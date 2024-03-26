Are Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CVGI) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

With its stock down 12% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI). However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on Commercial Vehicle Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Commercial Vehicle Group is:

29% = US$49m ÷ US$173m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.29 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Commercial Vehicle Group's Earnings Growth And 29% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Commercial Vehicle Group has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Needless to say, we are quite surprised to see that Commercial Vehicle Group's net income shrunk at a rate of 12% over the past five years. So, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

However, when we compared Commercial Vehicle Group's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 7.4% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is CVGI worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CVGI is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Commercial Vehicle Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Commercial Vehicle Group doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that the company is keeping all of its profits, which makes us wonder why it is retaining its earnings if it can't use them to grow its business. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Commercial Vehicle Group certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. Additionally, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to continue to see a similar decline in its earnings in the future as well. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

