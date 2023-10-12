Co-CEO Leagh Turner Sells 6,000 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc

On October 9, 2023, Leagh Turner, Co-CEO of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY), sold 6,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 69,084 shares and purchased none.



Leagh Turner is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the technology sector. As Co-CEO of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, she plays a pivotal role in the company's strategic direction and growth. Her insider trading activities, therefore, are of significant interest to investors and market watchers.



Ceridian HCM Holding Inc is a global human capital management software company. Its flagship cloud HCM platform provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The company's platform is used by organizations, regardless of their size or complexity, to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing their people.



The insider transaction history for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc shows a clear trend of insider selling. Over the past year, there have been 36 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend is illustrated in the following image:



On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc were trading for $70.99 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $11.69 billion.



The GuruFocus Value of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc is $100.94, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.7. This suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The GF Value is illustrated in the following image:



The relationship between insider selling and stock price can be complex. While it's common to interpret insider selling as a negative signal, it's important to remember that insiders may sell shares for a variety of reasons unrelated to their outlook on the company's future performance. In the case of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, the consistent insider selling over the past year, coupled with the stock's modest undervaluation, suggests that further analysis may be warranted to understand the full picture.



As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.



