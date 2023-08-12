CNB Financial's (NASDAQ:CCNE) Dividend Will Be $0.175

CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.175 per share on the 15th of September. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 3.6%.

View our latest analysis for CNB Financial

CNB Financial's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue.

CNB Financial has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. While past records don't necessarily translate into future results, the company's payout ratio of 24% also shows that CNB Financial is able to comfortably pay dividends.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 13.4% over the next year. But if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio could be 29%, which we would consider to be quite comfortable looking forward, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

CNB Financial Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.66 total annually to $0.70. Dividend payments have been growing, but very slowly over the period. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that CNB Financial has grown earnings per share at 10% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for CNB Financial's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We should note that CNB Financial has issued stock equal to 24% of shares outstanding. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

Story continues

We Really Like CNB Financial's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for CNB Financial (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.