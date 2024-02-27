Advertisement
Coca Cola CEO James Quincey Spearheads India Mission For Market Dominance

Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
·1 min read

This story was first published on the Benzinga India portal.

This week, the Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is making a significant move by sending a 220-member leadership team to India, led by its global chairman and CEO, James Quincey.

Why it matters? India’s young and expanding population presents a ripe opportunity for Coca-Cola to broaden its reach. According to an Economic Times report, the team is set to meet government officials and engage with bottling partners, who are instrumental in Coca-Cola’s operations in India, handling nearly half of its bottling business. These partners are vital as they bring in the investment needed for the business’s growth.

See also: Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg May Attend Anant Ambani's Wedding

Executives highlighted India’s growing importance to Coca-Cola’s global strategy, citing strong earnings in the past two years and ongoing investments to increase capacity. The focus is on ensuring that growth is accompanied by profitability.

Efforts to expand: Adding to its innovative efforts, Coca-Cola India ventured into the domestic alcohol market last December with Lemon-Dou, a global alcoholic beverage, starting pilot tests in select Indian states. Furthermore, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd (HCCB), a Coca-Cola subsidiary, is optimizing its supply chain in northern India by transferring bottling operations across three territories, aiming for streamlined operations and enhanced efficiency.

Read Next: Adani And Uber Team Up For Large-Scale EV Adoption In India: Report

This article Coca Cola CEO James Quincey Spearheads India Mission For Market Dominance originally appeared on Benzinga.com

