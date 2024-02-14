Advertisement
Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) reported $29.12 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.9%. EPS of $0.61 for the same period compares to $0.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $29.62 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62, the EPS surprise was -1.61%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Community Healthcare Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $28.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $28.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.2%.

  • Revenues- Other operating interest: $1.02 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.15 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.14.

View all Key Company Metrics for Community Healthcare Trust here>>>

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust have returned +5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

