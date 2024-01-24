Colony Bankcorp Inc (CBAN) Reports Mixed Fourth Quarter Results and Declares Dividend

Net Income : $5.6 million for Q4 2023, down from $5.8 million in Q3 2023 but up from $5.6 million in Q4 2022.

Earnings Per Share : $0.32 per diluted share in Q4 2023, a slight decrease from $0.33 in Q3 2023.

Provision for Credit Losses : Increased to $1.5 million in Q4 2023 from $1.0 million in Q3 2023.

Total Loans : Grew to $1.88 billion, marking a 0.99% increase from the previous quarter.

Total Deposits : Decreased to $2.54 billion in Q4 2023 from $2.59 billion in Q3 2023.

Mortgage and SBA Lending : Mortgage production and SBA loan sales saw a decline in Q4 2023 compared to the previous quarter.

Quarterly Cash Dividend: Declared at $0.1125 per share, payable on February 21, 2024.

On January 24, 2024, Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The bank holding company, which offers a wide range of services including loans to various sectors, residential and commercial construction loans, and mortgage banking, reported a slight decrease in net income to $5.6 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to the third quarter of 2023. However, this represents an increase from the $5.6 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, reported in the fourth quarter of the previous year.

Financial Performance and Challenges

Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) faced a challenging operating environment in the fourth quarter of 2023. Despite these challenges, the company managed to maintain strong liquidity with available funding sources of approximately $1.3 billion and no overnight borrowings or Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding program usage as of December 31, 2023. The bank also saw a slight increase in customer deposits by $8.6 million, despite an overall decline in total deposits, primarily due to the payoff of wholesale deposits. The quarter also experienced a slowdown in loan growth, with expectations of moderate growth in the upcoming quarters.

Asset quality was a concern, as a few loans faced downgrades and charge-offs, leading to an increased provision for credit losses of $1.5 million. However, CEO Heath Fountain emphasized that these were isolated incidents and not indicative of systemic issues within the loan portfolio.

Financial Achievements and Importance

The bank's financial achievements in the fourth quarter, including the maintenance of strong liquidity and capital ratios that exceed regulatory minimums, are crucial for sustaining operations and supporting growth. These achievements are particularly important for banks like Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN), which rely on customer confidence and the ability to navigate economic fluctuations.

Key Financial Metrics

Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) reported a net interest income of $19.1 million for the fourth quarter, a decrease from the $21.5 million reported in the same period in 2022. The net interest margin also decreased to 2.70% from 3.23% year-over-year. Noninterest income saw an increase to $9.3 million, up 21.03% from the previous year, primarily due to increases in service charges on deposit accounts and gains on sales of SBA loans.

Noninterest expenses decreased to $19.6 million from $21.8 million in the same period in 2022, reflecting cost savings in salaries, employee benefits, and data processing expenses. The bank's capital ratios remained strong, with a preliminary tier one leverage ratio of 9.17% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.44%.

We made significant progress in the fourth quarter and throughout the year in meeting many of our internal objectives, despite the challenging operating environment. While our earnings for this quarter were slightly lower than the previous quarter, we are proud to emphasize the resilience of our business amidst industry challenges and are confident in our ability to navigate dynamic market conditions successfully," said Heath Fountain, Chief Executive Officer.

Analysis of Company's Performance

Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN)'s performance in the fourth quarter of 2023 reflects the resilience of its business model in the face of economic headwinds. The slight dip in net income and earnings per share from the previous quarter is offset by year-over-year growth, indicating stability. The bank's proactive management of noninterest income and expense, along with its strong liquidity position, positions it well for future growth. However, the increased provision for credit losses and the decline in total deposits highlight areas that require ongoing attention.

Overall, Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) continues to demonstrate a solid financial foundation, with a commitment to achieving its strategic goals and delivering value to its shareholders, as evidenced by the declared quarterly cash dividend.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Colony Bankcorp Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

