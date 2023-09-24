As the premier Coca-Cola bottling partner in Latin America, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (NYSE:KOF) holds an enviable position in the fast-growing beverage industry across this region. With its massive production and distribution footprint, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (NYSE:KOF) is able to efficiently [url="]serve[/url] more than 270 million consumers from Mexico down to Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates 56 strategically located manufacturing plants and 249 distribution centers to provide optimal reach into key markets.

High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio

This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years

How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?

Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV's portfolio consists of over 134 brands, led by the iconic Coca-Cola along with other major names like Sprite, Powerade, and Monster Energy. By offering a diverse range of sparkling and still beverages at varied price points, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (NYSE:KOF) is able to drive penetration across diverse consumer segments. Its beverages are sold through well-established networks encompassing over 2 million retail outlets, demonstrating Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV's unrivaled scale and execution capabilities.

Brand Image and Ownership

As the authorized bottler, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (NYSE:KOF) produces, markets and distributes Coca-Cola company brands in iconic packaging including the signature Coca-Cola glass bottle and aluminum cans. This provides a globally recognized brand image that resonates with consumers. The company is 47.2% owned by FEMSA and 27.8% owned by The Coca-Cola Company, ensuring strong strategic alignment.

Coca-Cola FEMSA: A Steady Dividend Grower Fueled By The Strength Of Global Brands

Source: 10-K Filing

Strong Q2 Performance Reaffirms Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV's Market Leadership

The second quarter [url="]performance[/url] of 2023 is quite impressive. The company's volumes, revenues and profits all showed solid growth compared to the same period last year.In Q2, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV's total volumes increased 7% to over 1 billion unit cases. This growth was broad-based, with Mexico, Brazil, Guatemala and other markets all contributing. Total revenues for the quarter rose 7.2% to MXN 61.4 billion. On an organic basis, excluding currency effects, revenues jumped nearly 17%.

Story continues

Profit Growth and Future Expectations

Higher sales volumes along with favorable price/mix drove the top-line growth. This helped push up gross profit 7.9% to MXN 27.3 billion, while operating income climbed 11.9% to MXN 8.6 billion. EBITDA also increased 7.8% compared to last year's quarter.Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV's management was upbeat about the company's momentum going into the second half of 2023. It is expected that the volume growth will continue, supported by strong consumer demand and execution. Pricing is likely to moderate but remains aligned with inflationary trends in most markets.

Operational Improvements and Shareholder Value

The company's margins could also improve in the coming quarters as some cost pressures ease related to raw materials and sweeteners. Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV's focus on becoming a preferred business-to-business platform is also paying off, with its Juntos+ digital ordering system seeing rapid adoption across markets.For Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (NYSE:KOF) shareholders, the company's latest results confirm its strong positioning. With volume and sales growth outpacing many beverage peers, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (NYSE:KOF) offers an attractive play on the resilient consumer demand for affordable branded soft drinks. Its geographic diversity, extensive distribution network, and digital investments add to the long-term investment case.

Proactive Hedging Strategies Mitigate Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV's Currency Risks

As the company operates across Latin America, it has significant exposure to the US dollar, which impacts its raw material costs, debt obligations and investments. However, the company utilizes financial instruments to hedge against foreign exchange risk and minimize volatility.Specifically, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (NYSE:KOF) hedges about 80% of its US dollar requirements for 2023 in Mexico using forwards and other derivatives. The company takes a more cautious approach to hedging 2024 exposures, slowly building up positions. In Brazil, Colombia and Uruguay, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (NYSE:KOF) has hedged close to 50% of its 2023 US dollar requirements.

Effective Hedging Strategy

The company's hedging strategy focuses on a 12-month rolling period for both currency and commodity exposures related to costs of goods sold. This measured approach provides near-term protection while allowing flexibility to respond to changing market conditions.These proactive hedging practices have helped Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (NYSE:KOF) successfully navigate the macroeconomic challenges and currency fluctuations inherent across Latin America. While foreign exchange volatility poses a risk, the company's use of financial instruments provides stability and predictability. By hedging a large portion of its dollar-denominated costs and obligations, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (NYSE:KOF) can focus its efforts on operational execution despite external FX movements. The company's disciplined but adaptive hedging strategies have been an important factor in allowing it to effectively manage its currency risk and deliver consistent financial performance.

Reliable Dividend Growth

Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV's consistent dividend growth makes it an attractive option for income-focused investors. The company has paid increasing dividends annually since 2003. This steady dividend growth has been supported by Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV's rising operating income over time, reflecting the sustainability of its payouts.

Coca-Cola FEMSA: A Steady Dividend Grower Fueled By The Strength Of Global Brands

Source: TIKR

Dividend Growth and Valuation

In 2003, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV's dividend was MXN 2.82 per share. This climbed to MXN 58 per share in 2022, representing an impressive 16.3% compounded annual growth rate. Using a conservative dividend growth model, we estimate Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV's intrinsic value to be around $153 per share, representing 89% upside from the current trading price. This valuation assumes 12% dividend growth for the next 5 years, followed by 1% annual growth in perpetuity, and a 10% discount rate.

Coca-Cola FEMSA: A Steady Dividend Grower Fueled By The Strength Of Global Brands

Source: Author's table

Investment Appeal for Income-focused Investors

Given its strong brands, market leadership, and predictable cash generation, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (NYSE:KOF) seems positioned to continue delivering dividend increases going forward. For investors focused on recurring income, the company's track record of steady payout growth makes it an appealing investment option in the beverage space.

Key Takeaway

Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (NYSE:KOF) represents an attractive long-term investment opportunity, especially for investors seeking exposure to the growing Latin American consumer market. With its unrivalled scale, geographic footprint, portfolio of iconic brands, and strong financial profile, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (NYSE:KOF) is well-positioned to continue its robust growth trajectory. While foreign exchange fluctuations and macroeconomic instability in the region bring some risk, the company has demonstrated savvy management of these challenges. For investors with a sufficiently long time horizon, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (NYSE:KOF) offers a compelling mix of growth potential, resilience, and income generation. The company's dominant competitive advantages, consistent execution, and shareholder returns make it a worthwhile portfolio addition for those looking to tap into the upside of Latin America's burgeoning middle class.This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

