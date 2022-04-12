U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,397.45
    -15.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,220.36
    -87.72 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,371.57
    -40.38 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,986.94
    +6.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.98
    +6.69 (+7.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,970.30
    -5.80 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    25.56
    -0.18 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0831
    -0.0055 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    -0.0550 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3004
    -0.0026 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3860
    +0.0010 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,734.16
    +222.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.20
    -2.30 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.66
    -41.65 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Changes to Enhance Shareholder Value

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CVLY
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc

Three New Independent Directors to Join its Board of Directors

Will Conduct a Comprehensive Third-Party Study of its Credit Risk Policies

Will Conduct a Comprehensive Third-Party Study of its Executive Compensation

YORK, Pa., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (“Codorus Valley” or the “Corporation”) (NASDAQ: CVLY), parent company of PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company (“PeoplesBank”), today announced it is implementing a series of initiatives designed to enhance the Corporation’s corporate governance practices, further analyze credit risk policies and practices, and ensure continued alignment with shareholders. These initiatives follow engagement and input from shareholders, including Driver Management Company LLC and its affiliates (collectively, “Driver”), which together own 6.7% of Codorus Valley’s outstanding common stock.

Codorus Valley will appoint three new independent directors to its Board of Directors

The Corporation will appoint three new directors to its Board of Directors (the “Board”). The first new director, John E. Kiernan, Esq., was appointed by the Board at its April 12, 2022 meeting. Mr. Kiernan was selected from Driver’s proposed nominees previously submitted for consideration. Mr. Kiernan has been appointed to the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, the Audit Committee, and the Compensation Committee of the Board. The second new director will be chosen solely by the Board, and will be appointed no later than the end of Q2 2022. The Board and Driver together will identify a third new director with substantial public company board experience from the banking sector. Immediately following the appointment to the Board, the third new director will be appointed to the Board’s Enterprise Risk Management Committee, which is mandated with ongoing enterprise-wide risk oversight and management, including reviewing all material risks, such as credit risk. The third new director also will be appointed no later than Q2 2022. Upon completion of these additions, the size of the Board will not exceed eleven directors.

Commitment to ongoing strategic review and to engage in comprehensive review of compensation and credit risk practices

The Board reiterates its commitment to an ongoing review, together with independent advisors, including Keefe Bruyette & Woods, of the Corporation’s strategy and all potential avenues for value creation, including potential transaction opportunities and management’s regular reporting to, and solicitation of feedback from, the Board, on management’s detailed strategic plan.

In addition, the Board’s Compensation Committee will undertake a comprehensive study (“Compensation Study”) regarding executive compensation initiatives proposed by Driver. The Corporation will publicize the results of this Compensation Study in the ordinary course of business once such results are implemented. The Compensation Committee will also evaluate stock ownership guidelines for directors of the Corporation.

Last, the Board’s Audit Committee will engage an independent regulatory advisory firm to undertake a comprehensive review of the Corporation’s credit risk policies and practices, including an evaluation of the adequacy of the Corporation’s policies and practices for identifying, assessing, and managing credit and underwriting risks. The independent advisor will make recommendations on how to strengthen the Corporation’s credit and underwriting risk policies and practices.

“We believe the initiatives we announced today, which reflect direct engagement and input from our shareholders, including Driver, provide a new foundation to further enhance our corporate governance and risk management practices,” said Cynthia A. Dotzel, Board Chair of Codorus Valley. “Over the past year, we successfully executed our long-term succession plan and have made significant progress in improving our operational performance and strategically positioning the Corporation for future growth. We look forward to continuing to expand our markets, deliver clients with the excellent service they have come to expect, serve our community and enhance value for shareholders.”

“We appreciate the continued engagement with the Board of Directors and their commitment to further strengthening their governance oversight and operations,” said Abbott Cooper, Managing Member of Driver. “The Board has displayed a willingness to engage in constructive dialogue with shareholders and we look forward to continued discourse and collaboration with the Corporation to unlock value for all shareholders.”

ABOUT CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP, INC.
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. is the largest independent financial services holding company headquartered in York, Pennsylvania. Codorus Valley primarily operates through its financial services subsidiary, PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company. PeoplesBank offers a full range of consumer, business, wealth management, and mortgage services at financial centers located in communities throughout South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. Additional information can be found on PeoplesBank’s website at www.peoplesbanknet.com. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.’s Common Stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol CVLY.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Media Contact
Prosek Partners

Brian Schaffer

Joel Henry

bschaffer@prosek.com

jhenry@prosek.com

Driver Management Company LLC Media Contact
Longacre Square Partners

Greg Marose, 646-386-0091
gmarose@longacresquare.com


Recommended Stories

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Altron Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The S&P500 had a return of 11.0% in the fourth quarter, bringing the total return for 2021 to 28.7%. The firm’s portfolios have underperformed this quarter, but are taking this opportunity to buy […]

  • ‘Calamity’ may be coming, stock-market setup similar to 1999: Jeffrey Gundlach

    A “calamity” is coming for markets, potentially in 2023, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of DoubleLine, said Tuesday on stage at the Exchange ETF conference in Miami.

  • Why This AMC Investment Tanked Today

    An AMC officer joined the board of new investment Hycroft Mining -- but it wasn't who retail investors wanted.

  • Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio

    The first quarter of 2022 has been difficult for retirement savers and retirees alike, and according to investment firm Charles Schwab, it was one of the worst quarters for fixed-income in decades. However, the rising yields and changed Federal Reserve … Continue reading → The post Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Veru's Shares Fell 21.8% on Tuesday

    Investors sold on the news that the company said its COVID-19 therapy was safe and effective against all variants.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • 11 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best renewable energy stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip reading about the renewable energy market, current market trends, and its future outlook, you can go directly to 5 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now. As concerns regarding global warming and climate […]

  • Shopify, Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Stocks Are Splitting -- Which Ones Are the Best Buys?

    Shopify is on a "100 year mission to make commerce better for everyone." Shopify's software suite helps aspiring entrepreneurs, small businesses, and fast-growing retail brands manage their sales online and via traditional in-person channels.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. The consumer price index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, rose 8.5% compared to a year prior, government data revealed Tuesday. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • BlackRock busted 3 managing directors plotting a jump to a rival firm — and fired them before they could quit

    Konnin Tam, Steve Lessar and Veena Isaac helped manage a $3 billion strategy in the private equity group’s secondaries unit.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • As inflation hits a new 40-year high, 5 financial advisers on what they’re doing with their own money amid high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • A new world order for the stock market is coming, explains BlackRock CIO

    There could be some big changes to markets, explains BlackRock's CIO Tony DeSpirito.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    The stock market is a gold mine of data, but the sheer volume of it can be intimidating for the average retail investor. What’s needed is some clear signal, something that can cut right through the noise generated by over 9,500 publicly traded companies, to show just which stocks are likely to head upward. Corporate insiders are ideally positioned to give just that signal. They are the company officers – Board members, CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and the like – whose positions give them access to the insi

  • AMD Rallies Support from Reddit Traders

    AMD's diehard supporters are sticking with the semiconductor company even as its stock price struggles.

  • Brazil Hedge Funds Cash In Big on Mistake by U.S. Bond Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian traders know inflation. After decades of dealing with wild bouts of it, they consider themselves experts on the topic. Their American counterparts, they say, got complacent.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Subway Shooter at Large as Police Shift Focus From TerrorUkraine Update: Macron Says Putin Is Paranoid, Bent on FightingU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    One of the biggest surprises of the recent rally in growth stocks is that Ark Invest CEO, chief investment officer, and founder Cathie Wood didn't make a lot of moves. Roku's popularity is surging, but that certainly doesn't happen to be the case with the stock.

  • Down 75% From its High, Is Upstart Stock a Smart Buy Now?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is a good example of irrational exuberance in action. After that dismal sell-off, is Upstart stock a smart buy? Banks often build their lending credit models around Fair Isaac's FICO score, a three-digit number meant to reflect how creditworthy a particular borrower is (or is not).