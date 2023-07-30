Is Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.'s (NYSE:KOF) Stock's Recent Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Most readers would already know that Coca-Cola FEMSA. de's (NYSE:KOF) stock increased by 2.0% over the past month. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Coca-Cola FEMSA. de's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Coca-Cola FEMSA. de is:

17% = Mex$21b ÷ Mex$124b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.17 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Coca-Cola FEMSA. de's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To begin with, Coca-Cola FEMSA. de seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 17%. This certainly adds some context to Coca-Cola FEMSA. de's exceptional 33% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Coca-Cola FEMSA. de's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 7.9% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is KOF worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether KOF is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Coca-Cola FEMSA. de Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Coca-Cola FEMSA. de has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 74%, meaning the company only retains 26% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Moreover, Coca-Cola FEMSA. de is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 59% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Coca-Cola FEMSA. de's performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

