Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Tim Boyle: Thanks, Andrew, and good afternoon. Second quarter financial results reflect a dynamic environment, with varying trends across our global omnichannel business. Overall, we were able to generate 7% net sales growth in the quarter. This was ahead of our prior outlook due to earlier-than-planned fall '23 shipments, which more than offset slower growth in our U.S. DTC business. International net sales increased 34%, fueled by earlier international distributor shipments and continued recovery in China. In the U.S., sell-through trends softened, reflecting cautious consumer behavior. Additionally, elevated inventory levels, particularly in footwear, have contributed to heavier clearance and promotional activity. As I mentioned on the last call, reducing inventory is our top priority.

Inventory exiting the quarter was up 21% year-over-year. As we progress through the second half of the year, the combination of lower inventory buys, shipment of fall '23 orders and increased excess inventory sales in our outlet stores will reduce our inventory position. We expect inventory to be down year-over-year exiting the third quarter, and we remain on track to reduce year-end inventory by over $200 million compared to last year. Returning inventory to a healthy position is a vital step to improving our financial performance. Given our year-to-date performance and current trends we see across the business, we're taking a more conservative approach to planning the balance of the year. I'll provide more details on key drivers and assumptions influencing our updated financial outlook later in the call.

I remain confident in our strategies and our ability to achieve the significant long-term growth opportunities we see across the business. With that being said, our brands are not immune to macroeconomic pressures and headwinds. In this environment, we're focused on what we can control, including expense discipline and executing our inventory reduction plan. We're also continuing to invest in the business to drive long-term profitable growth. In challenging times, our strong financial position is a strategic advantage. We exited the second quarter with over $300 million in cash and short-term investments and no bank borrowings. This position will strengthen further as we are on track to generate $550 million to $600 million of operating cash flow this year.

I believe our diversified business model, financial strength and operating discipline will enable us to navigate near-term challenges and emerge in a stronger position. I'll now review our second quarter financial performance. I'd like to remind everyone that the second quarter is our lowest sales volume quarter. Year-over-year changes in the timing of wholesale shipments can have a material impact on reported results. When reviewing second quarter results, it's important to note that on time 2023 shipments resulted in sales shifting into the first quarter compared to last year when we delivered products late. This presented a headwind to second quarter. Conversely, we are shipping fall '23 orders earlier this year, which created a tailwind to second quarter growth.

These timing movements create a pronounced impact in regional and brand net sales results. Net sales of $621 million were up 7% year-over-year and up 9% on a constant currency basis. Gross margin expanded 140 basis points and was roughly in line with our outlook. As expected, the largest driver of expansion was lower inbound freight costs. This was partially offset by higher clearance and promotional activity as well as higher distributor shipments which generally carries lower gross margins. Overall, promotional activity is elevated compared to 2022 when promotions were exceptionally low. Within our DTC business, we have increased planned clearance activity as we focused our efforts on reducing inventories. SG&A expenses increased 11% and primarily driven by increased expenses across our DTC business, supply chain and enterprise technology.

Diluted earnings per share increased 27% to $0.14. I will now review second quarter year-over-year net sales growth by region and brand. For this regional view, I will reference constant currency net sales growth rates. U.S. net sales decreased 3%. U.S. wholesale decreased high single-digit percent, driven in large part by on-time spring '23 shipments, which shifted sales into the first quarter. In the U.S., the Columbia brand's spring selling season performance is down slightly compared to last year. After a stronger start to the season, driven in part by better inventory availability, sell-through trends slowed in the second quarter. U.S. DTC net sales increased low single-digit percent. Brick-and-mortar was up mid-single-digit percent driven by the contribution from new stores opened last year as well as incremental sales from temporary outlet stores.

U.S. e-commerce net sales were down mid-single digit percent. The online environment has become more competitive and promotional as consumers seek out value in the marketplace. In the first half of this year, our U.S. DTC business grew low single-digit percent, reflecting a challenging environment. While wholesale shipments remain the priority for the Company, I believe there are long-term opportunities to accelerate our DTC growth and improve efficiency and profitability. Under the leadership of our new SVP of North America DTC, David Theiss, we are actively identifying growth opportunities and operational improvements that can further elevate the Columbia brand. David has experienced building a balanced store fleet that's profitable and elevates brand performance across all channels.

Turning back to the second quarter financial performance, I'll now review our international business. Latin America Asia Pacific region, or LAAP, net sales increased 35%. China net sales increased over 140%, reflecting strong consumer demand compared to last year, which included the impact of pandemic restrictions. Improved store productivity and enhanced marketing are among the key drivers enabling us to capitalize on growing consumer interest in outdoor activities in this important market. Our new premium China-specific collection named Transit is attracting new, younger consumers to the Columbia brand. Sell-through has been exceptional. We're building on the success of our initial launch with new styles for fall. Another bright spot is e-commerce where we drove strong results during the 6/18 event, across all our key platforms, including Tmall, JD and TikTok.

E-commerce has continued to perform very well as physical traffic returns and is indicative of the team's ongoing efforts to better serve consumers through digital channels. We continue to anticipate that China will be one of our fastest-growing markets in 2023. Japan net sales increased mid-single digit percent led by healthy growth in our DTC brick-and-mortar stores. We continue to see encouraging traffic trends in our branded stores as the tourism industry recovers. In April, we opened a store in Kamikochi National Park. This top hiking destination in the Japanese Alps attracts over 1 million visitors per year. The store features unique Columbia products with designs from local artists. Korea net sales declined double-digit percent. As we mentioned last quarter, we are in the early phases of resetting our business in Korea.

Management is focused on several initiatives across talent, distribution, marketing and product. We've closed unprofitable doors in the first half of the year and are focused on improving the productivity of the remaining fleet. We believe these efforts to reposition the brand and elevate distribution will drive a deeper connection with the next generation of consumers and fuel long-term sustainable growth. LAAP distributor markets were up low 80%. This growth primarily reflects earlier shipments of fall '23 orders. Europe, Middle East and Africa region, or EMEA, net sales increased 75%. Europe direct net sales declined mid-single digit percent as spring '23 shipments shifted to the first quarter. This was partially offset by healthy DTC growth which was strong across both e-commerce and brick-and-mortar.

This quarter, Columbia Hike Society U.K. hosted several successful events, including special hikes led by Columbia brand ambassadors. These grassroots clubs help promote spending more time outside and attracting a younger generation of hikers. We believe these unique brand experiences as well as our exclusive partnerships with Mega Marsh hiking events that take place across Europe will help drive momentum in the important hike category. Our EMEA distributor business increased approximately 310% reflecting earlier fall '23 shipments. Canada net sales were down 16% as spring '23 shipments shifted into the first quarter. This was partially offset by healthy DTC growth, which was strong across both e-commerce and brick-and-mortar. Columbia was recently voted the number one trusted sportswear brand and number three trusted brand overall in Canada for the eighth consecutive year in the University of Victoria Brand Index.

The survey included over 400 brands in 33 categories. Our high brand awareness and consumer trust provide a healthy foundation for growth in this market. Looking at performance by brand, Columbia brand net sales increased 11% during the quarter, including the benefit of earlier fall '23 shipments. The Columbia brand's differentiated cooling technologies and sun protection products have never been more important. We have a broad range of innovation in our product line, built from a platform of sun protection and cooling technologies, including Omni-Freeze Zero, Omni-Shade Sun Reflector, and our most recent addition, Omni-Shade Glove Spectrum. These innovations differentiate the Columbia brand in the marketplace and position us as a leader in sun protection.

As we look forward to fall, we're building on the success of Omni-Heat Infinity with an expanded assortment of styles. This differentiated visible technology remains one of the fastest-growing parts of our product line and will be our top marketing story this fall. Another innovation story for fall is Omni-Heat Helix, our disruptive poly fleece visible digital technology. We're excited to build on this unique technology in fall '23 and beyond. We will also continue to invest in footwear, including the launch of the Facet 75 Alpha. Despite near-term category headwinds, footwear remains a key growth accelerator for the Columbia brand. Shifting to our emerging brands. SOREL brand net sales increased 32%, primarily driven by earlier fall '23 shipments and increased wholesale closeout sales.

Overall, SOREL spring sell-through is up versus last year, largely reflecting higher clearance and promotional activity in a challenging footwear environment. Sandals has been a top-performing category this spring, led by popular styles like the Kinetic Impact Sandal. During the quarter, we announced Mark stepped down from his role as Brand President to focus on his health. Mark oversaw SOREL during a period of tremendous growth and he helped transform the brand into a women's function-first fashion footwear brand. We thank Mark for his outstanding contribution to the Columbia and SOREL brands during his long tenure. Senior Vice President of Emerging Brands, Craig Zanon, will lead the brand until a new precedent is appointed. Mountain Hard Wear net sales decreased 19% driven in large part by on-time spring '23 shipments, which resulted in sales shifting into the first quarter.

prAna net sales decreased 32% in the quarter with a decline in wholesale driven in part due to on-time spring '23 shipments, which resulted in sales shifting to the first quarter as well as a decline in DTC. We are excited to announce the appointment of Tricia Shumavon as the President of the prAna brand starting in September. Tricia brings vast experience in the apparel industry, having served in leadership roles for several global brands, including most recently as the Global VP of Sportswear for adidas. Tricia will be able to leverage her deep roots in design, product management and merchandising to position the prAna brand for growth in future seasons. I'll now discuss our 2023 financial outlook. This outlook and commentary include forward-looking statements.

Please see our CFO commentary and financial review presentations for additional details and disclosures related to these statements. The current environment is making it difficult to achieve the long-term growth algorithm that I believe we're capable of. Given current trends we're seeing in the business, we are taking a more conservative approach to how we plan the second half of the year. We now expect full year net sales to grow 2% to 3.5% year-over-year. Gross margin is expected to expand by 40 basis points to approximately 49.8%. Marketplace promotional activity continues to normalize, and we are anticipating a higher level of clearance activity as we opportunistically work down inventory levels. We expect operating margin to be in the range of 9.8% to 10.3%.

Operating margin performance will not be linear year-to-year, and we remain firmly committed to improving operating margin over time. This operating performance leads to a diluted earnings per share range of $4.40 to $4.65. We anticipate strong operating cash flows of $550 million to $600 million in 2023 as our inventory levels normalize. Before my closing remarks, I'd like to note that later this month we will be releasing our 2022 impact report, highlighting our efforts across environmental, social and governance matters. I'd encourage you to review the report, which will be available on our website, to learn more about the progress and accomplishments we've made empowering people, sustaining places and promoting responsible practices. As we've previously said, we've been working to eliminate PFAS chemicals across our global product line.

Our intent is to stop manufacturing any apparel or footwear with PFAS prior to our fall '24 season. New manufacturers with fall '24 are designed to be PFAS-free. We have been working on our alternate chemistries for some time and are making these changes in advance of regulatory restrictions in a small number of jurisdictions. We're very pleased with the technical performance of the new chemistry that recognize that the transition has the potential to impact the floor of our wholesale business in 2024 and how we and others manage through existing inventory. In summary, I'm confident we have the right strategies in place to unlock the significant growth opportunities we see across the business. We're investing in our strategic priorities to accelerate profitable growth; create iconic products that are differentiated, functional and innovative; drive brand engagement with increased focused demand creation investments; enhance consumer experiences by investing in capabilities to delight and retain consumers; amplify marketplace excellence that is digitally led omnichannel and global; and empower talent that is driven by our core values.

That concludes my prepared remarks. We welcome your questions for the remainder of the hour. Operator, could you help us with that?

