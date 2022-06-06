U.S. markets open in 1 hour 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,149.00
    +42.00 (+1.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,142.00
    +254.00 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,725.75
    +174.75 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,901.80
    +20.50 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.01
    +0.14 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.00
    +6.80 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    +0.46 (+2.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0734
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.24
    +0.52 (+2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2564
    +0.0071 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6990
    -0.1610 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,396.95
    +1,693.62 (+5.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    683.35
    +22.55 (+3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,619.59
    +86.64 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

Cloud Orchestration Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the cloud orchestration market are Geminare Incorporated, Infrascale Inc. , RackWare, Unitrends Inc. , CloudVelox, Zerto Ltd. , IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, VMware Inc, Apptio Inc.

New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cloud Orchestration Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284148/?utm_source=GNW
, Microsoft, Flexera, Scalr, Actifio, Veritas, CloudEndure, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., and Amazon Web Services.

The global cloud orchestration market is expected to grow from $12.67 billion in 2021 to $15.3 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7%. The cloud orchestration market is expected to grow to $31.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.5%.

The cloud orchestration market consists of sales of cloud orchestration solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the process of automating the tasks required to manage workload operations and connections on private and public clouds.Automated tasks and processes are an into a workflow by cloud orchestration technologies to perform specific business functions.

Policy enforcement is a feature of cloud orchestration tools, which ensures that processes have the necessary permissions to execute or connect to a workload.

The main types of services in cloud orchestration are cloud service automation, training, consulting and integration, support, and maintenance.Cloud service automation refers to processes and tools that help provision and manage cloud computing workloads and services by reducing or eliminating the need for manual labor.

The services are deployed through private, public, and hybrid modes by small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. The various end-users include healthcare and life sciences, transportation and logistics, government and defense, it and telecom, retail, and manufacturing.

North America was the largest region in the cloud orchestration market in 2021. The regions covered in the cloud orchestration market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing dominance of cloud-based applications is expected to propel the growth of the cloud orchestration market over the coming years.Cloud-based applications offer major benefits to the customer such as cost-effectiveness, easy integration, implementation, and lower cost of purchase.

Cloud applications also help enterprises to standardize system configurations and automate IT support processes.Cloud orchestration is used to provision, deploy, or start servers, acquire and assign storage space, manage networking, construct virtual machines, and gain access to certain applications on cloud services.

For instance, according to InfoWorld, a US-based IT media business, the global spending on public cloud services and infrastructure will reach around $500 billion by 2023. Thus, the increasing adoption of cloud-based applications is contributing to the growth of the market.

Automated cloud orchestration and optimization is a key trend gaining popularity in the cloud orchestration market.Cloud automation is the process of usage of automated tools and processes to execute workflows in a cloud environment.

It helps enterprises to reduce the manual work required by IT teams by automating cloud-related tasks, such as application deployment.Cloud orchestration and optimization enable enterprises to effectively manage the complications attached to interconnected services across different applications.

For instance, in December 2019, DXC Technology, a US-based IT services company, announced the availability of a multi-cloud orchestration, automation, and governance solution that will transform managed service delivery across any cloud.DXC Managed Multi-Cloud Services, powered by VMware, shortens time to market, automates managed service and asset delivery, and reduces costs.

The new solution provides software-defined networking and enables DevSecOps across multiple clouds, all with built-in security and governance via blueprinting, deployment pipelines, and policies.

In January 2022, Google LLC, a US-based technology company acquired Siemplify for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Google aimed to integrate security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) capabilities into its own Google Chronicle security solution.

Siemplify is a US-based security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) provider.

The countries covered in the cloud orchestration market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284148/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Engineer Who Fled Charges of Stealing Chip Technology in US Now Thrives in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Few companies are better positioned to benefit from the crippling shortage of computer chips than ASML Holding NV, a Dutch manufacturer whose equipment plays an integral role in making the world’s most advanced semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than

  • Edelman CEO advice to other top execs: Beware of the 'pushback against wokeness'

    As the world faces war, an ongoing public health crisis, and social injustice, corporate executives have found themselves facing questions from their own employees about whether or not they plan to take a stand.

  • How Much Should I Really Have in My 401(k)?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • Saudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolSaudi Arabia raised oil prices for its biggest market of Asia by more than expected as the region’s main economies ease coronavirus rest

  • OPEC to Boost Oil Production: Buy These 2 Oil Stocks If They Drop

    If higher oil production pushes crude prices and oil stocks lower, you'll want to pick up shares of these two energy companies.

  • Musk backtracks on job cuts, says Tesla salaried staff to be 'fairly flat'

    "Total headcount will increase, but salaried should be fairly flat," Musk tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1533176789022957568 in a reply to an unverified Twitter account that made a "prediction" that Tesla's headcount would increase over the next 12 months. In another email to employees on Friday, Musk said Tesla would reduce salaried headcount by 10%, as it has become "overstaffed in many areas." Tesla's shares sank 9.2% on Friday on the news.

  • Bitcoin Miners Are Selling Tokens as Prices Linger Near Lows

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin miners are beginning to sell tokens they’ve hoarded to cover burgeoning costs with the prospects for industry growth slowing and the price of the largest cryptocurrency showing few signs of rebounding following the recent collapse from record highs. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapSa

  • Ant Unveils Singapore Digital Bank in Southeast Asian Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. launched its digital bank in Singapore, as China’s largest online financial platform branches out of its home market amid regulatory headwinds. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Ir

  • India in Talks to Increase Russian Oil Imports From Rosneft

    (Bloomberg) -- India is looking to double down on its Russian oil imports with state-owned refiners eager to take more heavily-discounted supplies from Rosneft PJSC as international players turn down dealings with Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapSaudis Raise Oil Prices

  • Apple keynote 2022 - live: Latest news as company holds event to launch iOS 16 update for iPhone

    Every product – from the smallest Apple Watch to the biggest Mac – is likely to receive big new upgrades

  • Workers want raises. Shippers want robots. The supply chain hinges on reaching a deal

    The ILWU, the union representing dockworkers across the West Coast, is at the bargaining table with the PMA, the group representing shipping companies. The current contract expires on July 1.

  • Exclusive-Panicked traders step up forward Indian rice purchases after wheat export ban -sources

    India's surprise ban on wheat exports has prompted rice traders to increase purchases and place unusual orders for longer-dated deliveries, fearing the world's top rice exporter may restrict those shipments as well, four exporters told Reuters. In the last two weeks, traders have signed contracts to export 1 million tonnes of rice for shipments from June through September and are opening letters of credit (LCs) quickly after signing deals to ensure the contracted quantity will be sent even if India restricts exports, the people said. Those forward purchases come on top of roughly 9.6 million tonnes of rice already shipped out of India this year - in line with record 2021 shipments - and may reduce the amount of grain available for other buyers during the coming months as loading schedules fill.

  • Banks and Tech Giants Are Losing Skilled Staff to Flexible Fintechs

    (Bloomberg) -- Staff at major banks and some of the world’s biggest technology giants are increasingly leaving for fintech startups, new analysis shows. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says Vit

  • Apple Prepares to Challenge Facebook

    Is Apple ready to take the big leap into the metaverse? This alternative or virtual world in which we will interact with technological tools and augmented reality has become the new battleground for tech giants such as Microsoft , Google (Alphabet) and Facebook (Meta) , each of which is developing devices to mix the real world and the digital world. The Cupertino-based company, which revolutionized the phone in 2007 with the iPhone, could once again be about to unveil a technological tool that will change the way we approach the famous virtual world.

  • US May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says Vitol

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolThe US may allow more sanctioned Iranian oil onto global markets even without a revival of the 2015 nuclear accord, according to the big

  • Kansas City startup is shutting down. Its founder blames a St. Louis corporate giant

    “They put a boat anchor around these workers’ necks,” the founder says of the lawsuits brought by a St. Louis firm against him and his employees.

  • Elliott Sues the LME For $456 Million Over Nickel Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- Paul Singer’s Elliott Investment Management is seeking $456 million in damages from the London Metal Exchange over its decision in March to cancel billions of dollars worth of nickel trades after a massive short squeeze.Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expect

  • Sony and Honda want to make their EV partnership a standalone business

    Sony and Honda plan to make their EV joint venture a separate business.

  • Google's Nest cameras and smart doorbells fall to all-time lows at Amazon

    It's a good time for a home security update, as a bunch of Nest products are on sale at Amazon and Adorama for the lowest prices we've seen.