Collaborative Robots Market to Reach USD 16,387.3 Million by 2028; Universal Robots Launched Virtual Collaborative Robot Session: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

Companies Covered in the Market Report Universal Robots (Odense, Denmark), Rethink Robotics GmbH (Massachusetts, U.S.), Denso Wave Incorporated (Aichi Prefecture, Japan), Fanuc Corporation (Yamanashi, Japan), Bosch Rexroth AG (Lohr a. Main, Germany), ABB (Zürich, Switzerland), Yaskawa America, Inc.- Motoman Robotics Div. (Fukuoka, Japan), AUBO Robotics (Tennessee, U.S.), Stäubli International AG. (Freienbach, Switzerland), K2 Kinetics (Pennsylvania, U.S.), Rethink Robotics (U.S.), MABI Robotic (Switzerland), FrankaEmika (Germany), F&P Robotics (Switzerland), Neura Robotics (Germany)

Pune, India, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global collaborative robots market size was USD 979.6 million in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 1,358.2 million in 2021 to USD 16,387.3 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 42.7% in the 2021-2028 period.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, Collaborative Robots Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our researchers, collaborative type of robots are human-scale robots that accomplish tasks alongside human agents in a challenging atmosphere while being movable and prolific on the work location. These robots are built with protection aspects comprising incorporated sensors, passive obedience, and overcurrent identification to function with humans

COVID-19 Impact:

Uncertainty in Supply Chains & Decline in Sales to Hamper Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic, which is a grave communicable disease that spread from China, has already reached around every corner of the globe. As China is measured to be a crucial market for these robots in the APAC area, this coronavirus disease has had an adverse influence on the market in 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted and deteriorated collaborative robot disposition in numerous prime industries, involving automotive, electrical and electronics, as well as metals and machining.

Report Coverage

The Collaborative Robots Market report includes an in-depth evaluation of various growth drivers and restraints, opportunities & challenges, and the latest trends that the market will witness during the forecast period. In addition, the report offers detailed insights into the regional developments of the market. It includes information sourced from industry professionals using several methodologies. Furthermore, the competitive landscape offers comprehensive coverage of strategies adopted by the companies such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches to expand their market presence.

Segmentation

In terms of payload capacity, the market is divided into 5 kg, 6-10 kg, and 11kg & above. The 6-10 kg and up to 5 kg sub-segment is projected to inflate at a substantial rate owing to its capability to perform several and monotonous operations at a rapid pace.

Based on the application, the market is classified into material handling, welding, painting/spraying, quality testing, assembling and others.

On the basis of industry, the Collaborative Robots Market is categorized into automotive, electronics & electrical, food & beverages, retails, metals & machining, rubber & plastic and others.

Geographically, the global market is segregated into five major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Collaborative Robots Market,

Drivers and Restraints

High Return on Investment (ROI) on Cobot Usage to Bolster Market Growth

Collaborative type of robots offer an elevated profit on investment in comparison with various other conservative industrial robots. The cheaper price of collaborative robots & substantial yield on investment are alluring the small as well as medium businesses, along with latent development of robot installation in several countries.

Additionally, the price of positioning collaborative robot-additional hardware is greater than the price of this type of robot, while the charge of arranging standard industrial robots' additional hardware is greater than the price of the robot itself. This is expected to bolster the collaborative robots market growth.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Record Notable Growth over 2021-2028

Asia Pacific held maximum collaborative robots market share and is estimated to develop promptly in the future years owing to the existence of Chinese permitted and unsanctioned companies functioning in this industry area, extending industrial productivity, increasing small and medium enterprises, and other aspects.

North America is projected to develop promptly throughout the estimation period with rising production sectors, government involvement to aid SMEs, the advent of smart workshops and industry 4.0, as well as other influences.

Additionally, Europe is anticipated to control the global market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Acquisitions by Key Players to Bolster Market Growth

Prominent players in the market often come up with efficient strategies that include partnerships, acquisitions and mergers, product launches, etc. These strategies bolster their position as leading players and also benefit the other involved companies as well.

Industry Development

May 2020: Universal Robots launched America’s greatest virtual collaborative robot session, where the implementation of supple automation solutions through cobots would be emphasised for producers and other visitors.

List of Key Players Covered in the Collaborative Robots Market Report

  • Universal Robots (Odense, Denmark)

  • Rethink Robotics GmbH (Massachusetts, U.S.)

  • Denso Wave Incorporated (Aichi Prefecture, Japan)

  • Fanuc Corporation (Yamanashi, Japan)

  • Bosch Rexroth AG (Lohr a. Main, Germany)

  • ABB (Zürich, Switzerland)

  • Yaskawa America, Inc.- Motoman Robotics Div. (Fukuoka, Japan)

  • AUBO Robotics (Tennessee, U.S.)

  • Stäubli International AG. (Freienbach, Switzerland)

  • K2 Kinetics (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

  • Rethink Robotics (U.S.)

  • MABI Robotic (Switzerland)

  • FrankaEmika (Germany)

  • F&P Robotics (Switzerland)

  • Neura Robotics (Germany)

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Floor Vacuum Cleaner, Window Vacuum Cleaner, Pool Vacuum Cleaner), By Application (Household and Commercial), By Operation Mode (Self-Drive & Remote Control), By Distribution Channel (Online & Offline), By Price (Below USD 150, USD 150 – 300, USD 300 – 500, Above USD 500) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Robotic Welding Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Arc, Spot, MIG/TIG, Laser, Others), By Payload Capacity (Low (6-22 kg), Medium (30-60 kg), High (80-300kg)) By Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Mining, Railway & Shipbuilding, Electrical & Electronics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology Type (Powered and Passive), By Application (Healthcare, Industrial, Defense & Aerospace and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

Industrial Robots Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Robot Type (Articulated, SCARA, Cylindrical, Cartesian/Linear, Parallel and Others), By Application (Pick and Place, Welding & Soldering, Material Handling, Assembling, Cutting & Processing, and Others), By Industry (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Rubber & Plastic, Metals & Machinery, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Logistics Robots Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Automated Guided Vehicles, Autonomous Mobile Robots, Robot Arms and Others), By Application (Palletizing & De-palletizing, Pick & Place, Transportation, and Others), By Industry (E-commerce, Healthcare, Retail, Food & Beverages, Automotive and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

