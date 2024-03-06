CommVault Systems Inc President & CEO Sanjay Mirchandani Sells 21,494 Shares

On March 4, 2024, President & CEO Sanjay Mirchandani of CommVault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) sold 21,494 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

CommVault Systems Inc is a global enterprise software leader in the management of data for cloud and on-premises environments. The company provides data protection and information management solutions to help organizations worldwide manage, access, and protect their data.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 177,460 shares of CommVault Systems Inc and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but 30 insider sells for the company.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of CommVault Systems Inc were trading at $97.82, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.340 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.32, indicating that CommVault Systems Inc is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

