Colliers Announces Voting Results
TORONTO, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (TSX: CIGI; NASDAQ: CIGI) (“Colliers” or the “Company”) today announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held virtually on April 5, 2023, the ten director nominees listed in Colliers’ management information circular dated February 16, 2023 (the “Circular”) were elected as directors of Colliers. Directors have been elected to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
Nominee
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
Peter F. Cohen
55,969,064
89.14%
6,819,315
10.86%
John (Jack) P. Curtin, Jr.
55,479,340
88.36%
7,309,039
11.64%
Christopher Galvin
61,953,383
98.67%
834,996
1.33%
P. Jane Gavan
49,149,598
78.28%
13,638,781
21.72%
Stephen J. Harper
61,270,740
97.58%
1,517,639
2.42%
Jay S. Hennick
61,268,705
97.58%
1,519,674
2.42%
Katherine M. Lee
57,379,543
91.39%
5,408,836
8.61%
Poonam Puri
58,576,010
93.29%
4,212,369
6.71%
Benjamin F. Stein
57,442,677
91.49%
5,345,702
8.51%
L. Frederick Sutherland
61,331,803
97.68%
1,456,576
2.32%
In addition, shareholders approved: (a) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of Colliers for the ensuing year; and (b) a non-binding advisory resolution approving Colliers’ approach to executive compensation, in each case as disclosed in the Circular.
About Colliers
Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 65 countries, our 18,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 28 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of approximately 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.5 billion and $98 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors, and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.
COMPANY CONTACT:
Christian Mayer
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 960-9500