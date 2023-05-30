Clearwater Analytics Holdings' (NYSE:CWAN) investors will be pleased with their 13% return over the last year

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) share price is up 13% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 0.7% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! Clearwater Analytics Holdings hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings grew its revenue by 19% last year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Buyers pushed the share price 13% in response, which isn't unreasonable. If the company can maintain the revenue growth, the share price could go higher still. But it's crucial to check profitability and cash flow before forming a view on the future.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Clearwater Analytics Holdings

A Different Perspective

Clearwater Analytics Holdings shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 13% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately the share price is down 3.2% over the last quarter. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

We will like Clearwater Analytics Holdings better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

