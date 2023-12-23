Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc CEO Joseph Ciaffoni Sells Company Shares

On December 21, 2023, Joseph Ciaffoni, President and CEO of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL), executed a sale of 4,357 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail through the following SEC Filing.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of pain and other conditions. The company's product line includes medications designed to provide pain relief while addressing the limitations of existing treatments, such as abuse and misuse.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 211,923 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 11 insider sells for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc were trading at $30.38, resulting in a market cap of $979.957 million. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 200.33, which is above both the industry median of 23.435 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $30.38 and a GuruFocus Value of $30.05, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

