Coherus' Toripalimab/Chemo Combo Cuts Death Risk By 37% In Nasopharyngeal Cancer Patients

  • Coherus BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) announced the final overall survival (OS) results of the JUPITER-02 Phase 3 study of toripalimab in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin as a first-line treatment for recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC).

  • The data were presented at the American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.

  • The final analysis demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in OS for NPC patients treated with toripalimab combined with gemcitabine and cisplatin chemotherapy versus chemotherapy treatment alone.

  • Toripalimab plus chemotherapy resulted in a 37% reduction in the risk of death, HR=0.63, versus chemotherapy alone, in nasopharyngeal carcinoma patients.

  • Median OS was not reached in the toripalimab arm versus 33.7 months for chemotherapy alone.

  • The FDA is currently reviewing the Biologics License Application (BLA) for toripalimab in combination with chemotherapy as treatment for recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

  • In May 2023, FDA completed the required pre-licensing inspection of partner Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Ltd's toripalimab manufacturing site in China.

  • Coherus projects potential approval in Q3 2023 and plans to launch toripalimab in the U.S. directly if approved.

  • No new safety signals were identified in the toripalimab arm.

  • Price Action: CHRS shares are up 6.02% at $5.28 on the last check Tuesday.

