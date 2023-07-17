Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Is Aiming To Keep Up Its Impressive Returns

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So, when we ran our eye over Comfort Systems USA's (NYSE:FIX) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Comfort Systems USA, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$295m ÷ (US$2.8b - US$1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Comfort Systems USA has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Construction industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Comfort Systems USA compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Comfort Systems USA here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Comfort Systems USA Tell Us?

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like Comfort Systems USA. The company has consistently earned 21% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 177% in that time. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

On a side note, Comfort Systems USA's current liabilities are still rather high at 50% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

What We Can Learn From Comfort Systems USA's ROCE

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. On top of that, the stock has rewarded shareholders with a remarkable 252% return to those who've held over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

