Colliers Announces Voting Results

Colliers International Group Inc

TORONTO, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (TSX: CIGI; NASDAQ: CIGI) (“Colliers” or the “Company”) today announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held virtually on April 5, 2023, the ten director nominees listed in Colliers’ management information circular dated February 16, 2023 (the “Circular”) were elected as directors of Colliers. Directors have been elected to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.



Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Peter F. Cohen 55,969,064 89.14% 6,819,315 10.86% John (Jack) P. Curtin, Jr. 55,479,340 88.36% 7,309,039 11.64% Christopher Galvin 61,953,383 98.67% 834,996 1.33% P. Jane Gavan 49,149,598 78.28% 13,638,781 21.72% Stephen J. Harper 61,270,740 97.58% 1,517,639 2.42% Jay S. Hennick 61,268,705 97.58% 1,519,674 2.42% Katherine M. Lee 57,379,543 91.39% 5,408,836 8.61% Poonam Puri 58,576,010 93.29% 4,212,369 6.71% Benjamin F. Stein 57,442,677 91.49% 5,345,702 8.51% L. Frederick Sutherland 61,331,803 97.68% 1,456,576 2.32%

In addition, shareholders approved: (a) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of Colliers for the ensuing year; and (b) a non-binding advisory resolution approving Colliers’ approach to executive compensation, in each case as disclosed in the Circular.

About Colliers



Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 65 countries, our 18,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 28 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of approximately 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.5 billion and $98 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors, and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

Story continues

COMPANY CONTACT:

Christian Mayer

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 960-9500



