits during the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More Wee