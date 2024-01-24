How to Collect Dividends from the Federal Government

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) , with its dividend yield of 8.2%, offers a distinctive investment opportunity in the real estate sector, specializing in properties leased to U.S. government agencies. This unique focus provides a stable and reliable source of dividends, indirectly derived from federal government leases. The inherent stability and lower default risk of these leases make Easterly an appealing choice for those seeking consistent returns.

The company’s properties span across the U.S., in both urban and suburban areas, which helps mitigate the risks associated with local economic fluctuations. The critical nature of these government-leased buildings also ensures a strong tenant base, adding an extra layer of security for investors.

Easterly’s success hinges on its effective portfolio management, a crucial factor in maintaining and potentially increasing dividends. During the third quarter of 2023, Easterly Government Properties announced a dividend of $0.27 per share. The total dividends paid from January to September 2023 were $0.81.

One of the most captivating aspects of investing in Easterly Government Properties is the concept of receiving dividend yields indirectly funded by the federal government. It's a novel and somewhat fun perspective on investing – where your returns are essentially underwritten by one of the most stable economic entities in the world, the U.S. government.

Typically, dividend income comes from corporations that operate in various economic sectors, subject to market volatilities and business cycles. However, Easterly's dividends are unique because they are rooted in the company’s rental income from U.S. government agencies. This scenario is like having a tenant with one of the highest credit ratings and a near-certain ability to meet its financial obligations – a rare and reassuring position for any investor.

This setup is particularly engaging for those who appreciate a touch of irony in their investment strategies. While taxpayers fund the government, this investment avenue essentially flips the script, enabling investors to recoup some funds back from the government in the form of dividends. In essence, it's not just an investment in real estate; it’s a clever way of aligning your investment portfolio with a revenue stream that flows from a remarkably dependable source – the federal government.

