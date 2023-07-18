Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) earnings and shareholder returns have been trending downwards for the last five years, but the stock rallies 6.3% this past week

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB), since the last five years saw the share price fall 42%. On the other hand the share price has bounced 6.3% over the last week. But this could be related to the strong market, with stocks up around 2.8% in the same time.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$273m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the five-year loss for shareholders.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Columbia Banking System moved from a loss to profitability. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

We note that the dividend has remained healthy, so that wouldn't really explain the share price drop. It's not immediately clear to us why the stock price is down but further research might provide some answers.

Columbia Banking System is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Columbia Banking System the TSR over the last 5 years was -26%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 18% in the last year, Columbia Banking System shareholders lost 19% (even including dividends). Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 5% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Columbia Banking System better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Columbia Banking System you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

