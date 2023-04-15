Codorus Valley Bancorp's (NASDAQ:CVLY) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 9th of May to $0.16. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 3.1%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 28%, which means that Codorus Valley Bancorp would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 11.3% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could be 27% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.313 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.64. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.4% over that duration. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see that Codorus Valley Bancorp has been growing its earnings per share at 11% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Codorus Valley Bancorp's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Codorus Valley Bancorp has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

