Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

YORK, Pa., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 11, 2023, the Board of Directors of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (the “Corporation”) (Nasdaq: CVLY), the parent company of PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share, payable on May 9, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 25, 2023.

With assets of over $2 billion, PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc., the largest independent financial institution headquartered in York County, Pennsylvania. PeoplesBank offers a full range of consumer, business, wealth management, and mortgage services at financial centers located in communities throughout South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.’s Common Stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol CVLY.

Questions or comments concerning this Press Release should be directed to:

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.

 

Craig L. Kauffman, President/CEO

Larry D. Pickett, Treasurer

717-747-1501

717-747-1502

ckauffman@peoplesbanknet.com

lpickett@peoplesbanknet.com