Coeur Mining: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $25.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $262.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $103.6 million, or 30 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $821.2 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $2.58. A year ago, they were trading at $3.15.

