Colliers Announces Voting Results

Colliers International Group Inc
·2 min read
Colliers International Group Inc
Colliers International Group Inc

TORONTO, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (TSX: CIGI; NASDAQ: CIGI) (“Colliers” or the “Company”) today announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held virtually on April 5, 2023, the ten director nominees listed in Colliers’ management information circular dated February 16, 2023 (the “Circular”) were elected as directors of Colliers. Directors have been elected to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Peter F. Cohen

55,969,064

89.14%

6,819,315

10.86%

John (Jack) P. Curtin, Jr.

55,479,340

88.36%

7,309,039

11.64%

Christopher Galvin

61,953,383

98.67%

834,996

1.33%

P. Jane Gavan

49,149,598

78.28%

13,638,781

21.72%

Stephen J. Harper

61,270,740

97.58%

1,517,639

2.42%

Jay S. Hennick

61,268,705

97.58%

1,519,674

2.42%

Katherine M. Lee

57,379,543

91.39%

5,408,836

8.61%

Poonam Puri

58,576,010

93.29%

4,212,369

6.71%

Benjamin F. Stein

57,442,677

91.49%

5,345,702

8.51%

L. Frederick Sutherland

61,331,803

97.68%

1,456,576

2.32%

In addition, shareholders approved: (a) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of Colliers for the ensuing year; and (b) a non-binding advisory resolution approving Colliers’ approach to executive compensation, in each case as disclosed in the Circular.

About Colliers 

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 65 countries, our 18,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 28 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of approximately 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.5 billion and $98 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors, and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Christian Mayer
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 960-9500