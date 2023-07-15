Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.17

The board of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.17 on the 8th of August, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. The payment will take the dividend yield to 3.2%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Codorus Valley Bancorp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Codorus Valley Bancorp has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. While past data isn't a guarantee for the future, Codorus Valley Bancorp's latest earnings report puts its payout ratio at 24%, showing that the company can pay out its dividends comfortably.

EPS is set to fall by 9.0% over the next 12 months. But if the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the future payout ratio could be 30%, which would be comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.298 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.64. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.0% per annum over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Codorus Valley Bancorp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 14% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Codorus Valley Bancorp you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

